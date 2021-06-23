General Announcement::General Corporate Update

Submitted by Devika Rani Davar, Company Secretary, on 23 June 2021 to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.
ABOUT VENTURE
Venture Corporation Limited ("Venture" or the "Group") was founded in 1989 as an electronic services provider after the merger of three companies. Today, it is a leading global provider of technology services, products and solutions with established capabilities spanning marketing research, design and development, product and process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, as well as product refurbishment and technical support across a widely diversified range of technology domains.
Headquartered in Singapore, the Group comprises more than 30 companies with global clusters in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, America and Europe and employs over 12,000 people worldwide.
The Group has built know-how and intellectual property with expertise in several technology domains. These include life science, genomics, molecular diagnostics, medical devices and equipment, healthcare and wellness technology, lifestyle consumer technology, health improvement products, instrumentation, test and measurement technology, networking and communications, fintech, as well as computing, printing and imaging technology. The Group manages a portfolio of more than 5,000 products and solutions and continues to expand into new technology domains through its collaborations with customers and partners in selected ecosystems of interests.
Venture is a strategic partner of choice for over 100 global companies including Fortune 500 corporations. It ranks among the best in managing the value chain for leading electronics companies. The Group is committed to enhancing its competencies through further investments in technologies, market access capabilities, its people and expanding connectivity with other enterprises and research-intensive organisations/institutions in its ecosystems of interests. It stands poised to provide the leading edge and remain relevant in a constantly changing and evolving world.