Ventas : Appoints Molly McEvily Vice President, Corporate Communications

09/19/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
CHICAGO, September 19, 2022 - Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) today announced that Molly McEvily has joined the Company as Vice President, Corporate Communications. She reports to Chief Executive Officer Debra A. Cafaro and is responsible for leading Ventas's internal and external communications strategy and execution.

Ms. McEvily joins Ventas from Citadel, a leading global alternative investment firm with more than $50 billion in investment capital. She most recently held the title of Chief Operating Officer, Global Affairs and served in a number of other key roles over more than ten years at Citadel. Ms. McEvily helped set and lead Citadel's strategy for corporate affairs and communications, including internal and external communications, corporate reputation management, executive thought leadership, branding and philanthropic engagement.

"Our company has long prioritized transparent, thoughtful and engaging communications with stakeholders, and we are pleased to build on our commitments with Molly's appointment," said Ms. Cafaro. "Molly is an accomplished public affairs professional, thinker and strategist. We are confident she will have an immediate positive impact, as she brings new ideas and perspectives to reinforce and elevate Ventas's reputation for excellence and integrity."

"I am thrilled to join Ventas, which has built a strong reputation in the real estate and healthcare fields and in the communities where it operates," said Ms. McEvily. "I look forward to working alongside this world-class team to share Ventas's compelling story across a broad range of stakeholders including our shareholders, partners, tenants and colleagues."

About Ventas
Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries - healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

Contacts
Ventas, Inc.
(877) 4-VENTAS
media@ventasreit.com

Disclaimer

Ventas Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 18:09:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
