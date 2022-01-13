Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Venture Corporation Limited
  News
  Summary
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme

01/13/2022 | 05:31am EST
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 13, 2022 18:23
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG220113OTHREOAT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 510,802 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 075 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
Net income 2021 312 M 232 M 232 M
Net cash 2021 1 039 M 773 M 773 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 4,20%
Capitalization 5 186 M 3 850 M 3 855 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float -
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,85 SGD
Average target price 20,78 SGD
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Ngit Liong Wong Executive Chairman
Chee Kheong Wong Chief Operating Officer
Yew Meng Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-2.51%3 850
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-3.80%52 462
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.48%52 369
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-5.24%49 565
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.75%16 401
JABIL INC.-0.14%10 080