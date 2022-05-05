Homepage Equities United States Nyse Ventas News Summary VTR US92276F1003 VENTAS (VTR) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 05/05 04:03:46 pm EDT 57.00 USD -1.30% 05:29p VENTAS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 05:11p VENTAS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:04p Earnings Flash (VTR) VENTAS Posts Q1 Revenue $1.02B MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Ventas Reports 2022 First Quarter Results 05/05/2022 | 05:02pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Highlights Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (“Net Income”) per share of $0.10 Normalized Funds from Operations* (“Normalized FFO”) per share of $0.79, inclusive of the benefit of $33 million or 8 cents per share of HHS Grants received during the quarter and previously communicated Total Company year-over-year same-store cash Net Operating Income* (“NOI”) growth of 5.8% for the first quarter 2022, excluding the benefit of HHS Grants received First quarter 2022 SHOP segment year-over-year same-store cash NOI* growth of 14.2%, excluding the benefit of HHS Grants received, at the high-end of the guidance range, driven by same-store revenue growth of nearly 10% Approximately $500 million of closed or committed new investments year-to-date, principally in senior housing and life science, research & innovation Second quarter 2022 guidance for Net Income per share of ($0.03) - $0.01, Normalized FFO* per share of $0.69 - $0.73 and year-over-year same-store cash NOI* growth in the SHOP segment of 2 - 10% CEO Remarks “We are pleased that we grew first quarter year-over-year Normalized FFO and SHOP same-store cash NOI for the first time since the pandemic began (excluding the benefit of HHS Grants in both periods). These strong results underscore the positive momentum of our high-quality portfolio and the powerful senior housing recovery now underway. Our SHOP communities benefitted from strong demand and pricing power during the quarter, demonstrating the strength, resiliency and potential of the assets, and overcoming inflationary impacts and the effects of COVID-19,” said Debra A. Cafaro, Ventas Chairman and CEO. “As we look to the second quarter of 2022, we are again projecting that our earnings will benefit from continued attractive year-over-year organic growth in our SHOP segment and contribution from investments in senior housing, life science and medical office over the last twelve months. Based on favorable supply and demand fundamentals, we continue to expect sustained improvement in SHOP same-store cash NOI through 2022. We believe that our steadfast focus on execution and the decisive actions we continue to take position us to drive superior and sustainable value for our shareholders,” Cafaro concluded. * This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. First Quarter 2022 Enterprise Results (per share) Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Attributable Net Income (Loss) $0.10 ($0.15) $0.25 n/a Nareit FFO* $0.81 $0.67 $0.14 21% Normalized FFO* $0.79 $0.72 $0.07 10% *This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The above earnings measures include $32.8 million ($0.08 per share) benefit of HHS Grants (defined below) in the first quarter of 2022 and include $13.6 million ($0.04 per share) benefit of HHS Grants in the first quarter of 2021. First Quarter 2022 Property Results 1Q22 (Quarterly Pools) Year-Over-Year

Same-Store Cash NOI* Growth Business Segment Assets % Change % Change

(ex. HHS Grants)1 SHOP 321 25.8% 14.2% Triple-Net 331 0.6% 0.6% Office 332 4.6% 4.6% Total Company 984 9.5% 5.8% * This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 1 SHOP same-store growth adjusted to exclude the benefit of HHS Grants received to partially offset direct COVID-19 costs incurred by the Company to date. The HHS Grants are recorded as a contra expense within SHOP operating expenses, net of any applicable fees to SHOP operators. The quarterly pools include a ~$21.1M net benefit attributable to HHS Grants received in 1Q22 and a ~$7.6M net benefit attributable to HHS Grants received in 1Q21. SHOP Portfolio (37% of Total Portfolio) Excluding HHS Grants, SHOP year-over-year same-store cash NOI growth of 14.2% in the first quarter of 2022 was driven by continued robust demand, increased occupancy and pricing power, which outpaced inflationary expense pressures and the continuing impacts of COVID-19 in the quarter. Clinical: Consistent with broader US trends, COVID-19 resident and staff confirmed cases increased sharply in January and February in Ventas’s SHOP communities but have since declined.

Leading Indicators: Robust demand resulted in leads and move-ins consistently trending at over 100% of pre-pandemic levels in the quarter, outperforming typical seasonal patterns.

Revenue: In the first quarter, same-store revenue increased by nearly 10% versus the prior year due to the positive trends in occupancy and RevPOR. Same-store average occupancy grew year-over-year by 420 basis points to 83.0% in the first quarter 2022, ahead of the guidance midpoint of 410 basis points. Same-store RevPOR increased by 4.2% versus the prior year. RevPOR benefited from strong in-place resident rate increases approximating 8% in the first quarter 2022 in the U.S., and improving re-leasing spreads. Pricing for new residents continued to trend positively despite industry occupancy well below stabilized levels.

