Ventas : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, November 5, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

The dial-in number for the conference call is (833) 968-1984 (or +1 (778) 560-2824 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 8199926. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

A telephonic replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (or +1 (416) 621-4642 for international callers), passcode 8199926, after the earnings call and will remain available for 30 days. The webcast replay will be posted in the Investor Relations section of www.ventasreit.com.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts, Ventas’s portfolio of approximately 1,300 properties is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of a large and growing aging population. Ventas uses the power of capital to unlock the value of senior living communities, life science, research & innovation properties, medical office & outpatient facilities and other healthcare real estate, working with leading care providers, developers, research, educational and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations. Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders.

