27 Jun 2024 18:00 CEST
VENTE UNIQUE.COM
[Télécharger la pièce jointe]
- SECURITY MASTERKey :lp1ykchnZJmclW+blsZlaGKWZ2dnkpKUZpaYmJKeaJ2Za5+Vm5hiaZabZnFnmWpr
- Pour contrôler cette clé :https://www.security-master-key.com.
Information réglementée :
Rapports financiers et d'audit semestriels/examens réduits :
- Rapport semestriel Euronext Growth/Euronext Access
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/86455-rapport-semestriel-31-03-2024-vdef.pdf
86455_FR0010766667.pdf
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
ActusNewsWire
VENTE UNIQUE.COM
FR0010766667
ALVU
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Vente-Unique.com SA published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 16:35:18 UTC.