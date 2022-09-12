Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro to Accept 2022 Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership from Women Corporate Directors

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or “The Company”) today confirmed that Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro will accept the Women Corporate Directors (WCD) 2022 Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership this evening at the organization’s 11th Annual Visionary Awards Celebration and Gala.

WCD is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors, with 2,500 members serving on 8,500 boards around the world. The Strategic Leadership award is given to a current woman CEO or board chair who demonstrates leadership through innovation, board and management team diversity and the successful pursuit of long-term strategic growth, while developing programs to mentor and promote female employees.

The WCD Visionary Awards celebrate individuals who exhibit an exceptional commitment to diversity, inclusion and women's authority in the boardroom. Cafaro’s unanimous selection recognizes her stellar leadership, sustained company success, ethical standards and focus on industry and community partnerships.

Since being named CEO of Ventas in 1999, Cafaro has driven outsized growth and value creation for shareholders, helping to increase Ventas’s market capitalization from $200 million in 2000 to $25 billion in 2022, and established the Company as an industry leader in environmental, social and governance matters. Cafaro has also fostered a culture at Ventas that prioritizes recruiting, developing and retaining a diverse workforce.

“This award reflects Ventas’s longstanding commitment to rigorous corporate governance standards, our efforts to drive diversity, equity and inclusion in the boardroom and throughout the Company, and the tremendous work of Ventas employees to deliver decades of outstanding growth and value creation,” said Cafaro. “I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of Ventas directors and my colleagues, and I congratulate the other honorees on their accomplishments and success.”

About VENTAS

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005092/en/