Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme
09/03/2020 | 05:50am EDT
Announcement Title
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 3, 2020 17:43
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference
SG200903OTHRM3PF
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 110,216 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 09:49:07 UTC
Sales 2020
3 176 M
2 328 M
2 328 M
Net income 2020
309 M
226 M
226 M
Net cash 2020
892 M
654 M
654 M
P/E ratio 2020
18,9x
Yield 2020
3,67%
Capitalization
5 854 M
4 294 M
4 292 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,56x
EV / Sales 2021
1,37x
Nbr of Employees
12 000
Free-Float
91,3%
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
19,02 SGD
Last Close Price
20,20 SGD
Spread / Highest target
7,92%
Spread / Average Target
-5,83%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,7%
