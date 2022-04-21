Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary

Please refer to the following attachments: 1. Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2. Proxy Form 3. Letter to Shareholders on The Proposed Renewal of the Share Purchase Mandate 4. Announcement on Alternative Arrangements for the AGM to be held on 28 April 2022
21 April 2022 - Please refer to the attached announcement on the Company's responses to substantial and relevant questions received from Shareholders ahead of its AGM to be held on 28 April 2022. Responses to questions received from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) are also addressed.
28/04/2022 10:30:00
25/04/2022 10:30:00
The AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means. Shareholders will not be able to attend this AGM in person.
