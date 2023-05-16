Advanced search
    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS

(VTR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:54 2023-05-16 pm EDT
45.63 USD   -3.29%
Ventas Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share

05/16/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per common share. The dividend will be payable in cash on July 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 3, 2023.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VENTAS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 376 M - -
Net income 2023 -5,07 M - -
Net Debt 2023 13 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -664x
Yield 2023 3,96%
Capitalization 18 862 M 18 862 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,31x
EV / Sales 2024 6,89x
Nbr of Employees 451
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 45,63 $
Average target price 54,19 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts Secretary, EVP & Compliance Officer
James Justin Hutchens Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS4.73%18 862
WELLTOWER INC.20.98%39 827
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-16.47%11 454
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED4.51%7 624
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.5.98%6 942
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-33.66%4 421
