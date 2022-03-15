Replace - Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice :: Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Mar 15, 2022 18:45
Replace
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
SG220302OTHRHEMS
Devika Rani Davar
Company Secretary
Share buy-back by way of market acquisition.
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
29/04/2021
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase
14,517,478
Purchase made by way of market acquisition
Yes
Singapore Exchange
Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase
02/03/2022
Total Number of shares purchased
5,000
Number of shares cancelled
0
Number of shares held as treasury shares
5,000
Price Paid per share
SGD 17.2
SGD 17.2
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares
SGD 86,110.42
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme
No
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^
Number
Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition
203,000
0.0699
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme
0
0
Total
203,000
0.0699
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution
^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase
290,566,577
Number of treasury shares held after purchase
1,053,000
Attachment 1 (Size: 492,548 bytes)
Sales 2021
3 075 M
2 255 M
2 255 M
Net income 2021
309 M
227 M
227 M
Net cash 2021
1 039 M
762 M
762 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,6x
Yield 2021
4,51%
Capitalization
4 841 M
3 550 M
3 550 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,24x
EV / Sales 2022
1,12x
Nbr of Employees
12 000
Free-Float
-
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
