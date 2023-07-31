Venture Life Group PLC - Berkshire, England-based developer and manufacturer for self-care market - Says revenue for its first half ended June 30 was up 24% to GBP23.5 million from GBP18.9 million a year before. Venture Life says this was due to growth from both the VLG Brands and Customer Brands, including the recent acquisition of HL Healthcare Ltd. The company's cash grew to GBP4.6 million, from GBP1.8 million the prior year. Venture Life says it remains cautiously optimistic that it expects to perform in line with market expectations.

Chief Executive Officer Jerry Randall: "The acquisitions we made in 2021 & 2022 are now fully integrated and delivering good organic growth, and we will be launching some great newly developed products in the second half of the year and increasing our distribution points in the UK, which will both contribute to the expected stronger revenues in the second half."

Current stock price: 34.50 pence, up 3.8% in London on Monday

12-month change: up 3.0%

