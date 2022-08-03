Venture : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Change In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 3, 2022 17:37
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Change in Interest of Substantial Shareholder
Announcement Reference
SG220803OTHR9O9J
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Devika Rani Davar
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
03/08/2022
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 38,995 bytes)
Disclaimer
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2022
3 480 M
2 522 M
2 522 M
Net income 2022
350 M
254 M
254 M
Net cash 2022
974 M
705 M
705 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,5x
Yield 2022
4,37%
Capitalization
5 099 M
3 695 M
3 695 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,19x
EV / Sales 2023
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
12 000
Free-Float
91,1%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
17,52 SGD
Average target price
21,45 SGD
Spread / Average Target
22,4%
