  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ventas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS

(VTR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:10 2022-09-12 am EDT
50.32 USD   +1.44%
11:01aVentas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro to Accept 2022 Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership from Women Corporate Directors
BU
09:07aVentas to Participate in Investor Meetings at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference
AQ
08:29aVentas Appoints Sumit Roy, CEO of Realty Income, to Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro to Accept 2022 Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership from Women Corporate Directors

09/12/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or “The Company”) today confirmed that Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro will accept the Women Corporate Directors (WCD) 2022 Visionary Award for Strategic Leadership this evening at the organization’s 11th Annual Visionary Awards Celebration and Gala.

WCD is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors, with 2,500 members serving on 8,500 boards around the world. The Strategic Leadership award is given to a current woman CEO or board chair who demonstrates leadership through innovation, board and management team diversity and the successful pursuit of long-term strategic growth, while developing programs to mentor and promote female employees.

The WCD Visionary Awards celebrate individuals who exhibit an exceptional commitment to diversity, inclusion and women's authority in the boardroom. Cafaro’s unanimous selection recognizes her stellar leadership, sustained company success, ethical standards and focus on industry and community partnerships.

Since being named CEO of Ventas in 1999, Cafaro has driven outsized growth and value creation for shareholders, helping to increase Ventas’s market capitalization from $200 million in 2000 to $25 billion in 2022, and established the Company as an industry leader in environmental, social and governance matters. Cafaro has also fostered a culture at Ventas that prioritizes recruiting, developing and retaining a diverse workforce.

“This award reflects Ventas’s longstanding commitment to rigorous corporate governance standards, our efforts to drive diversity, equity and inclusion in the boardroom and throughout the Company, and the tremendous work of Ventas employees to deliver decades of outstanding growth and value creation,” said Cafaro. “I’m honored to accept this award on behalf of Ventas directors and my colleagues, and I congratulate the other honorees on their accomplishments and success.”

About VENTAS
Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VENTAS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 122 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 490x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 19 826 M 19 826 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,79x
EV / Sales 2023 7,39x
Nbr of Employees 434
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends VENTAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 49,60 $
Average target price 59,65 $
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, General Counsel, Ethics & Compliance Officer
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS-2.97%19 826
WELLTOWER INC.-9.54%35 953
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-24.19%14 763
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-22.22%9 365
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-37.16%8 893
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.10.44%7 651