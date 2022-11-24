Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Vente-Unique.com
  News
  Summary
    ALVU   FR0010766667

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM

(ALVU)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-11-23 am EST
9.730 EUR   -1.42%
01:35aVente-unique.com : Vente-Unique.com, winner of the 2023 Customer Service of the Year award, outperforms its competitors in the Furniture and Décor category
AT
11/09Vente-unique.com : Return to growth in Q4 2021-2022 ahead of marketplace ramp-up
AT
11/07Vente-unique.com : Proposed distribution of a dividend of EUR0.28 per share
AT
Vente-unique.com : Vente-Unique.com, winner of the 2023 Customer Service of the Year award, outperforms its competitors in the Furniture and Décor category

11/24/2022 | 01:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

24 November 2022. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales, is proud to announce that it has won the 2023 Customer Service of the Year award in the Furniture and Décor category[*].

A hallmark of quality since 2007

Vente-Unique.com has been named a winner in the Customer Service of the Year awards organised by Viséo Customer Insights since 2007 to assess the quality of customer service offered by French companies. The awards recognise companies that make customer relations one of their top priorities.

The customer and consumer service departments in the running were each subject to 205 mystery shopping tests performed by consumers over eight weeks from Monday 9 May to Saturday 2 July 2022.

Calls, emails, web searches, social media interactions and live chats reflect the requests that consumers make to businesses every day.

For each category, the company with the highest score takes home the coveted Customer Service of the Year award. Vente-Unique.com was nominated in the Furniture and Décor category in its first participation in the competition. Discover the full list of winners: https://www.escda.fr/palmares.

A driver of profitable growth in 2023

This award will enhance future customers' confidence in the quality of Vente-Unique.com's product and service offering and will continue to drive the profitable growth generated by the Company since its creation.

Having returned to growth in the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 financial year, Vente-Unique.com aims to keep up this momentum in 2022-2023. In a European product distribution market hit by shortcomings among certain suppliers, consumers are now more than ever seeking reassurance when choosing a retailer. In receiving the 2023 Customer Service of the Year award, Vente-Unique.com has demonstrated a structured approach to customer service and will be therefore able to convert more website visitors into customers.

True to its mission: happiness at every level

This award recognises the daily efforts of the Vente-Unique.com teams in working towards their key goal: “Happiness at every level”. This commitment calls for total control of the essential links in the value chain, a strategy that sets Vente-Unique.com apart from its competitors.

Since its foundation in 2006, Vente-Unique.com has gradually established itself as a leading European home décor retailer, thanks to:

  1. consistent availability of products and a carefully selected catalogue that meets the expectations of the greatest number of customers, thanks to efficient integrated logistics managed at the Amblainville site. Vente-Unique.com reached a new milestone in 2022 by launching its own marketplace to further enhance its offering and customer experience;
  2. a wide range of associated services, including payment, delivery and installation, creating a deeply satisfying customer experience that goes far beyond the product itself. The quest for excellence was taken even further in 2022 with the launch of Vente-Unique.com Delivery, an integrated delivery pilot scheme in the Paris region;
  3. an in-house customer service department run by a team of over 100 people able to meet all of their consumers' needs in 11 countries. Today, Vente-Unique.com has a Trustpilot score of 4.3 out of 5, placing it in the “Excellent” category.

Vente-Unique.com co-founder and CEO Sacha Vigna commented:For the past 16 years, and with over two million satisfied customers, we've always been committed to helping create happy homes. We're honoured by this award, which reflects our constant desire to put customers first and confirms the choices we've made to get there.”

Next publication: FY 2021-2022 results, Wednesday 11 January 2023

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente- unique .com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth – ALVU), a subsidiary of the Cafom Group (Euronext – CAFO), is a European specialist in online furniture and home décor sales. The Company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has delivered more than 2 million customers since its inception. Vente-unique.com's revenues for the 2021-2022 financial year were €143 million.

ACTUS finance & communication
Jérôme Fabreguettes-Leib Déborah Schwartz
Investor Relations Press Relations
vente-unique@actus.fr dschwartz@actus.fr 
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 78 +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

[*] BVA survey – Viséo CI – More info at escda.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGprYJ1rZW2Ul21uZMuYZ2iVa5ySyGmcbGrImmieY5udbHFoyJlmm5uWZnBomGtm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77360-vu_cp_serviceclient_2023_en_vdef.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 6,50 M 6,74 M 6,74 M
Net cash 2022 22,2 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 93,6 M 97,0 M 97,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
Duration : Period :
Vente-Unique.com Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTE-UNIQUE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,73 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sacha Vigna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Herve Giaoui Chairman
Oriane Benveniste-Profichet Independent Director
Lucie Crouzet Manager-Product Marketing
Guy-Alain Germon Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTE-UNIQUE.COM-39.38%97
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.16%12 371
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-26.78%8 242
RH-49.57%6 412
DUNELM GROUP PLC-27.73%2 351
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-25.07%693