Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Venture Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMS   AU000000VMS6

VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED

(VMS)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venture Minerals : CHN completes first stage of JV on Julimar Lookalike Target

12/05/2021 | 04:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(refer Figure 1).
The South West Nickel-Copper-PGEProject is located ~240km south of Perth in the Balingup Metamorphic Belt, within the highly prospective West Yilgarn Ni-Cu-PGEProvince discovered by Chalice

ASX Announcement

Monday, 6 December 2021

Chalice Mining completes first stage of JV at Venture's "Julimar Lookalike" Target

HIGHLIGHTS

only

Chalice Mining (ASX: CHN) has completed the first stage of the Joint Venture ("JV") with

Venture Minerals (ASX: VMS) on the South West Nickel-Copper-PGEProjectby spending the

minimum $300k on exploration by the 30th November 2021. The majority of the expenditure was

focused on Venture's Thor Target, a 20km long, "Julimar lookalike" (as defined by Chalice)

magnetic anomaly (refer to Figures 1 & 3 and, VMS & CHN ASX announcements 21 July 2020);

use

Exploration activity during this first phase of the JV recently saw Chalice Mining complete the

ground Electromagnetic ("EM") program at Venture's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project.

Chalice's geophysical survey focused on Venture's highly prospective Thor Target(refer to VMS

and CHN ASX announcements 21 July 2020);

Chalice's EM program is over the area where's Venture's previous airborne EM survey

delineated 13 highly conductive anomalies within the southern 6.5km of the "Julimar lookalike"

magnetic anomaly (refer Figures 3 & 4).Results of this work will be announced once Chalice's

personal

exploration team have received the final data and completed their interpretation of any resultant

bedrock conductors, this is expected in early 2022;

Chalice will follow-up any resultant bedrock conductors from the EM program with soil

geochemistry to define potential drill-readytargets.Should Chalice elect to drill the targets it

will need to spend $1.2 million by 29th July 2022 (including monies already spent - see above)

to earn 51% and a further $2.5 million to earn 70% in Venture's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE

Project (for full JV earn-in terms refer to VMS and CHN ASX announcements 21 July 2020);

From the initial third of the planned EM Program Chalice has already defined new EM anomalies

(refer Figure 4) of similar strength conductors to those that yielded wide and significant palladium

intervals during the early drilling phase of the Julimar Ni-Cu-PGEdiscovery.In addition, one of

the new EM anomalies is within 10 metres of a previously drilledhole TOR04 which intersected

86 metres of disseminated sulfides(refer ASX announcement 21 February 2019) with anomalous levels of

PGE mineralisation(refer to ASX announcement 27 April 2021);

ForVenture's Managing Director commented "With Venture's JV partner Chalice Mining completing the first stage of the JV earn-inthrough the completion of a detailed EM survey, the Company now eagerly awaits the survey results. The knowledge gained from Chalice's Julimar discoveries will be a huge advantage in determining which conductors should be drilled first and this no doubt increases the probability of bringing a discovery forward. This is the main reason why Venture decided to partner with Chalice on this project as it clearly increases the chances of success which benefits all of the Company's shareholders".

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au | www.ventureminerals.com.au

ASX : VMS

(refer Figure 2 and ASX announcement 21 February 2019).
(refer Figures 3 & 5)

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX code: VMS) ("Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX code: CHN) ("Chalice") has completed the first stage of the JV with the Company on the South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project by spending the minimum $300k on exploration by the 30th November 2021. The majority of the expenditure was focused on Venture's Thor Target, a 20km

onlylong, "Julimar lookalike" magnetic anomaly interpreted to be mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex, in which Chalice may earn up to 70% by spending $3.7 million on exploration over 4 years.

Exploration activity during this first phase of the JV recently saw Chalice complete the ground EM program at Venture's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project. Chalice's geophysical survey focused on Venture's highly prospective Thor Target.

Chalice's EM program is over the area where's Venture's previous airborne EM survey delineated 13 highly conductive anomalies within the southern 6.5km of the "Julimar lookalike" magnetic anomaly. Results of this usework will be announced once Chalice's exploration team have received the final data and completed their

interpretation of any resultant bedrock conductors, this is expected in early 2022.

Chalice will follow-up any resultant bedrock conductors from the EM program with soil geochemistry to define potential drill-ready targets. Should Chalice elect to drill the targets it will need to spend $1.2 million by 29th J ly 2022 (including monies already spent) to earn 51% and a further $2.5 million to earn 70%.

