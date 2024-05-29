Business Update
May 28, 2024
Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Cautionary Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes certain financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), such as Nareit FFO, Normalized FFO, Net Operating Income ("NOI"), Same-Store Cash NOI, Same-Store Cash NOI Margin, Same-Store Cash NOI Growth and Net Debt to Further Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to this presentation. Our definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Cautionary Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated results from operations and developments and other matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our and our officers' intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as "assume," "may," "will," "project," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "seek," "target," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "estimate," "could," "would," "should" and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. You should not put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake a duty to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We urge you to carefully review the disclosures we make concerning risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and future financial performance, including those made below and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as in the sections titled "Cautionary Statements - Summary Risk Factors," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Certain factors that could affect our future results and our ability to achieve our stated goals include, but are not limited to: (a) our ability to achieve the anticipated benefits and synergies from, and effectively integrate, our completed or anticipated acquisitions and investments of properties, including our ownership of the properties included in our equitized loan portfolio; (b) our exposure and the exposure of our tenants, managers and borrowers to complex healthcare and other regulation, including evolving laws and regulations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity and environmental matters, and the challenges and expense associated with complying with such regulation; (c) the potential for significant general and commercial claims, legal actions, investigations, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions that could subject us or our tenants, managers or borrowers to increased operating costs, uninsured liabilities, including fines and other penalties, and or significant operational limitations, including the loss or suspension of or moratoriums on accreditations, licenses or certificates of need, suspension of or nonpayment for new admissions, denial of reimbursement, suspension, decertification or exclusion from federal, state or foreign healthcare programs or the closure of facilities or communities; (d) the impact of market and general economic conditions on us, our tenants, managers and borrowers and in areas in which our properties are geographically concentrated, including macroeconomic trends and financial market events, such as bank failures and other events affecting financial institutions, market volatility, increases in inflation, changes in or elevated interest and exchange rates, tightening of lending standards and reduced availability of credit or capital, geopolitical conditions, supply chain pressures, rising labor costs and historically low unemployment, events that affect consumer confidence, our occupancy rates and resident fee revenues, and the actual and perceived state of the real estate markets, labor markets and public and private capital markets; (e) our reliance and the reliance of our tenants, managers and borrowers on the financial, credit and capital markets and the risk that those markets may be disrupted or become constrained, including as a result of bank failures or concerns or rumors about such events, tightening of lending standards and reduced availability of credit or capital; (f) the secondary and tertiary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition and results of operations and the implementation and impact of regulations related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and other stimulus legislation, including the risk that some or all of the CARES Act or other COVID-19 relief payments we or our tenants, managers or borrowers received could be recouped; (g) our ability, and the ability of our tenants, managers and borrowers, to navigate the trends impacting our or their businesses and the industries in which we or they operate, and the financial condition or business prospect of our tenants, managers and borrowers; (h) the risk of bankruptcy, inability to obtain benefits from governmental programs, insolvency or financial deterioration of our tenants, managers, borrowers and other obligors which may, among other things, have an adverse impact on the ability of such parties to make payments or meet their other obligations to us, which could have an adverse impact on our results of operations and financial condition; (i) the risk that the borrowers under our loans or other investments default or that, to the extent we are able to foreclose or otherwise acquire the collateral securing our loans or other investments, we will be required to incur additional expense or indebtedness in connection therewith, that the assets will underperform expectations or that we may not be able to subsequently dispose of all or part of such assets on favorable terms; (j) our current and future amount of outstanding indebtedness, and our ability to access capital and to incur additional debt which is subject to our compliance with covenants in instruments governing our and our subsidiaries' existing indebtedness; (k) the recognition of reserves, allowances, credit losses or impairment charges are inherently uncertain, may increase or decrease in the future and may not represent or reflect the ultimate value of, or loss that we ultimately realize with respect to, the