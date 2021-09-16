Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 16, 2021 17:36
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference
SG210916OTHR1G2B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
16/09/2021
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,044 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 09:41:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
3 215 M
2 394 M
2 394 M
Net income 2021
328 M
245 M
245 M
Net cash 2021
1 036 M
771 M
771 M
P/E ratio 2021
16,5x
Yield 2021
4,08%
Capitalization
5 439 M
4 055 M
4 051 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,37x
EV / Sales 2022
1,25x
Nbr of Employees
12 000
Free-Float
91,2%
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
18,72 SGD
Average target price
21,56 SGD
Spread / Average Target
15,1%
