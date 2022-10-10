Venture Life : Directorate Changes

10th October 2022
VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC
("Venture Life" "VLG" or the "Company")
Directorate Changes
Venture Life (AIM: VLG), a leader in developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the self-care market, announces the appointment of Mr Mark Adams as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for the Company with immediate effect and consequently, and as previously announced, Mr Peter Bream, has stepped down from the Board with the same effect.
With a nearly 30-year career working in senior finance roles across a range sectors and companies, Mark brings a wealth of relevant experience and expertise to VLG's Board, including significant time as a Board director of several publicly listed companies. His most recent role was as Group Finance Director at Marlowe plc, a UK leader in business-critical services and software which assure safety and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining Marlowe plc, Mark held senior financial and board level roles at Stobart Group Limited, Pets at Home Group plc, easyJet plc and a number of other businesses.
Mark is currently a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair at One Media iP Group plc and Development Media International plc.
Jerry Randall, CEO of Venture Life commented: "We are very pleased that Mark is joining our Board. His extensive expertise, experience and track record in building equity value in the public markets will undoubtedly deliver a valuable contribution to our future growth ambitions. Further, Mark's significant experience in financial functions and governance within the public company environment will contribute significantly to our Board in these areas. I would also like to take this opportunity to express the thanks of both myself and the Board to Peter Bream, for his support and input to the Board over the last 7 years, and wish him well in his future endeavours."
Mark Adams commented: "I am delighted to be joining the Venture Life Board at an exciting time in the development of the Company. I have been impressed by the ambitions of the team and I look forward to working with them and using my experience to support the further development of VLG."
Further information on mark Adams
Mark Andrew Adams (aged 58) has held the following directorships in the past 5 years:
Current Directorships:
Previous Directorships held in the past 5 years:
CeGe Aviation (Holdings) Limited
4D Monitoring Limited
CeGe Aviation Services Limited
Advance Environmental Limited
CeGe Aviation Technical Services Limited
Agriteck Solutions Limited
Cotterill Drainage Limited
Alarm Communication Limited
Development Media International
Alpha Peerless Fire Systems Limited
Associates C.I.C
DS Drinks Limited
Aquatreat Chemical Products Limited
One Media IP Group plc
Aquatreat Group Limited
Redlotus Services Limited
Aquatreat UK Limited
ARSK Investments Ltd
Atana (Scotland) Limited
Atana Ltd
B.B.C. Fire Protection Limited
Barbour EHS Limited
Black & Banton Occupational and Physical Health
Limited
Caritas Group Limited
Caritas Limited
Cirrus Holdco Limited
Clearwater Compliance Limited
Clearwater Group Limited
Clearwater Technology Ltd
Connect Monitoring Ltd
Core Stream Ltd
CQC Compliance Limited
Cylix Limited
DB Audio & Electronic Services Limited
DCUK (FM) Limited
Deltanet International Limited
Deminos Consulting Ltd
Ductclean (UK) Limited
Elogbooks Facilities Management Limited
Elogbooks Facilities Services Ltd
Elogbooks Holdings Ltd
Empire HR Group Limited
ESP Law Limited
ESP Safeguard Limited
Eurosafe Plus Limited
Eurosafe UK (CDM Services) Limited
Eurosafe UK Group Limited
Eurosafe UK Ltd
Fire & Security Group Limited
Fire Alarm Fabrication Services (South) Limited
Fire Alarm Fabrication Services Limited
Firecrest Services Limited
FSE Fire & Security Limited
FSE Security Systems Ltd
FSE Sprinklers & Risers Limited
Future Water Ltd
G.P.C.S LIMITED
Guardian Fire Detector Systems Ltd
Guardian Water Treatment Ltd
Hadrian Technology Limited
Healthwork Group Limited
Hentland Limited
Hobson Health Ltd
HR Solver Limited
Huya Drinks Ltd
Hydro-X Air Limited
Hydro-X Engineering Limited
Hydro-X Group Limited
Hydro-X Training Limited
Hydro-X Water Treatment Limited
Independent Functional Assessments Ltd
Integral Occupational Health Ltd
Island Fire Protection Limited
Kingfisher Environmental Services Limited
Law at Work (Group) Limited
Law At Work (Holdings) Limited
Law At Work (IS) Ltd
Law At Work Empire Limited
Law At Work Limited
Managed Medical Care Ltd
Managed Occupational Health Limited
Marlowe 2016 Limited
Marlowe Fire & Security Group Limited
Marlowe Fire & Security Limited
Marlowe Kitchen Fire Suppression Limited
Marlowe plc
MOH Limited
Morgan Fire Protection Limited
Nestor Business Consulting Limited
Network of Staff Supporters Limited
Nile Holdco Limited
Nosboh Ltd.
N-Ov8 Group Limited
Occpsych Ltd
OKUN Beachwear Limited
Philton Fire & Security Limited
Protecting What Matters Limited
Quantum Risk Management Ltd
Santia Access Solutions Limited
Santia Asbestos Management Limited
Santia Construction Management Limited
Santia Holdings Limited
Santia Limited
SB Hygiene Ltd
SFMP (Group) Ltd
Solve HR Limited
Square Circle HR Ltd
Sterling Hydrotech Holdings Limited
Sterling Hydrotech Limited
Steven Industrial Services (GLW) Limited
Stobart Air Services (UK) Limited
Swan Court Right to Manage Company Limited
Swift Fire & Mechanical Products Limited
Swift Fire & Security (Electrical Engineers) Limited
Swift Fire & Security (Northern) Ltd
Swift Fire & Security Limited
Swift Fire Suppression Systems Limited
Swift Holdings Ltd
Swift Integrated Systems Limited
Swift Keyholding and Response Ltd
Swift Monitoring Centre Limited
Tersus Consultancy Limited
Tersus Management Services Ltd
Tersus Training Services Ltd
The Employment Services Partnership Ltd
The HR Services Partnership Limited
The Philton Group Limited
Titan Fire and Security Limited
Ultrapur Ltd
Vinci Legal Limited
WCS Environmental Engineering Ltd
WCS Environmental Group Limited
WCS Environmental Limited
WCS Environmental South East Ltd
WCS Services Invicta Limited
WCS Services Limited
William Martin 2018 Limited
William Martin Compliance Limited
William Martin Firefly Ltd
Workfit-UK Ltd
Worknest (Holdings) Limited
Worknest Limited
Wrightway Health Limited
Youmanage HR Ltd
Mr Adams was a director of Usit World plc, an Irish unquoted company which entered liquidation on 15 May 2016 and was dissolved on 7 February 2016.,
Mark Adams does not own any ordinary shares or options over ordinary shares in the Company.
There is no further information on Mark Adams required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
For further information, please contact:
Venture Life Group PLC
+44 (0) 1344 578004
Jerry Randall, Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Wells, Chief Financial Officer
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7397 8900
Michael Johnson/Russell Kerr (Sales)
Stephen Keys/Camilla Hume (Corporate Finance)
Singer Capital Markets (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Jonathan Dighe (Sales)
Shaun Dobson/Alaina Wong (Corporate Finance)
About Venture Life (www.venture-life.com)
Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market. With operations in the UK, Italy, The Netherlands and Sweden, the Group's product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, the Balance Active range in the area of women's intimate healthcare, the Lift and Glucogel product ranges for hypoglycaemia, products for fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing. Its products are sold in over 90 countries worldwide.
The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples. In the UK and The Netherlands these are
