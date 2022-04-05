Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Venture Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme :: Issue & Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To Exercise Of Options Under The Executives Share Option Scheme

04/05/2022 | 06:18am EDT
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 5, 2022 18:01
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG220405OTHRUSS6
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 511,273 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 075 M 2 267 M 2 267 M
Net income 2021 309 M 228 M 228 M
Net cash 2021 1 039 M 766 M 766 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 4,26%
Capitalization 5 123 M 3 776 M 3 776 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,63 SGD
Average target price 21,16 SGD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Executive Officer
Ng Wai Lim Chief Financial Officer
Ngit Liong Wong Executive Chairman
Chee Kheong Wong Chief Operating Officer
Yew Meng Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.71%3 776
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.48%50 776
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-13.11%45 513
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-36.38%34 682
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-49.35%9 098
JABIL INC.-11.97%8 746