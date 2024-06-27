Vente-Unique.com is the European No. 1 of online sale of furniture, decorative items and home equipment. Products include furnishing products (sofas, chairs, tables, bookcases, sideboards, beds, wardrobes, dressers, etc.), furniture for bathrooms and kitchens, household appliance products, lighting, carpets, decorative items, textiles products, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (52.3%), Northern and Eastern Europe (33.6%) and Southern Europe (14.1%).

Sector Home Furnishings Retailers