From the initial third of the planned EM Program (refer Figure 5) Chalice has already defined new EM anomalies

of similar strength conductors to those that yielded wide and significant palladium intervals during the early personaldrilling phase of the Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE discovery. In addition, one of the new EM anomalies is within 10 At Odin, in the only hole drilled, Nickel and Copper sulfides were intersected within a highly prospective mafic-

metres of a previously drilled hole TOR04 which intersected 86 metres of disseminated sulfides with

nomalous levels of PGE mineralisation.

The South West Project (256 km²) is located ~240 km south of Perth hosted within the Balingup Gneiss Complex (refer Figure 1). The two main prospects within the Project are Thor and Odin and both contain areas

f potential Nickel-Copper-PGE prospectivity.

Thor is a 20km long 'Julimar lookalike' (as defined by Chalice) magnetic anomaly

a sociated with chromium rich rocks indicative of mafic-ultramafic intrusions. A recent airborne EM survey by Venture identified 13 highly conductive anomalies within the southern 6.5km of the regional magnetic feature, of which only two have been tested by single holes in Venture's 2018 maiden drill program, with the last drill hole (TOR05) intersecting 2.4m of Massive Sulfide averaging 0.5% Copper, 0.05%

Nickel, 0.04% Cobalt and anomalous gold & palladium

ultramafic unit that extends over 10 strike kilometres. This was further supported by surface sampling

Foreturning significant nickel and copper geochemical anomalies (refer ASX announcement 11 May 2018).

S uth West Project Highlights:

Thor has a 20km long 'Julimar lookalike' magnetic anomaly associated with chromium rich rocks indicative of mafic-ultramafic intrusions;

An airborne EM survey in 2018, identified 13 targets in the southern 6.5 km of the Thor magnetic anomaly;

Maiden Drill Program at Thor intersected 2.4m of Massive Sulfide in TOR05 averaging 0.5% Cu,

0.05% Ni, 0.04% Co and anomalous Au & Pd (refer ASX announcement 21 February 2019);

Maiden Drill Hole at Odin intersecting Ni and Cu sulfides within a highly prospective mafic-ultramafic unit that extends over 10 strike kilometres (refer ASX announcement 11 May 2018).

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au | www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 2

Figure One | Chalice's Julimar and Venture's South West JV Project locations over regional geology

For personal use only

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au | www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 3

Figure Two | Massive Sulfides in TOR05 from drilling at the Thor "Julimar lookalike" Target

For personal use only

Figure Three | Comparison of Chalice's Julimar Complex and Venture's Thor Target aeromagnetic signatures and EM

anomalies at the same scale

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au | www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 4

Figure Four | South West Project - Chalice's ground EM conductor models and Venture's airborne EM anomalies on

aeromagnetics over the Thor "Julimar lookalike" Target

For personal use only

  • 1000 Siemens conductance anomalies

Thor Airborne

EM Anomalies

  • 1000 Siemens conductance anomalies

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au | www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Venture Minerals Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED
04:42pVENTURE MINERALS : CHN completes first stage of JV on Julimar Lookalike Target
PU
11/29VENTURE MINERALS : Annual General Meeting 2021 - Presentation
PU
11/26Venture Minerals Announces Resignation of Hamish Halliday as Non-Executive Director
CI
11/18Venture Minerals Hits Wide Tin Mineralization at Mount Lindsay Project
MT
11/17VENTURE MINERALS : Mt Lindsay Drilling hits 93 metre zone Sn-W Mineralisation
PU
11/17Venture Minerals Limited Announces New Drilling At the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Proje..
CI
11/11Noosa Mining Conference Presentation - November 2021
PU
11/10Chalice Mining Restarts EM Survey at Venture Minerals' South West Project; Chalice Shar..
MT
11/10Chalice recommences EM survey on Julimar lookalike target
PU
10/28Venture Minerals Discovers Large Conductive Anomaly at Golden Grove North Project; Shar..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -11,8 M -8,23 M -8,23 M
Net cash 2021 9,49 M 6,64 M 6,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,8 M 39,9 M 39,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 439x
EV / Sales 2021 30 529x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Radonjic Managing Director & Executive Director
Jamie Byrde Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Norman Mel Ashton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Johann Baptist Jetter Independent Non-Executive Director
Stuart Owen Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED-25.45%40
BHP GROUP-5.19%140 349
RIO TINTO PLC-16.30%100 384
GLENCORE PLC51.03%61 034
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.49%44 004
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.48%33 156