Excluding HHS Grants, same-store operating expenses grew 8% year-over-year, driven by macro inflationary impacts throughout the quarter on labor, utilities and other operating expenses. Triple-Net Portfolio (31% of Total Portfolio) Triple-Net year-over-year same-store cash NOI increased by 0.6%, driven by contractual escalators, partially offset by reduced payments from select senior housing tenants due to the continued pandemic impact. Office Portfolio (30% of Total Portfolio) Office year-over-year same-store cash NOI increased by 4.6%, driven by contractual escalators, strong leasing, collection of holdover rent and continued recovery in parking revenue. Select Investment Activity Year-to-date in 2022, the Company continued to grow its superior, well positioned portfolio by closing on or committing to approximately $500 million in relationship-driven investments, consistent with its priorities of investing in senior housing and life science, research & innovation: Mangrove Bay: In February 2022, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of Mangrove Bay, a Class A senior housing community in the highly sought-after Jupiter, Florida market for $107 million at an attractive in-place yield of nearly 6%. Le Groupe Maurice: Continuing its successful track record of development with its partner Le Groupe Maurice, Ventas announced that it expects to break ground on a new $90 million, 362-unit senior housing development project in the attractive Montreal, Quebec market. 3440 Market: Ventas expanded its presence and offerings to its tenants in the exciting uCity, Philadelphia submarket with the value-add acquisition and intended redevelopment of 3440 Market for $73 million, inclusive of redevelopment costs. Located adjacent to existing Ventas life science buildings, the expected yield after redevelopment is 7%. Medical Office: The Company completed the previously announced acquisition of 18 MOBs comprising 732,000 square feet 100% leased to Ardent Health Services for a twelve-year term. The price was $204 million, reflecting a ~6% GAAP yield. Ventas also completed the $40 million acquisition of Eating Recovery Center, a Class-A behavioral health facility located in Denver, CO at a 6.6% GAAP yield. The asset is 100% net leased with 12 years remaining in the lease term. Second Quarter 2022 Guidance The Company currently expects to report second quarter 2022 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders, Nareit FFO and Normalized FFO per share and same-store cash NOI growth within the following ranges: 2Q22 Guidance Per Share Low High Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders ($0.03) - $0.01 Nareit FFO* $0.66 - $0.70 Normalized FFO* $0.69 - $0.73 2Q22 Guidance: Same-Store Cash NOI Growth (vs. 2Q21, Quarterly Pools) Percentage Change Business Segment Low High SHOP1 2.0% - 10.0% Triple-Net (3.0%) - (1.5%) Office 1.75% - 2.25% Total Company 0.0% - 3.0% * This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation tables at the end of this press release for additional information and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. 1 Excluding the benefit of HHS Grants in all periods. Key assumptions underlying the second quarter 2022 guidance include: SHOP: We anticipate approximately 10% year-over-year revenue growth at the midpoint of the same-store cash NOI guidance range driven by the expected combination of approximately 400 basis points of occupancy growth and improved rates. Revenue growth is expected to be partially offset by continued inflationary expense pressure, with the SHOP same-store cash NOI guidance range principally a function of operating expense assumptions. Office: Same-store cash NOI growth is expected to be driven by contractual escalators, leasing and parking. As previously communicated, Normalized FFO will be reduced by ($0.01) per share sequentially due to the proposed redevelopment into high demand lab space at two R&I properties, following the move-out of two tenants enabling the contemplated projects. Triple-Net: As previously communicated, Normalized FFO will be impacted by ($0.01) per share sequentially due to lease resolutions with senior housing triple-net tenants who were materially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ventas expects to receive the benefit of upward future performance in these assets through revenue or NOI-based payments. General and Administrative Expenses: We anticipate the Normalized FFO impact of second quarter general and administrative expenses to be approximately $34 million to $36 million. Transactions: The guidance does not assume any new or unannounced material acquisitions or capital markets activities. Dispositions: We expect disposition proceeds of $200 million principally in the second half of 2022. A presentation outlining the Company's first quarter results, second quarter guidance and key assumptions, and a business update is posted to the Events & Presentations section of Ventas's website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in its first quarter 2022 supplemental posted at ir.ventasreit.com. First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call Ventas will hold a conference call to discuss this earnings release on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com. A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (or +1 (647) 362-9199 for international callers), passcode 7655497, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com. About Ventas Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release. We believe such measures provide investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with the performance of other REITs. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of our financial performance, as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as measures of our liquidity, nor are these measures necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of our needs. