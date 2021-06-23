Log in
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/22
18.2 SGD   -2.83%
07:15aVENTURE  : General Corporate Update
06/21SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE  : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
General Announcement::General Corporate Update

06/23/2021 | 07:17am EDT
GENERAL CORPORATE UPDATE

SINGAPORE, 23 JUNE 2021 - Venture Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to provide a general corporate update.

Venture has established track record and distinguished eminence in its research & development ("R&D") capabilities, well-integrated Clusters of Excellence and extensive and deep expertise in diverse and complex technology domains. These platforms propel Venture to forge and strengthen long-term partnerships with leading industry collaborators worldwide. The Group's symbiotic collaborations with its key global customers and partners have positioned Venture well to continuously enhance its value propositions and expand its participation into new adjacent technology domains. Our long-term collaboration in the Lifestyle Consumer Electronics domain saw the successful development and launch of various products over the past several years. A new series of next-generation devices in this domain have been developed by Venture and plans are afoot to launch these products in the second half of 2021.

In an unprecedented pandemic year, the people of Venture demonstrated their competency, resourcefulness and resiliency. Several working taskforces were set up to proactively mitigate the challenges precipitated by Covid-19 pandemic, in collaboration with a strong supportive network of customers, partners, business associations and government authorities. Through this combined effort, Venture's entities in Malaysia have been able to continue operations as an essential economic sector, enabling us to deliver on our commitments to customers and partners. The Group also continues to implement joint initiatives with various stakeholders to manage its global supply base, in view of the ongoing supply disruptions for parts and components.

Bearing in mind the above, Venture would like to draw the attention of its stakeholders to carefully assess analysts' reports on Venture. Where reports forecast the Group's outlook without proper basis and on incomplete information, stakeholders should refer to Venture's announcements on the SGX and corporate websites, where we continually provide updates on the Group's long-term growth strategy and differentiated competitive position. Venture will provide its next update on the Group's financial performance and 12 months outlook during its 1H 2021 results announcement, scheduled for early August 2021.

Submitted by Devika Rani Davar, Company Secretary, on 23 June 2021 to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

This press release is also available at www.venture.com.sg. (Company Reg. No.: 198402886H)

For more information, please contact:- Ms Karin Xiao

Senior Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Venture Corporation Limited

Tel : +65-6484 8136

E-mail :karin.xiao-kl@venture.com.sg

ABOUT VENTURE (www.venture.com.sg)

Venture Corporation Limited ("Venture" or the "Group") was founded in 1989 as an electronic services provider after the merger of three companies. Today, it is a leading global provider of technology services, products and solutions with established capabilities spanning marketing research, design and development, product and process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, as well as product refurbishment and technical support across a widely diversified range of technology domains.

Headquartered in Singapore, the Group comprises more than 30 companies with global clusters in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, America and Europe and employs over 12,000 people worldwide.

The Group has built know-how and intellectual property with expertise in several technology domains. These include life science, genomics, molecular diagnostics, medical devices and equipment, healthcare and wellness technology, lifestyle consumer technology, health improvement products, instrumentation, test and measurement technology, networking and communications, fintech, as well as computing, printing and imaging technology. The Group manages a portfolio of more than 5,000 products and solutions and continues to expand into new technology domains through its collaborations with customers and partners in selected ecosystems of interests.

Venture is a strategic partner of choice for over 100 global companies including Fortune 500 corporations. It ranks among the best in managing the value chain for leading electronics companies. The Group is committed to enhancing its competencies through further investments in technologies, market access capabilities, its people and expanding connectivity with other enterprises and research-intensive organisations/institutions in its ecosystems of interests. It stands poised to provide the leading edge and remain relevant in a constantly changing and evolving world.

Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
