AN INVITATION FROM VENATOR'S LEADERSHIP

DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDER,

1. Background to and Reasons for the Meeting

As announced on May 15, 2023, Venator Materials PLC (the "Company") has reached agreement with the overwhelming majority of its lenders and noteholders on the terms of a comprehensive recapitalization plan which involves equitizing nearly $1 billion of the Company's funded debt, strengthening its balance sheet, and facilitating an infusion of new capital, all of which will position the Company for future growth and success. The implementation of the recapitalization requires certain steps to be taken, including the convening of a general meeting of the Company to approve a special resolution, as described further below.

On May 14, 2023, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code, commencing chapter 11 cases (the "Chapter 11 Cases") in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Bankruptcy Court").

In connection with the Chapter 11 Cases, on July 25, 2023, an order (the "Confirmation Order") was entered confirming the Company's chapter 11 plan of reorganisation (the "Plan"). The Plan contemplates, and the Confirmation Order requires, a release and discharge of amounts owed to the Company's existing secured lenders and secured and unsecured noteholders, and the issuance of new ordinary shares in the Company (or, if and to the extent agreed between the Company and the relevant holder, other securities which carry rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, such ordinary shares) to such lenders and noteholders.

Among other things, the Confirmation Order provides the Company with the authority to take any action necessary and appropriate to implement, effectuate, and consummate the restructuring transactions contemplated by the Plan. Your rights are further described in the Plan and related Disclosure Statement. You may obtain copies of the Plan, the Disclosure Statement, and related materials, free of charge: (1) on the Company's restructuring website at http://dm.epiq11.com/Venator; (2) by emailing the Company's solicitation agent at venator@epiqglobal.com; or (3) by calling the Company's solicitation agent at +1 (888) 716- 3497 (Toll Fee U.S. & Canada) or +1 (503) 436-6147 (international). You may also obtain copies of any documents filed in the Chapter 11 Cases for a fee through the Bankruptcy Court's website at: https://ecf.deb.uscourts.gov.

On August 31, 2023, the Company held a general meeting to approve the allotment and issuance of new ordinary shares in the Company and/or the granting of rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, new ordinary shares in the Company (the "Share Issuance Resolution") and to seek authority to carry out the Share Issuance on a non-pre-emptive basis (the "Disapplication Resolution"), to enable the issuance of new ordinary shares to the existing lenders and noteholders in accordance with the Plan and the Confirmation Order. The Share Issuance Resolution passed, while the Disapplication Resolution did not.

The Company has subsequently entered into further discussions with its key stakeholders and, accordingly, is now convening a further general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held on October 9, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. British Summer Time, at the offices of Venator Materials PLC at Titanium House, Hanzard Drive, Wynyard Park, Stockton-on- Tees, United Kingdom, TS22 5FD. The formal notice of the Meeting (the "Notice of Meeting") immediately follows this invitation and contains the proposed resolution to be passed by the shareholders of our Company at the Meeting.

The purpose of the Meeting is to deliberate and resolve to approve the Disapplication