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Real estate investments: Land and improvements $ 2,452,474 $ 2,432,065 $ 2,395,751 $ 2,231,836 $ 2,235,773 Buildings and improvements 26,186,628 25,778,490 25,519,840 24,269,450 24,250,630 Construction in progress 275,896 269,315 298,982 288,910 310,547 Acquired lease intangibles 1,373,364 1,369,747 1,372,462 1,200,574 1,212,263 Operating lease assets 318,679 317,858 323,950 328,707 343,072 30,607,041 30,167,475 29,910,985 28,319,477 28,352,285 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (8,624,820 ) (8,350,637 ) (8,118,990 ) (8,189,447 ) (8,030,524 ) Net real estate property 21,982,221 21,816,838 21,791,995 20,130,030 20,321,761 Secured loans receivable and investments, net 530,388 530,126 530,439 596,171 615,037 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 541,914 523,465 507,880 494,239 471,243 Net real estate investments 23,054,523 22,870,429 22,830,314 21,220,440 21,408,041 Cash and cash equivalents 149,599 149,725 143,770 233,837 169,661 Escrow deposits and restricted cash 49,848 46,872 52,752 40,931 40,551 Goodwill 1,045,663 1,046,140 1,046,070 1,051,832 1,051,780 Assets held for sale 26,231 28,399 316,769 90,002 59,860 Deferred income tax assets, net 11,152 11,152 11,496 11,486 11,610 Other assets 613,091 565,069 643,253 855,786 810,760 Total assets $ 24,950,107 $ 24,717,786 $ 25,044,424 $ 23,504,314 $ 23,552,263 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Senior notes payable and other debt $ 12,413,743 $ 12,027,544 $ 12,078,835 $ 11,761,545 $ 11,759,299 Accrued interest 93,564 106,602 90,013 105,883 91,390 Operating lease liabilities 195,668 197,234 199,551 205,484 206,426 Accounts payable and other liabilities 1,079,596 1,090,254 1,142,822 1,122,171 1,109,279 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 8,411 10,850 20,518 4,568 3,853 Deferred income tax liabilities 52,750 59,259 65,196 68,097 65,777 Total liabilities 13,843,732 13,491,743 13,596,935 13,267,748 13,236,024 Redeemable OP unitholder and noncontrolling interests 313,685 280,283 280,344 252,662 244,619 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Ventas stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, unissued — — — — — Common stock, $0.25 par value; 399,623; 399,420; 399,177; 375,204 and 375,068 shares issued at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively 99,888 99,838 99,777 93,784 93,750 Capital in excess of par value 15,478,467 15,498,956 15,504,210 14,187,577 14,186,692 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (59,296 ) (64,520 ) (67,601 ) (58,290 ) (52,497 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (4,821,653 ) (4,679,889 ) (4,459,630 ) (4,340,052 ) (4,257,001 ) Treasury stock, 0; 0; 1; 6 and 14 shares issued at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively — — (40 ) (320 ) (789 ) Total Ventas stockholders' equity 10,697,406 10,854,385 11,076,716 9,882,699 9,970,155 Noncontrolling interests 95,284 91,375 90,429 101,205 101,465 Total equity 10,792,690 10,945,760 11,167,145 9,983,904 10,071,620 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,950,107 $ 24,717,786 $ 25,044,424 $ 23,504,314 $ 23,552,263 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 151,561 $ 159,885 Office 200,540 197,455 352,101 357,340 Resident fees and services 651,121 528,650 Office building and other services revenue 3,949 4,950 Income from loans and investments 9,847 19,010 Interest and other income 536 341 Total revenues 1,017,554 910,291 Expenses Interest 110,794 110,767 Depreciation and amortization 289,064 314,148 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 475,530 417,829 Office 63,183 63,946 Triple-net leased 4,008 4,825 542,721 486,600 Office building and other services costs 1,313 618 General, administrative and professional fees 42,998 40,309 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — 27,090 Transaction expenses and deal costs 19,992 4,617 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (54 ) (8,902 ) Other (27,190 ) (9,428 ) Total expenses 979,638 965,819 Income (loss) before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 37,916 (55,528 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities (4,269 ) (250 ) Gain on real estate dispositions 2,455 2,533 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,490 (2,153 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 40,592 (55,398 ) Net income (loss) 40,592 (55,398 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,860 1,811 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 38,732 $ (57,209 ) Earnings per common share Basic: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.10 $ (0.15 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.10 (0.15 ) Diluted:1 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.10 $ (0.15 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.10 (0.15 ) Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 399,297 374,669 Diluted 403,260 377,922 1 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Revenues Rental income: Triple-net leased $ 151,561 $ 153,336 $ 181,379 $ 159,223 $ 159,885 Office 200,540 194,781 201,673 200,388 197,455 352,101 348,117 383,052 359,611 357,340 Resident fees and services 651,121 647,360 558,039 535,952 528,650 Office building and other services revenue 3,949 3,924 5,841 5,381 4,950 Income from loans and investments 9,847 9,577 28,729 17,665 19,010 Interest and other income 536 13,466 417 585 341 Total revenues 1,017,554 1,022,444 976,078 919,194 910,291 Expenses Interest 110,794 110,455 108,816 110,051 110,767 Depreciation and amortization 289,064 318,959 313,596 250,700 314,148 Property-level operating expenses: Senior living 475,530 515,427 453,659 424,813 417,829 Office 63,183 61,704 66,401 64,950 63,946 Triple-net leased 4,008 2,810 3,268 4,432 4,825 542,721 579,941 523,328 494,195 486,600 Office building and other services costs 1,313 2,635 522 658 618 General, administrative and professional fees 42,998 28,602 30,259 30,588 40,309 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net — 2,491 29,792 (74 ) 27,090 Transaction expenses and deal costs 19,992 19,318 22,662 721 4,617 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (54 ) (61 ) (60 ) (59 ) (8,902 ) Other (27,190 ) 26,355 33,673 (13,490 ) (9,428 ) Total expenses 979,638 1,088,695 1,062,588 873,290 965,819 Income (loss) before unconsolidated entities, real estate dispositions, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 37,916 (66,251 ) (86,510 ) 45,904 (55,528 ) (Loss) income from unconsolidated entities (4,269 ) (2,306 ) 2,772 4,767 (250 ) Gain on real estate dispositions 2,455 24,705 150,292 41,258 2,533 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,490 4,747 (3,780 ) (3,641 ) (2,153 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 40,592 (39,105 ) 62,774 88,288 (55,398 ) Net income (loss) 40,592 (39,105 ) 62,774 88,288 (55,398 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,860 1,749 2,094 1,897 1,811 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 38,732 $ (40,854 ) $ 60,680 $ 86,391 $ (57,209 ) Earnings per common share Basic: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.24 $ (0.15 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.10 (0.10 ) 0.16 0.23 (0.15 ) Diluted:1 