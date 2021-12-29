Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder

12/29/2021 | 04:47am EST
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 29, 2021 17:30
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference SG211229OTHRRR6B
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 29/12/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,049 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 09:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 083 M 2 277 M 2 277 M
Net income 2021 314 M 232 M 232 M
Net cash 2021 1 078 M 796 M 796 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 5 390 M 3 981 M 3 981 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,55 SGD
Average target price 20,81 SGD
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Senior Vice President-Healthcare & Wellness IT
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Operating Officer
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.48%3 981
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.15%53 320
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.67%52 853
AMPHENOL CORPORATION32.95%52 100
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.92%18 664
JABIL INC.66.28%10 195