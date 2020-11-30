Log in
Vente Unique com : 2020-11-30 Vente-unique.com announces its participation in the 12th edition of the Geneva MidCap Event.

12/02/2020 | 05:53am EST
Press release

Vente-unique.com announces its participation in the 12th edition of the

Geneva MidCap Event

30 November 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, announces today its participation in the 12th edition of the Geneva MidCap Event which will be held in a digital format on December 1st and 2nd, 2020.

On this occasion, the management will revisit the latest developments of the Company and its outlooks in the ongoing digital transformation of the European furniture market.

For the record, Vente-unique.com crossed for the first time ever the €100 million revenue mark (€118.9 million)i and posted a year-on-year growth of +24% thus outperforming its revenue growth target of 20%, and announced that the strong sales surge established in H2 2019-2020 has continued into the first weeks of the new financial year beginning on the 1st October 2020. The Company is targeting a full-year EBITDA margin exceeding last year's (7.1% in FY 2018-2019) driven by double-digit profit margin in H2 2019-2020.

Next publication: FY 2019-2020 earnings,

11 January 2021, before start of trading

Read more on: bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1.5 million customers since its inception. In 2020, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €119 million, up 24%.

ACTUS finance & communication

Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib

Nicolas Bouchez

Relations Investisseurs

Relations Presse

vente-unique@actus.fr

nbouchez@actus.fr

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 78

+33 (0) 1 53 67 36 74

i Unaudited revenues of the year 2019-2020 for the period from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

European specialist in online furniture sales

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Vente-Unique.com SA published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:52:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
