Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ventas, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VTR   US92276F1003

VENTAS, INC.

(VTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ventas to Participate in Investor Meetings at Nareit's REITworld 2021 Investor Conference

11/08/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) (“Ventas” or the “Company”) announced today that management will participate in investor meetings at Nareit’s REITworld 2021 Investor Conference (the “Nareit Conference”) from November 9 to November 11, 2021.

Any Company written materials accompanying the investor meetings at the Nareit Conference will be available on the Company’s website on November 9, 2021. These materials will be archived at ir.ventasreit.com/events-and-presentations for a limited period following the event.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc., an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns a diversified portfolio of over 1,200 properties in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Ventas uses the power of its capital to unlock the value of senior living communities; life science, research & innovation properties; medical office & outpatient facilities, health systems and other healthcare real estate. A globally-recognized real estate investment trust, Ventas follows a successful long-term strategy, proven over more than 20 years, built on diversification of property types, capital sources and industry leading partners, financial strength and flexibility, consistent and reliable growth and industry leading ESG achievements, managed by a collaborative and experienced team dedicated to its stakeholders.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about VENTAS, INC.
07:31aBerenberg Bank Adjusts Ventas' Price Target to $60 From $64, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
11/05VENTAS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11/05Ventas Reports Lower Q3 Adjusted FFO, Higher Revenue
MT
11/05VENTAS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05Presentation
PU
11/05VENTAS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
11/05Earnings Flash (VTR) VENTAS Posts Q3 Revenue $976.1M
MT
11/05 Ventas Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results
BU
11/05Ventas, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter 2021
CI
11/05Ventas, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VENTAS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 724 M - -
Net income 2021 29,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 303x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 21 548 M 21 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,81x
EV / Sales 2022 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 448
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart VENTAS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ventas, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTAS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 53,98 $
Average target price 62,81 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Debra A. Cafaro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Probst Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Bhavana Devulapally Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Carey S. Roberts EVP, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
John D. Cobb Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTAS, INC.10.07%21 548
WELLTOWER INC.31.29%36 824
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.13.27%18 458
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-3.21%12 571
HEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC.21.59%7 409
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-17.59%7 152