    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/02 05:04:15 am EDT
17.84 SGD   -0.50%
01:06aVenture Issues New Shares Under Executive Share Option Scheme
MT
06/01EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme
PU
05/26VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Executives' Share Option Scheme
PU
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder

06/02/2022 | 06:32am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 2, 2022 18:17
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference SG220602OTHR8TSS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 02/06/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 38,956 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 502 M 2 548 M 2 548 M
Net income 2022 352 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2022 883 M 643 M 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 5 212 M 3 792 M 3 792 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,93 SGD
Average target price 21,42 SGD
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Managers and Directors
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Executive Officer
Ng Wai Lim Chief Financial Officer
Ngit Liong Wong Executive Chairman
Chee Kheong Wong Chief Operating Officer
Yew Meng Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.08%3 792
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.10.10%54 269
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-18.98%41 370
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.35%34 706
JABIL INC.-13.82%8 562
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-55.66%7 555