Change - Change In Corporate Information :: Completion Of Members' Voluntary Liquidation Of Dormant Subsidiary
Issuer
Issuer/ Manager
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Announcement Title
Change - Change in Corporate Information
Date & Time of Broadcast
Dec 27, 2021 17:31
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Completion of Members' Voluntary Liquidation of Dormant Subsidiary
Announcement Reference
SG211227OTHR2OWQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Place Of Incorporation
Existing
Singapore
Registered Address
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 491,341 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:36:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
3 035 M
2 240 M
1 670 M
Net income 2021
303 M
224 M
167 M
Net cash 2021
1 038 M
766 M
571 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,4x
Yield 2021
4,10%
Capitalization
5 286 M
3 893 M
2 908 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,40x
EV / Sales 2022
1,26x
Nbr of Employees
12 000
Free-Float
91,2%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
18,19 SGD
Average target price
20,81 SGD
Spread / Average Target
14,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.