General Announcement::General Corporate Update

SINGAPORE, 23 JUNE 2021 - Venture Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to provide a general corporate update.

Venture has established track record and distinguished eminence in its research & development ("R&D") capabilities, well-integrated Clusters of Excellence and extensive and deep expertise in diverse and complex technology domains. These platforms propel Venture to forge and strengthen long-term partnerships with leading industry collaborators worldwide. The Group's symbiotic collaborations with its key global customers and partners have positioned Venture well to continuously enhance its value propositions and expand its participation into new adjacent technology domains. Our long-term collaboration in the Lifestyle Consumer Electronics domain saw the successful development and launch of various products over the past several years. A new series of next-generation devices in this domain have been developed by Venture and plans are afoot to launch these products in the second half of 2021.

In an unprecedented pandemic year, the people of Venture demonstrated their competency, resourcefulness and resiliency. Several working taskforces were set up to proactively mitigate the challenges precipitated by Covid-19 pandemic, in collaboration with a strong supportive network of customers, partners, business associations and government authorities. Through this combined effort, Venture's entities in Malaysia have been able to continue operations as an essential economic sector, enabling us to deliver on our commitments to customers and partners. The Group also continues to implement joint initiatives with various stakeholders to manage its global supply base, in view of the ongoing supply disruptions for parts and components.

Bearing in mind the above, Venture would like to draw the attention of its stakeholders to carefully assess analysts' reports on Venture. Where reports forecast the Group's outlook without proper basis and on incomplete information, stakeholders should refer to Venture's announcements on the SGX and corporate websites, where we continually provide updates on the Group's long-term growth strategy and differentiated competitive position. Venture will provide its next update on the Group's financial performance and 12 months outlook during its 1H 2021 results announcement, scheduled for early August 2021.

