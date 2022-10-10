Advanced search
    VLG   GB00BFPM8908

VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC

(VLG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
24.00 GBX   -5.88%
01:22pVenture Life : Directorate Changes
PU
09/22Earnings Flash (VLG.L) VENTURE LIFE GROUP Posts H1 Loss GBX-0.18
MT
09/22Earnings Flash (VLG.L) VENTURE LIFE GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP18.9M
MT
Venture Life : Directorate Changes

10/10/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
10th October 2022

VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC

("Venture Life" "VLG" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Venture Life (AIM: VLG), a leader in developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the self-care market, announces the appointment of Mr Mark Adams as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Company with immediate effect and consequently, and as previously announced, Mr Peter Bream, has stepped down from the Board with the same effect.

With a nearly 30-year career working in senior finance roles across a range sectors and companies, Mark brings a wealth of relevant experience and expertise to VLG's Board, including significant time as a Board director of several publicly listed companies. His most recent role was as Group Finance Director at Marlowe plc, a UK leader in business-critical services and software which assure safety and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining Marlowe plc, Mark held senior financial and board level roles at Stobart Group Limited, Pets at Home Group plc, easyJet plc and a number of other businesses.

Mark is currently a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at One Media iP Group plc and Development Media International plc.

Jerry Randall, CEO of Venture Life commented: "We are very pleased that Mark is joining our Board. His extensive expertise, experience and track record in building equity value in the public markets will undoubtedly deliver a valuable contribution to our future growth ambitions. Further, Mark's significant experience in financial functions and governance within the public company environment will contribute significantly to our Board in these areas. I would also like to take this opportunity to express the thanks of both myself and the Board to Peter Bream, for his support and input to the Board over the last 7 years, and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Mark Adams commented: "I am delighted to be joining the Venture Life Board at an exciting time in the development of the Company. I have been impressed by the ambitions of the team and I look forward to working with them and using my experience to support the further development of VLG."

Further information on mark Adams

Mark Andrew Adams (aged 58) has held the following directorships in the past 5 years:

Current Directorships:

Previous Directorships held in the past 5 years:

