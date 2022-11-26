Advanced search
    523261   INE398A01010

VENKY'S (INDIA) LIMITED

(523261)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-24
1858.55 INR   +0.22%
11/09Venky's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/23Venky's Limited Declares Dividend
CI
08/05Venky's Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Venky India : Loss of share certificate

11/26/2022 | 03:35am EST
26th November , 2022

Mr. K Hari

The General Manager, DCS-CRD

National Stock Exchange of

Corporate Relationship Dept.,

India Limited,

Bombay Stock Exchange limited,

'Exchange Plaza',

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Dear Sir,

Sub

: - Intimation for receipt of request for issue of Duplicate Share certificate.

Ref

: - Scrip Code (i) Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) - 523261

(ii) National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) - VENKEYS

Pursuant to Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Company has received following request for issue of duplicate share certificate on 24th November, 2022.

Cert.

Dist. No

Dist. NO.

No

From

To

Folio No.

Quantity

Name

Joint holder

111917

2369531

2369540

'0026212

10

EKTA

NIDHI

123082

2569626

2569635

'0026226

10

MADHUR

NIDHI

Kindly take this information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Thanking you,

FOR VENKY'S (INDIA) LIMITED

ROHAN

Digitally signed

AJAY

by ROHAN AJAY

BHAGWAT

BHAGWAT Date: 2022.11.26 12:40:44 +05'30'

ROHAN BHAGWAT

COMPANY SECRETARY

Venky's (India) Limited published this content on 26 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
