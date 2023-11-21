Official press release from VENTE-UNIQUE.COM

21 November 2023. Vente-unique.com, number one in online furniture sales in France and Europe, is proud to announce that it has won the 2024 Customer Service of the Year in France in the Furniture and Decor category[1], for the second year running and with even better results than last year.

In addition, for its first participation outside France, Vente-unique.com was voted Customer Service of the Year 2024 in Germany and Spain. These awards recognise the efforts made at European level by a group entirely focused on the customer experience.

The achievement is all the more remarkable in that Vente-unique.com won the award in all three countries in which it applied this year, becoming the 3rd company in the history of the award to win three times.

A hallmark of quality since 2007

Vente-unique.com has been named a winner in the Customer Service of the Year for 2024 in France. This award promotes five essential customer service values: availability, technical and relational quality, quality of human response, ergonomics and accessibility.

With an overall score of 17.38/20, Vente-unique.com has further improved the quality of its customer service compared with last year's performance (17.19/20, +1.10 points). The company has thus demonstrated the professionalism of its telephone advisers and its ability to respond to all requests with ever greater precision and speed. In particular, response rates to written enquiries have reached a very satisfactory level, both via e-mails and forms (98%, +3% in one year) and via social networks (100%, +10% in one year, while competitors in its category are down by 1.3%).

A recognition which reinforces growth levers

After achieving the best 4th quarter in its history and a record overall sales volume of over €200m in the 2022-2023 financial year, Vente-unique.com aims to continue its sales momentum in 2023-2024, drawing in particular on the growing success of its marketplace, the roll-out of which across new European countries is a key development area for the Group.

True to its mission: happiness at every level

This triple award reflects a structured approach within the company to putting customer satisfaction at the heart of its business model and its concerns, by exploring all avenues to be ever closer to the needs and habits of its customers. The award recognises the daily efforts of the Vente-unique.com teams in working towards their key goal: "Happiness at every level".

Sacha Vigna, co-founder and CEO of Vente-unique.com, concludes: "For 17 years, and after delivering to more than 2.5 million customers throughout Europe, our ambition has always been to bring happiness to our customers' homes. We are doubly honoured to have been voted Customer Service of the Year in the Furniture and Decor category for the second year running, not only in France, but also in Spain and Germany. This achievement testifies to our persistence in the quest for customer satisfaction and confirms the soundness of the choices we have made along the way".

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.

[1] BVA - Viséo CI study - More information on escda.fr