CeGe Aviation (Holdings) Limited

4D Monitoring Limited

CeGe Aviation Services Limited

Advance Environmental Limited

CeGe Aviation Technical Services Limited

Agriteck Solutions Limited

Cotterill Drainage Limited

Alarm Communication Limited

Development Media International

Alpha Peerless Fire Systems Limited

Associates C.I.C

DS Drinks Limited

Aquatreat Chemical Products Limited

One Media IP Group plc

Aquatreat Group Limited

Redlotus Services Limited

Aquatreat UK Limited

ARSK Investments Ltd

Atana (Scotland) Limited

Atana Ltd

B.B.C. Fire Protection Limited

Barbour EHS Limited

Black & Banton Occupational and Physical Health

Limited

Caritas Group Limited

Caritas Limited

Cirrus Holdco Limited

Clearwater Compliance Limited

Clearwater Group Limited

Clearwater Technology Ltd

Connect Monitoring Ltd

Core Stream Ltd

CQC Compliance Limited

Cylix Limited

DB Audio & Electronic Services Limited

DCUK (FM) Limited

Deltanet International Limited

Deminos Consulting Ltd

Ductclean (UK) Limited

Elogbooks Facilities Management Limited

Elogbooks Facilities Services Ltd

Elogbooks Holdings Ltd

Empire HR Group Limited

ESP Law Limited

ESP Safeguard Limited

Eurosafe Plus Limited

Eurosafe UK (CDM Services) Limited

Eurosafe UK Group Limited

Eurosafe UK Ltd

Fire & Security Group Limited

Fire Alarm Fabrication Services (South) Limited

Fire Alarm Fabrication Services Limited

Firecrest Services Limited

FSE Fire & Security Limited

FSE Security Systems Ltd

FSE Sprinklers & Risers Limited

Future Water Ltd

G.P.C.S LIMITED

Guardian Fire Detector Systems Ltd

Guardian Water Treatment Ltd

Hadrian Technology Limited

Healthwork Group Limited

Hentland Limited

Hobson Health Ltd

HR Solver Limited

Huya Drinks Ltd

Hydro-X Air Limited

Hydro-X Engineering Limited

Hydro-X Group Limited

Hydro-X Training Limited

Hydro-X Water Treatment Limited

Independent Functional Assessments Ltd

Integral Occupational Health Ltd

Island Fire Protection Limited

Kingfisher Environmental Services Limited

Law at Work (Group) Limited

Law At Work (Holdings) Limited

Law At Work (IS) Ltd

Law At Work Empire Limited

Law At Work Limited

Managed Medical Care Ltd

Managed Occupational Health Limited

Marlowe 2016 Limited

Marlowe Fire & Security Group Limited

Marlowe Fire & Security Limited

Marlowe Kitchen Fire Suppression Limited

Marlowe plc

MOH Limited

Morgan Fire Protection Limited

Nestor Business Consulting Limited

Network of Staff Supporters Limited

Nile Holdco Limited

Nosboh Ltd.

N-Ov8 Group Limited

Occpsych Ltd

OKUN Beachwear Limited

Philton Fire & Security Limited

Protecting What Matters Limited

Quantum Risk Management Ltd

Santia Access Solutions Limited

Santia Asbestos Management Limited

Santia Construction Management Limited

Santia Holdings Limited

Santia Limited

SB Hygiene Ltd

SFMP (Group) Ltd

Solve HR Limited

Square Circle HR Ltd

Sterling Hydrotech Holdings Limited

Sterling Hydrotech Limited

Steven Industrial Services (GLW) Limited

Stobart Air Services (UK) Limited

Swan Court Right to Manage Company Limited

Swift Fire & Mechanical Products Limited

Swift Fire & Security (Electrical Engineers) Limited

Swift Fire & Security (Northern) Ltd

Swift Fire & Security Limited

Swift Fire Suppression Systems Limited

Swift Holdings Ltd

Swift Integrated Systems Limited

Swift Keyholding and Response Ltd

Swift Monitoring Centre Limited

Tersus Consultancy Limited

Tersus Management Services Ltd

Tersus Training Services Ltd

The Employment Services Partnership Ltd

The HR Services Partnership Limited

The Philton Group Limited

Titan Fire and Security Limited

Ultrapur Ltd

Vinci Legal Limited

WCS Environmental Engineering Ltd

WCS Environmental Group Limited

WCS Environmental Limited

WCS Environmental South East Ltd

WCS Services Invicta Limited

WCS Services Limited

William Martin 2018 Limited

William Martin Compliance Limited

William Martin Firefly Ltd

Workfit-UK Ltd

Worknest (Holdings) Limited

Worknest Limited

Wrightway Health Limited

Youmanage HR Ltd

Mr Adams was a director of Usit World plc, an Irish unquoted company which entered liquidation on 15 May 2016 and was dissolved on 7 February 2016.,

Mark Adams does not own any ordinary shares or options over ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information on Mark Adams required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information, please contact:

Venture Life Group PLC

+44 (0) 1344 578004

Jerry Randall, Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Wells, Chief Financial Officer

Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

Michael Johnson/Russell Kerr (Sales)

Stephen Keys/Camilla Hume (Corporate Finance)

Singer Capital Markets (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Jonathan Dighe (Sales)

Shaun Dobson/Alaina Wong (Corporate Finance)

About Venture Life (www.venture-life.com)

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market. With operations in the UK, Italy, The Netherlands and Sweden, the Group's product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, the Balance Active range in the area of women's intimate healthcare, the Lift and Glucogel product ranges for hypoglycaemia, products for fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing. Its products are sold in over 90 countries worldwide.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples. In the UK and The Netherlands these are

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Venture Life Group plc published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
