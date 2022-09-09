No results for this search
    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS

(VTR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14 2022-09-09 am EDT
49.15 USD   +1.31%
Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Ventas' Price Target to $54 from $52, Reiterates Equalweight Rating
Raymond James Adjusts Ventas' Price Target to $55 From $60, Reiterates Strong Buy Rating
Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

09/09/2022 | 10:57am EDT
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference (the “BofA Securities Conference”) on September 13, 2022 and will make a presentation at 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the BofA Securities Conference will be available on the Company’s website on or about September 12, 2022. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, hospitals and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 122 M - -
Net income 2022 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 12 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 479x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 19 390 M 19 390 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,68x
EV / Sales 2023 7,29x
Nbr of Employees 434
Free-Float 99,5%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 48,51 $
Average target price 59,65 $
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, General Counsel, Ethics & Compliance Officer
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS-5.11%19 390
WELLTOWER INC.-10.96%35 388
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-26.13%14 385
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED-23.07%9 263
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-37.83%8 797
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.9.33%7 573