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.16 $ 0.23 $ (0.15 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders 0.10 (0.10 ) 0.16 0.23 (0.15 ) Weighted average shares used in computing earnings per common share Basic 399,297 399,142 381,996 375,067 374,669 Diluted 403,260 403,108 385,523 378,408 377,922 1 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 40,592 $ (55,398 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 289,064 314,148 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (17,401 ) (14,766 ) Other non-cash amortization 3,109 5,272 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (54 ) (8,902 ) Stock-based compensation 15,796 16,072 Straight-lining of rental income (3,841 ) (3,863 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net — 27,090 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,455 ) (2,533 ) Gain on real estate loan investments — (74 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (5,805 ) 503 Loss from unconsolidated entities 4,269 250 Distributions from unconsolidated entities 4,356 3,897 Other (24,324 ) (14,379 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in other assets (18,177 ) (5,100 ) Decrease in accrued interest (13,201 ) (20,234 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 2,625 (4,390 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 274,553 237,593 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property (343,792 ) (210 ) Investment in loans receivable (5,117 ) (186 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 6,124 8,083 Proceeds from loans receivable 177 16,419 Development project expenditures (37,591 ) (58,598 ) Capital expenditures (36,728 ) (29,674 ) Investment in unconsolidated entities (23,790 ) (38,452 ) Insurance proceeds for property damage claims 3,391 6 Net cash used in investing activities (437,326 ) (102,612 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities (9,867 ) 5,144 Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program 356,674 214,978 Proceeds from debt 70,029 31,157 Repayment of debt (65,000 ) (445,050 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (170 ) — Payment of deferred financing costs (427 ) (17,343 ) Issuance of common stock, net — 11,075 Cash distribution to common stockholders (180,021 ) (168,763 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (1,534 ) (1,842 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units — (25 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 19 5 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3,983 ) (2,653 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,794 2,106 Other (6,132 ) (5,856 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 165,382 (377,067 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,609 (242,086 ) Effect of foreign currency translation 241 658 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 196,597 451,640 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 199,447 $ 210,212 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ 3,171 $ 468 Other assets 47 — Other liabilities 2,624 — Deferred income tax liability 594 — Noncontrolling interests — 468 QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands USD, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 40,592 $ (39,107 ) $ 62,774 $ 88,288 $ (55,398 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 289,064 318,959 313,596 250,700 314,148 Amortization of deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (17,401 ) (17,175 ) (40,069 ) (16,785 ) (14,766 ) Other non-cash amortization 3,109 3,023 4,567 4,847 5,272 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (54 ) (61 ) (60 ) (59 ) (8,902 ) Stock-based compensation 15,796 5,801 4,700 5,393 16,072 Straight-lining of rental income (3,841 ) (4,302 ) (2,999 ) (3,304 ) (3,863 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net — 2,491 29,792 (74 ) 27,090 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,455 ) (24,705 ) (150,292 ) (41,258 ) (2,533 ) Gain on real estate loan investments — 558 (1,932 ) — (74 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (5,805 ) (5,880 ) 2,146 2,007 503 Loss (income) from unconsolidated entities 4,269 2,306 (2,767 ) (4,762 ) 250 Distributions from unconsolidated entities 4,356 9,860 2,986 2,583 3,897 Other (24,324 ) 27,236 34,011 (20,462 ) (14,379 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in other assets (18,177 ) (5,520 ) (23,433 ) (20,518 ) (5,100 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued interest (13,201 ) 16,492 (16,682 ) 14,502 (20,234 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other liabilities 2,625 (24,175 ) 15,121 30,165 (4,390 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 274,553 265,801 231,459 291,263 237,593 Cash flows from investing activities: Net investment in real estate property (343,792 ) (265,842 ) (1,103,000 ) — (210 ) Investment in loans receivable (5,117 ) (105 ) (101 ) (97 ) (186 ) Proceeds from real estate disposals 6,124 343,135 381,453 107,767 8,083 Proceeds from loans receivable 177 45,391 266,225 20,056 16,419 Development project expenditures (37,591 ) (43,045 ) (73,755 ) (72,296 ) (58,598 ) Capital expenditures (36,728 ) (65,964 ) (45,189 ) (44,448 ) (29,674 ) Distributions from unconsolidated entities — — 17,847 — — Investment in unconsolidated entities (23,790 ) (22,151 ) (38,829 ) (29,859 ) (38,452 ) Insurance proceeds for property damage claims 3,391 784 111 384 6 Net cash used in investing activities (437,326 ) (7,797 ) (595,238 ) (18,493 ) (102,612 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in borrowings under revolving credit facilities (9,867 ) 18,666 (39,934 ) (109,275 ) 5,144 Net change in borrowings under commercial paper program 356,674 (90,014 ) 199,959 (44,994 ) 214,978 Proceeds from debt 70,029 619,419 646,593 237,129 31,157 Repayment of debt (65,000 ) (610,581 ) (933,085 ) (120,901 ) (445,050 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (170 ) (12,739 ) (11,485 ) — — Payment of deferred financing costs (427 ) (3,558 ) (5,832 ) (433 ) (17,343 ) Issuance of common stock, net — — 603,188 3,175 11,075 Cash distribution to common stockholders (180,021 ) (179,916 ) (169,134 ) (169,075 ) (168,763 ) Cash distribution to redeemable OP unitholders (1,534 ) (1,361 ) (2,236 ) (1,322 ) (1,842 ) Cash issued for redemption of OP Units — — (34 ) (37 ) (25 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 19 1,696 5 25 5 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (3,983 ) (1,792 ) (3,197 ) (5,935 ) (2,653 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 5,794 2,501 847 2,715 2,106 Other (6,132 ) (1,175 ) 806 (78 ) (5,856 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 165,382 (258,854 ) 286,461 (209,006 ) (377,067 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,609 (850 ) (77,318 ) 63,764 (242,086 ) Effect of foreign currency translation 241 925 (928 ) 792 658 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 196,597 196,522 274,768 210,212 451,640 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 199,447 $ 196,597 $ 196,522 $ 274,768 $ 210,212 QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (continued) (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Supplemental schedule of non-cash activities: Assets acquired and liabilities assumed from acquisitions and other: Real estate investments $ 3,171 $ 2,371 $ 1,317,149 $ — $ 468 Other assets 47 781 16,132 — — Debt — (1,591 ) 484,073 — — Other liabilities 2,624 4,296 97,960 — — Deferred income tax liability 594 446 — — — Noncontrolling interests — — — — 468 Equity issued — — 751,248 — — Equity issued for redemption of OP Units — — 76 — — NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO)1 and Funds Available for Distribution Attributable to Common Stockholders (FAD)1 (In thousands, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) Q1 YoY 2021 2022 Growth Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 ’21-’22 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (57,209 ) $ 86,391 $ 60,680 $ (40,854 ) $ 38,732 168 % Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders per share 2 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.23 $ 0.16 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.10 167 % Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization on real estate assets 312,869 249,527 312,524 317,936 288,103 Depreciation on real estate assets related to noncontrolling interests (4,618 ) (4,678 ) (4,641 ) (4,561 ) (4,449 ) Depreciation on real estate assets related to unconsolidated entities 4,018 4,615 4,474 4,781 7,265 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,533 ) (41,258 ) (150,292 ) (24,705 ) (2,455 ) (Loss) gain on real estate dispositions related to noncontrolling interests — (7 ) 232 77 17 Subtotal: FFO adjustments 309,736 208,199 162,297 293,528 288,481 Subtotal: FFO adjustments per share $ 0.82 $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 0.73 $ 0.72 FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders $ 252,527 $ 294,590 $ 222,977 $ 252,674 $ 327,213 30 % FFO (Nareit) attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.67 $ 0.78 $ 0.58 $ 0.63 $ 0.81 21 % Adjustments: Change in fair value of financial instruments (21,008 ) (23,211 ) 25,451 19,975 (29,881 ) Non-cash income tax expense (benefit) 1,344 1,166 2,146 (5,880 ) (5,805 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net 27,090 (74 ) 34,654 2,888 — (Gain) loss on transactions related to unconsolidated entities (21 ) (10 ) (8,808 ) 2,511 (3 ) Transaction expenses and deal costs 5,360 1,769 25,531 22,214 21,288 Amortization of other intangibles 116 116 (22,085 ) 226 268 Other items related to unconsolidated entities 101 43 987 348 131 Non-cash impact of changes to equity plan 8,741 (2,298 ) (2,359 ) (2,288 ) 7,206 Natural disaster expenses (recoveries), net 5,127 3,128 1,552 340 (3,709 ) Allowance on loan investments, net of noncontrolling interests (8,900 ) (57 ) (58 ) (59 ) (53 ) Subtotal: Normalized FFO adjustments 17,950 (19,428 ) 57,011 40,275 (10,558 ) Subtotal: Normalized FFO adjustments per share $ 0.05 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.15 $ 0.10 $ (0.03 ) Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 270,477 $ 275,162 $ 279,988 $ 292,949 $ 316,655 17 % Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share $ 0.72 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 0.79 10 % Adjustments: Deferred revenue and lease intangibles, net (14,766 ) (14,779 ) (14,182 ) (14,166 ) (14,247 ) Other non-cash amortization, including fair market value of debt 5,272 4,847 4,567 3,023 3,109 Stock-based compensation 7,331 7,691 7,059 8,089 8,589 Straight-lining of rental income (3,863 ) (3,304 ) (3,567 ) (4,302 ) (3,841 ) FAD Capital Expenditures (28,506 ) (42,651 ) (42,393 ) (56,546 ) (28,078 ) Subtotal: Operating FAD adjustments (34,532 ) (48,196 ) (48,516 ) (63,902 ) (34,468 ) Operating FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 235,945 $ 226,966 $ 231,472 $ 229,047 $ 282,187 20 % Transaction expenses and deal costs (5,360 ) (1,769 ) (25,531 ) (22,214 ) (21,288 ) Other items related to unconsolidated entities (101 ) (43 ) (987 ) (348 ) (131 ) FAD attributable to common stockholders $ 230,484 $ 225,154 $ 204,954 $ 206,485 $ 260,768 13 % Weighted average diluted shares 377,922 378,408 385,523 403,108 403,260 1 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to material changes in the Company’s weighted average diluted share count, if any. Per share amounts may not add to total per share amounts due to rounding. 2 Potential common shares are not included in the computation of diluted earnings per share when a loss from continuing operations exists as the effect would be an antidilutive per share amount. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values historically have risen or fallen with market conditions, many industry investors deem presentations of operating results for real estate companies that use historical cost accounting to be insufficient by themselves. For that reason, the Company considers FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD to be appropriate supplemental measures of operating performance of an equity REIT. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO, combined with the presentation of required GAAP financial measures, has improved the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and has helped make comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful. Management generally considers FFO to be a useful measure for understanding and comparing our operating results because, by excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, impairment losses on depreciable real estate and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can differ across owners of similar assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a company’s real estate across reporting periods and to the operating performance of other companies. The Company believes that Normalized FFO is useful because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to compare the Company’s operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences caused by non-recurring items and other non-operational events such as