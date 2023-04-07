Ventas Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence in Energy Management Award

With more than 150 buildings certified in 2022, Ventas ranks among top 15 ENERGY STAR certifiers of the year and is the only REIT to earn Elite status in the U.S. EPA’s Certification Nation program

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”), is proud to announce it has received the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence in Energy Management Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. This distinguished recognition is ENERGY STAR’s highest honor and reflects Ventas’s third consecutive year earning the Partner of the Year Award. With more than 150 buildings certified in 2022, the Company ranked among the top 15 ENERGY STAR certifiers of the year and became the only REIT to achieve Elite Status in the EPA’s Certification Nation program.

“Our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable returns benefits our stockholders, our company, our industry and our planet,” said Kelly Meissner, Ventas Vice President, Corporate ESG & Sustainability. “With industry-leading energy management practices and prudent capital investment, we are able to improve performance while also accelerating progress toward our ambitious goal of achieving net-zero operational carbon emissions by 2040.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in the transition to a clean energy economy. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis, protecting public health and achieving a clean energy future for all.

“As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I applaud this year’s ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs.”

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2023 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

Ventas continues to be recognized as an ESG industry leader. Recent ESG achievements include:

Receiving Nareit Leader in the Light Award for the sixth consecutive year and seventh time overall

Being named the 2022 GRESB Global Listed Sector Leader for Healthcare and earning a 4 Star Rating for the tenth consecutive year

Scoring in the 98th percentile of real estate companies in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and being included in the World and North America Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

Being named to the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year

Achieving LEED Gold Certification for our Medical Park Tower redevelopment in Austin, Texas and our historic renovation of The Assembly in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

