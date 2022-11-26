Venky India : Loss of share certificate

26th November , 2022 Mr. K Hari The General Manager, DCS-CRD National Stock Exchange of Corporate Relationship Dept., India Limited, Bombay Stock Exchange limited, 'Exchange Plaza', Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Dear Sir, Sub : - Intimation for receipt of request for issue of Duplicate Share certificate. Ref : - Scrip Code (i) Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) - 523261 (ii) National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) - VENKEYS

Pursuant to Regulation 39 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform that the Company has received following request for issue of duplicate share certificate on 24th November, 2022.

Cert. Dist. No Dist. NO. No From To Folio No. Quantity Name Joint holder 111917 2369531 2369540 '0026212 10 EKTA NIDHI 123082 2569626 2569635 '0026226 10 MADHUR NIDHI

Kindly take this information on your record and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Thanking you,

FOR VENKY'S (INDIA) LIMITED

ROHAN Digitally signed AJAY by ROHAN AJAY BHAGWAT

BHAGWAT Date: 2022.11.26 12:40:44 +05'30'

ROHAN BHAGWAT

COMPANY SECRETARY