    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS, INC.

(VTR)
Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at Jefferies Virtual Real Estate Conference

12/13/2021 | 05:48pm EST
Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at the Jefferies Virtual Real Estate Conference (the “Jefferies Conference”) on December 15, 2021.

Any Company written materials accompanying the investor meetings at the Jefferies Conference will be available on the Company’s website after the closing of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 14, 2021. These materials will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, health systems and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 726 M - -
Net income 2021 67,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 929 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 245x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 19 308 M 19 308 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,38x
EV / Sales 2022 7,78x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VENTAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ventas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 48,37 $
Average target price 60,50 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS, INC.-1.37%19 308
WELLTOWER INC.27.99%36 002
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.11.78%18 215
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.0.23%13 022
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.22.69%7 462
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-22.88%6 694