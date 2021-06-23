Log in
    V03   SG0531000230

VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED

(V03)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/22
18.2 SGD   -2.83%
07:17aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :General Corporate Update
PU
07:15aVENTURE  : General Corporate Update
PU
06/21SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE  : : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venture : General Corporate Update

06/23/2021 | 07:15am EDT
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 23, 2021 19:08
Status New
Announcement Sub Title General Corporate Update
Announcement Reference SG210623OTHRWF02
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Devika Rani Davar
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 81,783 bytes)


Disclaimer

Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 11:14:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 359 M 2 496 M 2 496 M
Net income 2021 345 M 256 M 256 M
Net cash 2021 1 004 M 746 M 746 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 4,23%
Capitalization 5 287 M 3 927 M 3 929 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 10 776
Free-Float 91,3%
Technical analysis trends VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 18,20 SGD
Average target price 20,90 SGD
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ngit Liong Wong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chee Kwoon Ng Chief Financial Officer
Chee Kheong Wong Senior Vice President-Healthcare & Wellness IT
Lee Ghai Keen Chief Operating Officer
Lee Boon Koh Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED-6.28%3 927
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.17.93%53 648
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-25.45%45 396
AMPHENOL CORPORATION2.52%40 357
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.28%22 485
BYD ELECTRONIC (INTERNATIONAL) COMPANY LIMITED24.63%14 680