transactions and litigation. In some cases, the Company provides information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and Company management to assess the impact of those items on the Company’s financial results. Further, the Company believes that FAD and Operating FAD are useful supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance that would not otherwise be available and may be useful to investors in assessing the Company’s operating performance and performance as a REIT. The Company believes FAD and Operating FAD may provide investors with useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s ability to generate income from its operating performance and the impact of the Company’s operating performance on its ability to make distributions to its stockholders. The Company uses the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) definition of FFO. Nareit defines FFO as net income attributable to common stockholders (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, including gain (or loss) on re-measurement of equity method investments and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and entities. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and entities will be calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. The Company defines Normalized FFO as FFO excluding the following income and expense items (which may be recurring in nature): (a) transaction costs and expenses, including amortization of intangibles, transition and integration expenses and deal costs and expenses, including expenses and recoveries relating to acquisition lawsuits; (b) the impact of any expenses related to asset impairment and valuation allowances, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees, or additional costs, expenses, discounts, make-whole payments, penalties or premiums incurred as a result of early retirement or payment of the Company’s debt; (c) the non-cash effect of income tax benefits or expenses, the non-cash impact of changes to the Company’s executive equity compensation plan, derivative transactions that have non-cash mark-to-market impacts on the Company’s income statement and non-cash charges related to leases; (d) the financial impact of contingent consideration, severance-related costs and charitable donations to the Ventas Charitable Foundation; (e) gains and losses for non-operational foreign currency hedge agreements and changes in the fair value of financial instruments; (f) gains and losses on non-real estate dispositions and other unusual items related to unconsolidated entities; (g) net expenses or recoveries related to natural disasters and (h) any other incremental items set forth in the Normalized FFO reconciliation included herein. Operating FAD represents Normalized FFO (i) excluding non-cash components and straight-line rent adjustments and (ii) including the impact of FAD Capital Expenditures. FAD Capital Expenditures are (i) Ventas-invested capital expenditures, whether routine or non-routine, that extend the useful life of a property but are not expected to generate incremental income for the Company; (ii) Office Building and Triple-Net leasing commissions paid to third-party agents; and (iii) capital expenditures for second-generation tenant improvements. It excludes (i) costs for a first-generation lease (e.g., a development project) or related to properties that have undergone redevelopment and (ii) Initial Capital Expenditures, which are defined as capital expenditures required to bring a newly acquired or newly transitioned property up to standard. Initial Capital Expenditures are typically commenced within the first 12 months after acquisition or transition. FAD represents Operating FAD after including the impact of transaction expenses, deal costs and unusual items related to unconsolidated entities. FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD presented herein may not be comparable to those presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same definitions. FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to common stockholders (determined in accordance with GAAP) as indicators of the Company’s financial performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as measures of the Company’s liquidity, nor are they necessarily indicative of sufficient cash flow to fund all of the Company’s needs. The Company believes that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of the consolidated historical operating results of the Company, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD and Operating FAD should be examined in conjunction with net income attributable to common stockholders as presented elsewhere herein. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Income and FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders Second Quarter 2022 Guidance 1,2,3 (In millions, except per share amounts; dollars in USD) (unaudited) Q2 2022 Guidance Tentative / Preliminary and Subject to Change Q2 2022 Q2 2022 - Per Share Low High Low High Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders ($13) $5 ($0.03) $0.01 Depreciation and Amortization Adjustments 280 278 0.69 0.69 Gain on Real Estate Dispositions — — 0.00 0.00 Other Adjustments4 — — 0.00 0.00 FFO (Nareit) Attributable to Common Stockholders $267 $283 $0.66 $0.70 Transaction Expenses and Deal Costs 13 12 0.03 0.03 Natural Disaster Expenses (Recoveries), Net 5 5 0.01 0.01 Other Adjustments4 (6) (5) (0.01) (0.01) Normalized FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders $278 $294 $0.69 $0.73 % Year-Over-Year Growth (5%) —% Weighted Average Diluted Shares (in millions) 403 403 1 The Company’s guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations depending on factors discussed herein and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2 Per share quarterly amounts may not add to annual per share amounts due to changes in the Company's weighted average diluted share count, if any. Same-store cash NOI is at constant currency. 3 Totals may not add due to minor corporate-level adjustments. 4 Other Adjustments include the categories of adjustments presented in our “Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation – Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (FFO) and Funds Available for Distribution Attributable to Common Stockholders (FAD)” above. