MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Venture Corporation Limited    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venture : Issue And Allotment Of Shares Pursuant To The Exercise Of Options Under The Executives' Share Option Scheme

12/17/2020 | 04:43am EST
Announcement Title Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 17, 2020 17:31
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Issue & Allotment of Shares Pursuant to Exercise of Options under the Executives' Share Option Scheme
Announcement Reference SG201217OTHR0LUI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 109,512 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 09:42:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 092 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
Net income 2020 303 M 229 M 229 M
Net cash 2020 940 M 710 M 710 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 3,83%
Capitalization 5 661 M 4 257 M 4 272 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,53x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 21,47 SGD
Last Close Price 19,52 SGD
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Head-Information Technology
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kok Loon Goon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED20.49%4 257
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.86.38%56 047
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-2.86%43 403
AMPHENOL CORPORATION21.55%39 147
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.119.18%20 326
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED180.04%12 193
