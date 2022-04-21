Log in
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/21 05:04:20 am EDT
17.16 SGD   +0.94%
06:06aREPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
04/12Venture Issues New Shares Under Executive Share Option Scheme
MT
04/11VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Executives' Share Option Scheme
PU
Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

04/21/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 21, 2022 17:50
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG220406MEET2DD7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following attachments: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2. Proxy Form 3. Letter to Shareholders on The Proposed Renewal of the Share Purchase Mandate 4. Announcement on Alternative Arrangements for the AGM to be held on 28 April 2022
Additional Text 21 April 2022 - Please refer to the attached announcement on the Company's responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Shareholders ahead of its AGM to be held on 28 April 2022. Responses to questions received from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) are also addressed.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 28/04/2022 10:30:00
Response Deadline Date 25/04/2022 10:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend this AGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 459,777 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 88,882 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 105,612 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 467,728 bytes)
  5. Attachment 5 (Size: 571,121 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 10:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 390 M 2 486 M 2 486 M
Net income 2022 349 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2022 1 012 M 742 M 742 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 4 941 M 3 623 M 3 623 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 17,00 SGD
Average target price 21,16 SGD
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Executive Officer
Ng Wai Lim Chief Financial Officer
Ngit Liong Wong Executive Chairman
Chee Kheong Wong Chief Operating Officer
Yew Meng Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-7.15%3 623
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.96%49 003
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-17.06%43 345
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-41.67%31 615
JABIL INC.-15.28%8 416
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-53.70%8 244