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA1 (Dollars in thousands USD) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 38,732 Adjustments: Interest 110,794 Taxes (including tax amounts in general, administrative and professional fees) (3,147 ) Depreciation and amortization 289,064 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 15,796 Transaction expenses and deal costs 19,992 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, adjusted for partners’ share of consolidated entity EBITDA (6,413 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities, adjusted for Ventas share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities 18,543 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,455 ) Unrealized foreign currency loss 77 Change in fair value of financial instruments (29,859 ) Natural disaster recoveries, net (3,474 ) Allowance on loan investments, net of noncontrolling interests (53 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 447,597 Adjustment for current period activity (563 ) Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA $ 447,034 Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA annualized $ 1,788,136 Total debt $ 12,413,743 Cash (149,599 ) Restricted cash pertaining to debt (24,334 ) Partners’ share of consolidated debt (280,971 ) Ventas share of nonconsolidated debt 370,896 Net debt $ 12,329,735 Net debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA 6.9 x 1 Totals may not add due to rounding. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (including non-cash stock-based compensation expense, asset impairment and valuation allowances), excluding (i) gains or losses on extinguishment of debt; (ii) partners’ share of EBITDA of consolidated entities; (iii) transaction expenses and deal costs; (iv) net gains or losses on real estate activity; (v) gains or losses on re-measurement of equity interest upon acquisition; (vi) changes in the fair value of financial instruments; (vii) unrealized foreign currency gains or losses; (viii) net expenses or recoveries related to natural disasters; and (ix) non-cash charges related to leases, and including (a) Ventas’ share of EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (b) other immaterial or identified items. Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA considers the pro forma effect on Adjusted EBITDA of transactions and events that were completed during the period, as if the transaction or event had been consummated at the beginning of the relevant period and considers any other incremental items set forth in the Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA reconciliation included herein. The Company believes that Net debt, Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA and Net debt to Adjusted Pro Forma EBITDA are useful to investors, analysts and Company management because they allow the comparison of the Company’s credit strength between periods and to other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Net Operating Income (NOI) and Same-Store Cash NOI by Segment (Constant Currency) (Dollars in thousands USD, unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Triple-Net Senior Housing Operating Office Non-Segment Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 38,732 Adjustments: Interest and other income (536 ) Interest expense 110,794 Depreciation and amortization 289,064 General, administrative and professional fees 42,998 Transaction expenses and deal costs 19,992 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (54 ) Other (27,190 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 4,269 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,455 ) Income tax benefit (4,490 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,860 Reported segment NOI $ 147,553 $ 175,591 $ 137,974 $ 11,866 $ 472,984 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (1,056 ) — (2,785 ) — (3,841 ) Non-cash rental income (11,716 ) — (5,698 ) — (17,414 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 (448 ) (1,145 ) (349 ) — (1,942 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (11,866 ) (11,866 ) Cash NOI 134,333 174,446 129,142 — 437,921 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store (1,531 ) (39,434 ) (4,402 ) — (45,367 ) Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 132,802 $ 135,012 $ 124,740 $ — $ 392,554 Percentage increase - constant currency 0.6 % 25.8 % 4.6 % 9.5 % Adjusted Same-store cash NOI: Less HHS Grants received — (21,120 ) — — (21,120 ) Adjusted Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 132,802 $ 113,892 $ 124,740 $ — $ 371,434 Adjusted percentage increase - constant currency 0.6 % 14.2 % 4.6 % 5.8 % For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Triple-Net Senior Housing Operating Office Non-Segment Total Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (57,209 ) Adjustments: Interest and other income (341 ) Interest expense 110,767 Depreciation and amortization 314,148 General, administrative and professional fees 40,309 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 27,090 Transaction expenses and deal costs 4,617 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (8,902 ) Other (9,428 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 250 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,533 ) Income tax expense 2,153 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,811 Reported segment NOI $ 155,060 $ 110,821 $ 135,236 $ 21,615 $ 422,732 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (1,846 ) — (2,016 ) — (3,862 ) Non-cash rental income (11,902 ) — (2,447 ) — (14,349 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 (9,176 ) (1,115 ) (9,570 ) — (19,861 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (21,615 ) (21,615 ) NOI impact from change in FX (185 ) (33 ) — — (218 ) Cash NOI $ 131,951 $ 109,673 $ 121,203 $ — $ 362,827 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store — (2,347 ) (1,994 ) — (4,341 ) NOI impact from change in FX not in same-store — 1 — — 1 Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 131,951 $ 107,327 $ 119,209 $ — $ 358,487 Adjusted Same-store cash NOI: Less HHS Grants received — (7,580 ) — — (7,580 ) Adjusted Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 131,951 $ 99,747 $ 119,209 $ — $ 350,907 1 Excludes sold assets, assets held for sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels. For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Triple-Net Senior Housing Operating Office Non-Segment Total Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 38,732 Adjustments: Interest and other income (536 ) Interest expense 110,794 Depreciation and amortization 289,064 General, administrative and professional fees 42,998 Transaction expenses and deal costs 19,992 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (54 ) Other (27,190 ) Loss