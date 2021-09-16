Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Venture Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder

09/16/2021 | 05:42am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 16, 2021 17:36
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference SG210916OTHR1G2B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 16/09/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,044 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 215 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
Net income 2021 328 M 245 M 245 M
Net cash 2021 1 036 M 771 M 771 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 5 439 M 4 055 M 4 051 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,72 SGD
Average target price 21,56 SGD
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Senior Vice President-Healthcare & Wellness IT
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Operating Officer
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.60%4 055
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.93%54 307
AMPHENOL CORPORATION16.86%45 707
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.48%36 531
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-23.03%18 216
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-22.62%9 217