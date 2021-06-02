Venture : General Update on Venture's Operations in Malaysia
06/02/2021 | 07:41am EDT
GENERAL UPDATE ON VENTURE'S OPERATIONS IN MALAYSIA
SINGAPORE, 2 JUNE 2021 - Venture Corporation Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") would like to provide an update on the Group's manufacturing operations in Malaysia.
On 28 May 2021, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced a nationwide lockdown ("MCO 3.0"), as COVID-19 infections in the country surged to record levels. There are three phases under the MCO 3.0 (please refer to Appendix 1for details), where only essential economic and service sectors listed by the National Security Council are allowed to operate during the first phase. The list does not include the manufacturing and manufacturing-related services ("MRS") sectors, which falls under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry's ("MITI") purview.
On 30 May 2021, MITI separately issued a media release on their directives and a list of manufacturing and MRS sectors that are allowed to continue operations with a 60% workforce limit, from 1 June 2021 to 14 June 2021. Venture's business activities and operations in Malaysia are classified under Item 8: Electrical and Electronics in the list (please refer to Appendix 2for details).
As directed by MITI, manufacturing companies that are already registered with COVID-19 Intelligent Management System ("CIMS") 3.0 are required to download the new MITI approval letter and where necessary, update their workers' list. In addition, workers in the manufacturing and MRS sectors will be required to present MITI's approval letter, together with their company-issued letter of employment or staff identification card, to the enforcement authorities to enable their movement to and from their work premises.
Venture would like to update that each of its legal entity in Malaysia has already downloaded the approval letter, submitted the latest workers' list to MITI and received the necessary approvals under CIMS 3.0 to continue operations at a 60% workforce limit per site.
Furthermore, in May 2021, Venture's business groups had anticipated the imposition of the 50-60% workforce limit per site. A taskforce comprising Venture's business leaders, site General Managers and HR representatives held several conference calls in the recent weeks, to formulate mitigating action plans that will support the Group's endeavour to fulfil customers' committed orders while remaining in compliance with MITI's directives. As such, Venture has averted most of the manpower issues and continue to operate at the 60% workforce limit seamlessly.
Page 1 of 4
Additional precautions have been implemented at all sites to ensure the wellbeing of Venture's employees. The Group will continue to monitor the developments closely and will provide relevant updates as and when required.
For more information, please contact:- Ms Karin Xiao
Venture Corporation Limited ("Venture" or the "Group") was founded in 1989 as an electronic services provider after the merger of three companies. Today, it is a leading global provider of technology services, products and solutions with established capabilities spanning marketing research, design and development, product and process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, as well as product refurbishment and technical support across a widely diversified range of technology domains.
Headquartered in Singapore, the Group comprises more than 30 companies with global clusters in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, America and Europe and employs over 12,000 people worldwide.
The Group has built know-how and intellectual property with expertise in several technology domains. These include life science, genomics, molecular diagnostics, medical devices and equipment, healthcare and wellness technology, lifestyle consumer technology, health improvement products, instrumentation, test and measurement technology, networking and communications, fintech, as well as computing, printing and imaging technology. The Group manages a portfolio of more than 5,000 products and solutions and continues to expand into new technology domains through its collaborations with customers and partners in selected ecosystems of interests.
Venture is a strategic partner of choice for over 100 global companies including Fortune 500 corporations. It ranks among the best in managing the value chain for leading electronics companies. The Group is committed to enhancing its competencies through further investments in technologies, market access capabilities, its people and expanding connectivity with other enterprises and research-intensive organisations/institutions in its ecosystems of interests. It stands poised to provide the leading edge and remain relevant in a constantly changing and evolving world.
Page 2 of 4
Appendix 1: Details on MCO 3.0 (not relevant to Venture)
Phase One: started from 1 June 2021 and will last till 14 June 2021. Only essential economic and service sectors listed by the National Security Council will be allowed to operate during this phase.
On 30 May 2021, the Malaysian government announced a list of 17 essential service sectors, including healthcare, telecommunications and media, food and beverage, utilities as well as banking, that will be allowed to operate during the two-week Phase One lockdown.
The list of 17 essential service sectors does not include manufacturing and MRS sectors, which are under MITI's purview.
Phase Two: If Phase One of the lockdown is successful in reducing daily COVID-19 cases, the government will implement a four-week Phase Two lockdown, allowing the reopening of a few economic sectors that do not involve large gatherings.
Phase Three: Once the Phase Two lockdown ends, the next step is Phase Three, where social activities are not allowed and nearly all economic sectors are allowed to operate subject to strict standard operating procedures and limited physical presence at workplaces.
Page 3 of 4
Appendix 2: Details on Manufacturing and MRS Sectors under MITI's purview (relevant to Venture)
Manufacturing and MRS sectors that are listed in the table below are allowed to operate, subject to an approval letter from MITI that can be downloaded from CIMS 3.0.
The manufacturing and MRS sectors that are allowed to operate are to ensure minimal disruption to the supply chain of critical parts, components and finished products. This is essential to support the continued operations of critical infrastructure and front-liners such as security, healthcare systems, information and communications and as well as to ensure adequate supply of basic necessities for the Rakyat.
To view the full media release from MITI, please click here.
Venture Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:40:02 UTC.