from unconsolidated entities 4,269 Gain on real estate dispositions (2,455 ) Income tax benefit (4,490 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,860 Reported segment NOI $ 147,553 $ 175,591 $ 137,974 $ 11,866 $ 472,984 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (1,056 ) — (2,785 ) — (3,841 ) Non-cash rental income (11,716 ) — (5,698 ) — (17,414 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 (448 ) (1,145 ) (349 ) — (1,942 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (11,866 ) (11,866 ) Cash NOI 134,333 174,446 129,142 — 437,921 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store — (11,236 ) (4,475 ) — (15,711 ) Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 134,333 $ 163,210 $ 124,667 $ — $ 422,210 Percentage increase - constant currency 0.1 % 19.0 % 2.5 % 7.5 % Adjusted Same-store cash NOI: Less HHS Grants received — (21,120 ) — — (21,120 ) Adjusted Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 134,333 $ 142,090 $ 124,667 $ — $ 401,090 Adjusted percentage increase - constant currency 0.1 % 5.1 % 2.5 % 2.6 % For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Triple-Net Senior Housing Operating Office Non-Segment Total Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (40,854 ) Adjustments: Interest and other income (13,466 ) Interest expense 110,455 Depreciation and amortization 318,959 General, administrative and professional fees 28,602 Loss on extinguishment of debt, net 2,491 Transaction expenses and deal costs 19,318 Allowance on loans receivable and investments (61 ) Other 26,355 Loss from unconsolidated entities 2,306 Gain on real estate dispositions (24,705 ) Income tax benefit (4,747 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,749 Reported segment NOI $ 150,526 $ 131,933 $ 133,704 $ 10,239 $ 426,402 Adjustments: Straight-lining of rental income (1,873 ) — (2,429 ) — (4,302 ) Non-cash rental income (11,705 ) — (5,482 ) — (17,187 ) NOI not included in cash NOI1 (2,767 ) 8 (1,218 ) — (3,977 ) Non-segment NOI — — — (10,239 ) (10,239 ) NOI impact from change in FX (31 ) (243 ) — — (274 ) Cash NOI $ 134,150 $ 131,698 $ 124,575 $ — $ 390,423 Adjustments: Cash NOI not included in same-store — 5,404 (3,006 ) — 2,398 NOI impact from change in FX not in same-store — 2 — — 2 Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 134,150 $ 137,104 $ 121,569 $ — $ 392,823 Adjusted Same-store cash NOI: Less HHS Grants received — (1,869 ) — — (1,869 ) Adjusted Same-store cash NOI - constant currency $ 134,150 $ 135,235 $ 121,569 $ — $ 390,954 1 Excludes sold assets, assets held for sale, development properties not yet operational and land parcels. The Company considers NOI and Same-store cash NOI as important supplemental measures because they allow investors, analysts and the Company’s management to assess its unlevered property-level operating results and to compare its operating results with those of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis. The Company defines NOI as total revenues, less interest and other income, property-level operating expenses and office building and other services costs. In the case of NOI, cash receipts may differ due to straight-line recognition of certain rental income and the application of other GAAP policies. The Company defines same-store as properties owned, consolidated and operational for the full period in both comparison periods and that are not otherwise excluded; provided, however, that the Company may include selected properties that otherwise meet the same-store criteria if they are included in substantially all of, but not a full, period for one or both of the comparison periods, and in the Company’s judgment such inclusion provides a more meaningful presentation of its segment performance. Newly acquired development properties and recently developed or redeveloped properties in the Company’s Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (“SHOP”) will be included in same-store once they are stabilized for the full period in both periods presented. These properties are considered stabilized upon the earlier of (a) the achievement of 80% sustained occupancy or (b) 24 months from the date of acquisition or substantial completion of work. Recently developed or redeveloped properties in the Office and Triple-Net Leased segments will be included in same-store once substantial completion of work has occurred for the full period in both periods presented. SHOP and Triple-Net Leased properties that have undergone operator or business model transitions will be included in same-store once operating under consistent operating structures for the full period in both periods presented. Properties are excluded from same-store if they are: (i) sold, classified as held for sale or properties whose operations were classified as discontinued operations in accordance with GAAP; (ii) impacted by materially disruptive events such as flood or fire; (iii) for SHOP, those properties that are currently undergoing a materially disruptive redevelopment; (iv) for the Office and Triple-Net Leased segments, those properties for which management has an intention to institute, or has instituted, a redevelopment plan because the properties may require major property-level expenditures to maximize value, increase net operating income, or maintain a market-competitive position and/or achieve property stabilization, most commonly as the result of an expected or actual material change in occupancy or NOI; or (v) for the SHOP and Triple-Net Leased segments, those properties that are scheduled to undergo operator or business model transitions, or have transitioned operators or business models after the start of the prior comparison period. To eliminate the impact of exchange rate movements, all portfolio performance-based disclosures assume constant exchange rates across comparable periods, using the following methodology: the current period’s results are shown in actual reported USD, while prior comparison period’s results are adjusted and converted to USD based on the average exchange rate for the current period. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION Same-Store Cash NOI Guidance by Segment Second Quarter 20221,2 (Dollars in millions) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Triple-Net Senior Housing Operating Office Non-Segment Total High End Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 5 Depreciation and Amortization3 279 Interest Expense, G&A, Other Income & Expenses4 167 Reported Segment NOI5 $ 145 $ 157 $ 135 $ 14 451 Non-Cash and Non-Same-Store Adjustments5 (15 ) (36 ) (14 ) (14 )