    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS, INC.

(VTR)
Ventas : to Present at Nareit's REITweek 2021 Investor Conference

06/07/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will make a presentation regarding the Company at Nareit’s REITweek 2021 Investor Conference (the “Nareit Conference”) on June 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations.

Any Company written materials accompanying the presentation at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Company’s website on June 8, 2021. These materials and a replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world’s foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas stakeholders. As of March 31, 2021, Ventas owned or had investments in approximately 1,200 properties.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 648 M - -
Net income 2021 -113 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -164x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 21 292 M 21 292 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,16x
EV / Sales 2022 8,70x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends VENTAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 56,14 $
Last Close Price 56,76 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTAS, INC.15.74%21 292
WELLTOWER INC.18.31%31 919
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.11.45%18 157
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.17%12 410
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.2.31%8 746
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.0.84%6 077