Ventia Services Group Limited(ASX:VNT) added to S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Sector Index

Ventia Services Group Limited is an Australia-based essential infrastructure services provider in Australia and New Zealand. It has four segments: Defence and Social Infrastructure, Infrastructure Services, Telecommunications, and Transport. Defence and Social Infrastructure segment provides maintenance and support services to customers operating across defense; social infrastructure, including education, social housing, justice and health; local government; and critical infrastructure. Infrastructure Services segment supports ongoing maintenance of infrastructure including utility infrastructure and Resources and Industrial assets. Telecommunications segment provides end-to-end service capabilities that span design, supply, minor construction, installation, commissioning and maintenance of telecommunications networks and infrastructure. Transport segment provides maintenance, project delivery and technology solutions to owners and operators of road, motorway, tunnel and rail networks.

Sector Business Support Services