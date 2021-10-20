Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ventas, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS, INC.

(VTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ventas : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/20/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 968-1984 (or +1 (778) 560-2824 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 8199926. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (or +1 (416) 621-4642 for international callers), passcode 8199926, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts, Ventas’s portfolio of approximately 1,300 properties is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of a large and growing aging population. Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of senior living communities, life science, research & innovation properties, medical office & outpatient facilities and other healthcare real estate, working with leading care providers, developers, research, educational and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations. Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VENTAS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 697 M - -
Net income 2021 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 441x
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 21 995 M 21 995 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales 2022 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends VENTAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 55,90 $
Average target price 62,86 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS, INC.13.64%21 995
WELLTOWER INC.30.10%35 525
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.13.93%18 562
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-5.32%12 240
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-13.41%7 513
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.21.13%7 301