relevant assets, which could have an adverse impact on our results of operations and financial condition; (l) the non-renewal of any leases or management agreement or defaults by tenants or managers thereunder and the risk of our inability to replace those tenants or managers on a timely basis or on favorable terms, if at all; (m) our ability to identify and consummate future investments in or dispositions of healthcare assets and effectively manage our portfolio opportunities and our investments in co-investment vehicles, joint ventures and minority interests, including our ability to dispose of such assets on favorable terms as a result of rights of first offer or rights of first refusal in favor of third parties; (n) risks related to development, redevelopment and construction projects, including costs associated with inflation, rising or elevated interest rates, labor conditions and supply chain pressures, and risks related to increased construction and development in markets in which our properties are located, including adverse effect on our future occupancy rates; (o) our ability to attract and retain talented employees; (p) the limitations and significant requirements imposed upon our business as a result of our status as a REIT and the adverse consequences (including the possible loss of our status as a REIT) that would result if we are not able to comply with such requirements; (q) the ownership limits contained in our certificate of incorporation with respect to our capital stock in order to preserve our qualification as a REIT, which may delay, defer or prevent a change of control of our company; (r) the risk of changes in healthcare law or regulation or in tax laws, guidance and interpretations, particularly as applied to REITs, that could adversely affect us or our tenants, managers or borrowers; (s) increases in our borrowing costs as a result of becoming more leveraged, including in connection with acquisitions or other investment activity and rising or elevated interest rates; (t) our reliance on third-party managers and tenants to operate or exert substantial control over properties they manage for or rent from us, which limits our control and influence over such operations and results; (u) our exposure to various operational risks, liabilities and claims from our operating assets; (v) our dependency on a limited number of tenants and managers for a significant portion of our revenues and operating income; (w) our exposure to particular risks due to our specific asset classes and operating markets, such as adverse changes affecting our specific asset classes and the real estate industry, the competitiveness or financial viability of hospitals on or near the campuses where our outpatient medical buildings are located, our relationships with universities, the level of expense and uncertainty of our research tenants, and the limitation of our uses of some properties we own that are subject to ground lease, air rights or other restrictive agreements; (x) the risk of damage to our reputation; (y) the availability, adequacy and pricing of insurance coverage provided by our policies and policies maintained by our tenants, managers or other counterparties; (z) the risk of exposure to unknown liabilities from our investments in properties or businesses; (aa) the occurrence of cybersecurity threats and incidents that could disrupt our or our tenants', managers' or borrower's operations, result in the loss of confidential or personal information or damage our business relationships and reputation; (bb) the failure to maintain effective internal controls, which could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition; (cc) the impact of merger, acquisition and investment activity in the healthcare industry or otherwise affecting our tenants, managers or borrowers; (dd) disruptions to the management and operations of our business and the uncertainties caused by activist investors; (ee) the risk of catastrophic or extreme weather and other natural events and the physical effects of climate change; (ff) the risk of potential dilution resulting from future sales or issuances of our equity securities; and (gg) the other factors set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Table of Contents
04 Business Update
07 Delivering Profitable
Organic Growth In
Senior Housing
17 External Growth Opportunities Focused on Senior Housing
22 Driving Strong Execution and Cash Flow Generation Throughout The Portfolio
27 Balance Sheet & Liquidity
30 First Quarter 2024 Results & Improved 2024 Outlook
32 Appendix
Business Update
1. The Company's guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed herein and in the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2. Subject to assumptions and other commentary contained in the supplemental information package dated May 1, 2024
1 DELIVERING PROFITABLE ORGANIC GROWTH IN SENIOR HOUSING
- Continued multiyear senior housing NOI growth, led by occupancy and rate growth
-
Estimated May QTD SHOP same-store average occupancy growth of 300+bp year-over-year, led by the U.S. growing at 360+bp o Broad-based demand strength across community types, geographies and operators
o Estimated May average occupancy is growing faster year-over-year as compared with April o Re-affirming FY24 SHOP same-store average occupancy YoY growth guidance of ~270bp
- Expect ~5% SHOP same-store RevPOR growth in FY24
- SHOP same-store RevPOR growth comparison in second quarter will be affected by high RevPOR in 2Q23
2 CAPTURING VALUE-CREATING EXTERNAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOCUSED ON SENIOR HOUSING
- On track to meet expectations to close or be under contract on approximately $350M of investments focused on senior housing in 2Q24 at stated financial criteria of 7-8%going-in yields, priced below replacement cost and low-to-mid teens unlevered IRR expectation
- Funded principally with issuances of common stock under ATM program and disposition proceeds
- Near-termline of sight on incremental ~$400M of senior housing investments
3 DRIVING STRONG EXECUTION AND CASH FLOW GENERATION THROUGHOUT THE PORTFOLIO
