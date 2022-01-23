Venture Minerals : CHN survey returns multiple new targets on Julimar Lookalike

Chalice's exploration team have received the final data and are currently completing their interpretation of the resultant 11 bedrock conductors (EM anomalies), work will include soil geochemistry to assist in prioritising the targets in preparation for drill testing in the coming months. Chalice will need to spend $1.2 million by 29 th July 2022 (including monies already spent to date of ~$400k) to earn 51% and a further $2.5 million to earn 70% in Venture's South

West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project (for full JV earn-in terms refer to VMS and CHN ASX announcements 21 July 2020);

The 7 new EM anomalies defined by Chalice's recent work are again of similar strength conductors to those that yielded wide and significant palladium intervals during the early drilling phase of the Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE discovery. One of the 7 new EM anomalies also coincides with the 2.4 metres of Massive Sulfide intersected in previously drilled TOR05, which averaged 0.5% Copper, 0.05% Nickel, 0.04% Cobalt and contained anomalous gold & palladium

(refer Figures 2 & 3 and, ASX announcements 21 February 2019 & 30 June 2021) ;

The South West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project is located ~240km south of Perth in the Balingup Metamorphic Belt, within the highly prospective West Yilgarn Ni-Cu-PGE Province discovered by Chalice (refer Figure 4). The Project hosts the Thor Target, a 20km long, "Julimar lookalike" (as defined by Chalice) magnetic anomaly containing multiple EM targets (refer to Figures 3 & 4 and, VMS

& CHN ASX announcements 21 July 2020).

Chalice Mining (ASX: CHN) has generated an additional 7 ("seven") new Electromagnetic ("EM") targets (refer Figure 1) from the recently completed ground EM program at Venture's South

West Nickel-Copper-PGE Project. This brings the total number of new targets to 11 from the Chalice ground EM program as part of the first stage of the JV earn-in focused on Thor - Venture's "Julimar lookalike"

(refer to Figures 1,3 & 4 and VMS & CHN ASX announcements 21 July 2020);

ASX Announcement Monday, 24 January 2022 Chalice Mining EM survey returns multiple new targets at Venture's "Julimar Lookalike" Nickel-Copper-PGE Project onlyHIGHLIGHTS usepersonal ForVenture's Managing Director commented "Venture's JV partner Chalice Mining has now delivered several new EM anomalies within the Thor "Julimar lookalike" target from the first stage of the JV earn-in to the C mpany's South West Project. To have a partner that has "one of the largest greenfield Ni-Cu-PGEsulphide discoveries in recent history" will be of huge benefit in this very important second stage of the JV with Chalice, including a maiden drill program at Thor." "Venture, through its South West JV with Chalice, is well placed for a new Ni-Cu-PGE discovery and the associated excellent exposure to Nickel, which is now at 10-year highs, and Palladium with its widespread applications in a green hydrogen economy. The Company looks forward to the commencement of drilling at the South West Project in the coming months where success will only add to Venture's extensive portfolio of enviable resource assets."