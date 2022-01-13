Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Title
Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 13, 2022 18:23
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference
SG220113OTHREOAT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachment.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 510,802 bytes)
All news about VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Sales 2021
3 075 M
2 286 M
2 286 M
Net income 2021
312 M
232 M
232 M
Net cash 2021
1 039 M
773 M
773 M
P/E ratio 2021
16,5x
Yield 2021
4,20%
Capitalization
5 186 M
3 850 M
3 855 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,35x
EV / Sales 2022
1,23x
Nbr of Employees
12 000
Free-Float
-
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
17,85 SGD
Average target price
20,78 SGD
Spread / Average Target
16,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.