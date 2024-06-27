Rapport financier semestriel au 31 mars 2024

27 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

VENTE UNIQUE.COM

[Télécharger la pièce jointe]

Cette publication dispose du service " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTERKey :lp1ykchnZJmclW+blsZlaGKWZ2dnkpKUZpaYmJKeaJ2Za5+Vm5hiaZabZnFnmWpr
- Pour contrôler cette clé :https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Rapports financiers et d'audit semestriels/examens réduits :
- Rapport semestriel Euronext Growth/Euronext Access

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/86455-rapport-semestriel-31-03-2024-vdef.pdf

86455_FR0010766667.pdf

Source

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM

Provider

ActusNewsWire

Company Name

VENTE UNIQUE.COM

ISIN

FR0010766667

Symbol

ALVU

Market

Euronext Growth

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Vente-Unique.com SA published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 16:35:18 UTC.