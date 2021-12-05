Venture Minerals : CHN completes first stage of JV on Julimar Lookalike Target

(refer Figure 2 and ASX announcement 21 February 2019).

(refer Figures 3 & 5)

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX code: VMS) ("Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX code: CHN) ("Chalice") has completed the first stage of the JV with the Company on the South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project by spending the minimum $300k on exploration by the 30th November 2021. The majority of the expenditure was focused on Venture's Thor Target, a 20km

onlylong, "Julimar lookalike" magnetic anomaly interpreted to be mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex, in which Chalice may earn up to 70% by spending $3.7 million on exploration over 4 years.

Exploration activity during this first phase of the JV recently saw Chalice complete the ground EM program at Venture's South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project. Chalice's geophysical survey focused on Venture's highly prospective Thor Target.

Chalice's EM program is over the area where's Venture's previous airborne EM survey delineated 13 highly conductive anomalies within the southern 6.5km of the "Julimar lookalike" magnetic anomaly. Results of this usework will be announced once Chalice's exploration team have received the final data and completed their

interpretation of any resultant bedrock conductors, this is expected in early 2022.

Chalice will follow-up any resultant bedrock conductors from the EM program with soil geochemistry to define potential drill-ready targets. Should Chalice elect to drill the targets it will need to spend $1.2 million by 29th J ly 2022 (including monies already spent) to earn 51% and a further $2.5 million to earn 70%.

From the initial third of the planned EM Program (refer Figure 5) Chalice has already defined new EM anomalies

of similar strength conductors to those that yielded wide and significant palladium intervals during the early personaldrilling phase of the Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE discovery. In addition, one of the new EM anomalies is within 10 At Odin, in the only hole drilled, Nickel and Copper sulfides were intersected within a highly prospective mafic-

metres of a previously drilled hole TOR04 which intersected 86 metres of disseminated sulfides with

nomalous levels of PGE mineralisation.

The South West Project (256 km²) is located ~240 km south of Perth hosted within the Balingup Gneiss Complex (refer Figure 1). The two main prospects within the Project are Thor and Odin and both contain areas

f potential Nickel-Copper-PGE prospectivity.

Thor is a 20km long 'Julimar lookalike' (as defined by Chalice) magnetic anomaly

a sociated with chromium rich rocks indicative of mafic-ultramafic intrusions. A recent airborne EM survey by Venture identified 13 highly conductive anomalies within the southern 6.5km of the regional magnetic feature, of which only two have been tested by single holes in Venture's 2018 maiden drill program, with the last drill hole (TOR05) intersecting 2.4m of Massive Sulfide averaging 0.5% Copper, 0.05%

Nickel, 0.04% Cobalt and anomalous gold & palladium

ultramafic unit that extends over 10 strike kilometres. This was further supported by surface sampling

Foreturning significant nickel and copper geochemical anomalies (refer ASX announcement 11 May 2018).

S uth West Project Highlights:

• Thor has a 20km long 'Julimar lookalike' magnetic anomaly associated with chromium rich rocks indicative of mafic-ultramafic intrusions;

• An airborne EM survey in 2018, identified 13 targets in the southern 6.5 km of the Thor magnetic anomaly;

• Maiden Drill Program at Thor intersected 2.4m of Massive Sulfide in TOR05 averaging 0.5% Cu,

0.05% Ni, 0.04% Co and anomalous Au & Pd (refer ASX announcement 21 February 2019);

• Maiden Drill Hole at Odin intersecting Ni and Cu sulfides within a highly prospective mafic-ultramafic unit that extends over 10 strike kilometres (refer ASX announcement 11 May 2018).