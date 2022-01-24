Log in
    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS, INC.

(VTR)
  Report
01/24 04:10:00 pm
51.72 USD   -1.45%
Ventas Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

01/24/2022 | 04:50pm EST
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 17, 2022. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (888) 330-3576 (or +1 (646) 960-0672 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 7655497. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 (or +1 (647) 362-9199 for international callers), passcode 7655497, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, health systems and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 737 M - -
Net income 2021 80,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 257x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 20 949 M 20 949 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,86x
EV / Sales 2022 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float -
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 52,48 $
Average target price 60,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS, INC.2.66%20 949
WELLTOWER INC.2.03%38 091
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-2.91%18 889
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.09%13 666
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.2.70%7 262
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.-5.45%6 972