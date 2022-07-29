Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Venture Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:12 2022-07-29 am EDT
17.58 SGD   +0.23%
05:55aVENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
PU
07/21VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
PU
07/15DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : : Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venture : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder

07/29/2022 | 05:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jul 29, 2022 17:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference SG220729OTHRV9SQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 29/07/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 38,906 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
05:55aVENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unith..
PU
07/21VENTURE : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unith..
PU
07/15DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
PU
07/01FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
06/30DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Director
PU
06/30DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Change In Interest Of Chief Executive Officer
PU
06/30EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Awards Of Shares Pursuant To The Venture Corporati..
PU
06/30EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION/ SHARE SCHEME : : Grant Of Share Options Pursuant To Venture Executi..
PU
06/30Venture Issues New Shares Under Executive Share Option Scheme
MT
06/29VENTURE : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Exec..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 480 M 2 520 M 2 520 M
Net income 2022 350 M 254 M 254 M
Net cash 2022 974 M 705 M 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 4,37%
Capitalization 5 104 M 3 696 M 3 696 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 17,54 SGD
Average target price 21,45 SGD
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Executive Officer
Ng Wai Lim Chief Financial Officer
Ngit Liong Wong Executive Chairman
Chee Kheong Wong Chief Operating Officer
Yew Meng Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-4.21%3 696
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.33%50 189
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-12.29%45 806
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.85%35 211
JABIL INC.-19.67%7 999
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.65%7 994