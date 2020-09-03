Log in
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme

09/03/2020 | 05:50am EDT
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 3, 2020 17:43
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG200903OTHRM3PF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 110,216 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 09:49:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 3 176 M 2 328 M 2 328 M
Net income 2020 309 M 226 M 226 M
Net cash 2020 892 M 654 M 654 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 3,67%
Capitalization 5 854 M 4 294 M 4 292 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,3%
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 19,02 SGD
Last Close Price 20,20 SGD
Spread / Highest target 7,92%
Spread / Average Target -5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED24.69%4 294
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.104.18%58 550
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-14.32%36 726
AMPHENOL CORPORATION4.37%33 705
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.165.85%23 553
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED155.34%11 120
