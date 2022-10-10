Venture Life : Directorate Changes

10th October 2022

VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC

("Venture Life" "VLG" or the "Company")

Directorate Changes

Venture Life (AIM: VLG), a leader in developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the self-care market, announces the appointment of Mr Mark Adams as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Company with immediate effect and consequently, and as previously announced, Mr Peter Bream, has stepped down from the Board with the same effect.

With a nearly 30-year career working in senior finance roles across a range sectors and companies, Mark brings a wealth of relevant experience and expertise to VLG's Board, including significant time as a Board director of several publicly listed companies. His most recent role was as Group Finance Director at Marlowe plc, a UK leader in business-critical services and software which assure safety and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining Marlowe plc, Mark held senior financial and board level roles at Stobart Group Limited, Pets at Home Group plc, easyJet plc and a number of other businesses.

Mark is currently a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at One Media iP Group plc and Development Media International plc.

Jerry Randall, CEO of Venture Life commented: "We are very pleased that Mark is joining our Board. His extensive expertise, experience and track record in building equity value in the public markets will undoubtedly deliver a valuable contribution to our future growth ambitions. Further, Mark's significant experience in financial functions and governance within the public company environment will contribute significantly to our Board in these areas. I would also like to take this opportunity to express the thanks of both myself and the Board to Peter Bream, for his support and input to the Board over the last 7 years, and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Mark Adams commented: "I am delighted to be joining the Venture Life Board at an exciting time in the development of the Company. I have been impressed by the ambitions of the team and I look forward to working with them and using my experience to support the further development of VLG."

Further information on mark Adams

Mark Andrew Adams (aged 58) has held the following directorships in the past 5 years: