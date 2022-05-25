Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ventas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS

(VTR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:04:29 pm EDT
57.48 USD   +2.26%
05:09pVentas Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.45 a Share, Payable July 14 to Shareholders as of July 1
MT
05:05pVentas Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share
BU
05/20RBC Lifts Price Target on Ventas to $63 From $62, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ventas Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share

05/25/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 1, 2022.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VENTAS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 183 M - -
Net income 2022 69,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 484 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 291x
Yield 2022 3,25%
Capitalization 22 467 M 22 467 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,12x
EV / Sales 2023 7,51x
Nbr of Employees 434
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends VENTAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 56,21 $
Average target price 63,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, General Counsel, Ethics & Compliance Officer
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS9.96%22 467
WELLTOWER INC.3.09%40 140
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-18.37%15 895
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-21.84%11 084
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-1.39%6 864
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.-11.05%6 804