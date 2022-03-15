Log in
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
Replace - Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

03/15/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 15, 2022 18:45
Status Replace
Announcement Sub Title Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference SG220302OTHRHEMS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 29/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 14,517,478
Purchase made by way of market acquisition Yes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 02/03/2022
Total Number of shares purchased 5,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 5,000
Price Paid per share
Price Paid per share SGD 17.2
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 86,110.42
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme No
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 203,000 0.0699
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 203,000 0.0699
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 290,566,577
Number of treasury shares held after purchase 1,053,000

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 492,548 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 11:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
