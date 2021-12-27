Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Completion Of Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiary

12/27/2021 | 09:37am GMT
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Announcement Title Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 27, 2021 17:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Completion of Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Dormant Subsidiary
Announcement Reference SG211227OTHR2OWQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing Singapore
Registered Address

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 491,341 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 035 M 2 240 M 1 670 M
Net income 2021 303 M 224 M 167 M
Net cash 2021 1 038 M 766 M 571 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 4,10%
Capitalization 5 286 M 3 893 M 2 908 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,19 SGD
Average target price 20,81 SGD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Senior Vice President-Healthcare & Wellness IT
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Operating Officer
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.33%3 893
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.72%54 836
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.13.04%51 919
AMPHENOL CORPORATION30.09%50 868
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.05%19 354
JABIL INC.64.14%10 064