- Ventas is in active discussions with Kindred and other parties to optimize Ventas enterprise value and cash NOI from 23 Kindred LTAC properties (5% of Ventas annualized NOI) with lease expiration of April 30, 2025
- Greater clarity expected in 2Q24
BALANCE SHEET UPDATE
- Recent issuance of $500M of 5.625% 10-year Senior Notes, in-line with expectations
- Negligible 2024 remaining debt maturities
FULL-YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE RE-AFFIRMED1,2 (AS PRESENTED MAY 1, 2024)
Attributable Net Income Per
Normalized FFO Per Share
FY24 YoY Total Company Same-
FY24 YoY SHOP Same-Store
Share
Store Cash NOI Growth
Cash NOI Growth
$0.03 - $0.11
$3.10 - $3.18
6.0% - 8.0%
12.0% - 16.0%
SHOP Same-
Store Occupancy
Update
STRONG GROWTH IN SHOP SAME-STORE AVERAGE OCCUPANCY CONTINUES ESTIMATED MAY QTD1
Estimated May QTD average occupancy growth of 300+bp to begin key selling season, led by the
U.S. at 360+bp
300+bp
+240bp
+170bp
+120bp
1. The Company's guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed herein and in the
Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission
FY23
4Q23
1Q24
Estimated May QTD1
~270bp average occupancy growth projected in 20241
Strong sequential same-store occupancy growth in 2H23, creating a higher base for YoY average
occupancy growth comparison
Delivering Profitable Organic Growth in Senior Housing
Ventas's Senior Housing Operating
FY24 Guidance as of 2/14/241
FY24 Guidance as of 5/1/241
10% - 15%
12% - 16%
Portfolio
Top owner of real estate in the large and fragmented U.S. senior housing market
SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH
$118M
TOTAL PROJECTED SHOP GAAP NOI GROWTH AT MIDPOINT OF 2024 GUIDANCE RANGE
SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH
$130M
TOTAL PROJECTED SHOP GAAP NOI GROWTH AT MIDPOINT OF 2024 GUIDANCE RANGE
Portfolio positioned in markets with favorable demographics, strong net absorption and affordability
Portfolio positioned in product types with strong growth and margin profiles
Expert operators who leverage the Ventas OITM platform to drive performance
1. The Company's guidance constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and is based
on a number of assumptions that are subject to change and many of which are outside the control of the Company. Actual results
may differ materially from the Company's expectations depending on factors discussed herein and in the Company's filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission
~250bp
~270bp
SAME-STORE AVERAGE OCCUPANCY
SAME-STORE AVERAGE OCCUPANCY
GROWTH PROJECTED IN 2024
GROWTH PROJECTED IN 2024
~8%
~5%
~2.5%
SAME-STORE REVENUE
SAME-STORE REVPOR
SAME-STORE OPEXPOR
GROWTH
GROWTH
GROWTH
Senior Housing Growth Opportunity Supported by Supply / Demand Fundamentals
ACCELERATING DEMOGRAPHIC DEMAND FOR SENIOR HOUSING
- U.S. 80+ population anticipated to grow by 24%+ through 2029
- Leading edge of U.S. Baby Boomers turning 80 in 2026
- In 2024, the over 80 population is expected to grow by ~500,000 per year (up from average of 175K per year in recent years) and that jumps again to ~900,000 per year in 2027
Incremental 80+ Population2
+816K p.a
+479K p.a
+154K p.a
'12-'22 Avg
'23-'26 Avg
'27-'30 Avg
U.S. Senior Housing Occupied Units Highest On Record (NIC)1
950K
900K
850K
800K
750K
700K
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
U.S. Senior Housing Multiyear Growth Opportunity Driven By Record Demand & Decelerating New Supply3,4
GFC Recovery
Construction
COVID &
900K
Boom
Recovery
70K
80+AnnualAvgPopulation Growth
UnitAnnualAvgDeliveries
100K
800K
60K
700K
Avg Annual 80+
Population Growth
600K
Avg Annual Unit
Deliveries
High watermark of
50K
deliveries over the past
500K
two decades
40K
400K
(unlikely given low
construction starts)
300K
30K
200K
20K
0K
10K
2010-2015
2015-2020
2020-2025
2025-2030
1. Occupied unit data provided by National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care ("NIC"); reflects senior housing within NIC's Top 99 markets. 2. Population estimates from Oxford Economics as of March 2024 3. Construction data provided by National Investment
Center for Seniors Housing & Care ("NIC"); reflects senior housing within NIC's Top 99 markets. 4. Lines represent the average incremental 80+ population and units delivered or expected to be delivered in each 5-year period
Lowest Construction Starts in Over a Decade, Supporting Expected Multiyear Net Absorption
LIMITED NEW SUPPLY
- Low new supply combined with accelerating 80+ population growth expected to drive broad-based multiyear net absorption
- U.S. rolling 4-quarter starts as a % of inventory at lowest level since 20101
- ~99% of SHOP portfolio free from competing construction starts in Q1 20242
- Under construction projects in VTR U.S. SHOP markets total 2.9% of existing inventory and expected to be delivered over multiple years, which would result in ~1% annual deliveries
VTR U.S. SHOP COMMUNITIES ARE IN MARKETS THAT SUPPORT POTENTIAL NET ABSORPTION OF ~1,000bp OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS4
Under Construction Pipeline1,3
NIC Top 99
VTR SHOP Top 99 (5-Mile Radius)
8.0%
NIC Top 99 Under
Construction Lowest
Since 2Q13
6.0%
3.8%
Net Absorption
Very Strong
Strong
4.0%
2.0%
2.9%
Moderate
Weak
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Very Weak
1. Construction data provided by National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care ("NIC"); reflects senior housing within NIC's Top 99 markets. 2. Construction data provided by National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care ("NIC"); reflects matching
majority type senior housing properties started within five miles of Ventas senior housing operating properties within NIC's markets 3. Construction data provided by National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care ("NIC"); reflects senior housing properties
started within five miles of Ventas senior housing operating properties within NIC's markets. 4. Based on analysis of submarket construction data, qualified 80+ population growth and current senior housing penetration rates with assumed pre-pandemic annual growth in penetration rate
