Ventia Services Group Limited(ASX:VNT) added to S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Sector Index
Ventia Services Group Limited(ASX:VNT) added to S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Sector Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12:00:35 2023-07-24 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|2.950 AUD
|+1.37%
|-4.22%
|+22.41%
|Jun. 26
|Ventia Services Group Secures Five-Year Services Contract with Department of Defence
|MT
|Jun. 26
|Ventia Services Group Limited Secures Significant Contract with Department of Defence
|CI
Ventia Services Group Limited(ASX:VNT) added to S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Sector Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|2.940 AUD
|+1.03%
|-4.38%
|1 675 M $
|Ventia Services Group Secures Five-Year Services Contract with Department of Defence
|MT
|Ventia Services Group Limited Secures Significant Contract with Department of Defence
|CI
|Ventia Services Secures Contract from Transurban Queensland
|MT
|Ventia Services Group Limited Secures Six-Year Contract with Transurban Queensland
|CI
|Ventia Services Extends Facilities Contract in Auckland
|MT
|Ventia Extends Facilities Maintenance Contract with Auckland Council
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Limited Appoints Damon Rees as A New Independent Non-Executive Director, with Effect from 1 July 2023
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Limited Wins Fibre Upgrade Works with NBN Co
|CI
|Ventia Services Secures Fiber Upgrade Contract for Broadband Network
|MT
|Transcript : Ventia Services Group Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2023
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable on 6 April 2023
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Urbanise.com Fiscal Q2 Revenue Down on Lower Professional Fees, Ventia Services Group Loss
|MT
|Ventia Services Group Extends Court Security, Custodial Services Contract With Western Australia
|MT
|Ventia Services Group Limited Extends Contract with Government of Western Australia
|CI
|Management & Training Corporation Pty. Ltd. completed the acquisition of remaining 50% stake in MTC-Broadspectrum from Ventia Services Group Limited.
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Limited Announces Step Down of Jonathan Dockney as an Additional Company Secretary
|CI
|Ventia Services Bags AU$200 Million Contract to Build Radio Telescopes
|MT
|Ventia Services Group Limited Secures Contract with the SKAO
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Renews BHP Western Australian Iron Ore Services Contract
|MT
|Ventia Services Group Limited Renews WA-Based Services Contract
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Limited(ASX:VNT) added to S&P/ASX 300 Index
|CI
|Ventia Services Group Limited(ASX:VNT) added to S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index
|CI
|Challenger, Apollo Joint Venture Names New Chair, CEO
|MT
|Ventia Services Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+22.20%
|1 675 M $
|+19.33%
|2 221 M $
|-34.59%
|2 398 M $
|-6.11%
|876 M $
|+33.88%
|791 M $
|+85.83%
|724 M $
|+11.11%
|656 M $
|+13.65%
|629 M $
|+30.29%
|568 M $
|+26.82%
|488 M $