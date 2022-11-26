Venky India : Loss of share certificate

|
26th November , 2022
Mr. K Hari
The General Manager, DCS-CRD
National Stock Exchange of
Corporate Relationship Dept.,
India Limited,
Bombay Stock Exchange limited,
'Exchange Plaza',
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 001.
Dear Sir,
Sub
: - Intimation for receipt of request for issue of Duplicate Share certificate.
Ref
: - Scrip Code (i) Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) - 523261
(ii) National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) - VENKEYS
Pursuant to Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Company has received following request for issue of duplicate share certificate on 24th November, 2022.
Cert.
Dist. No
Dist. NO.
No
From
To
Folio No.
Quantity
Name
Joint holder
111917
2369531
2369540
'0026212
10
EKTA
NIDHI
123082
2569626
2569635
'0026226
10
MADHUR
NIDHI
Kindly take this information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Thanking you,
FOR VENKY'S (INDIA) LIMITED
ROHAN
Digitally signed
AJAY
by ROHAN AJAY
BHAGWAT
BHAGWAT Date: 2022.11.26 12:40:44 +05'30'
ROHAN BHAGWAT
COMPANY SECRETARY
Disclaimer
Venky's (India) Limited published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2022 08:34:06 UTC.