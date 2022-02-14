Venture Minerals : Mount Lindsay delivers another exceptional Tin Intersection

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX: VMS) ("Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that new Drilling

at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7), continues to deliver exceptional intersections of high grade mineralisation whilst targeting high grade zones within the existing Main Skarn deposit including 119.2 m @ 0.8% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 75.8 m and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results.

The intersection in ML343M (Refer Figure 4) included a high grade zone of 23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 from 75.8 m or 3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 from 90 m. The drill program, designed to confirm the continuity

The intersection in ML343M (Refer Figure 4) included a high grade zone of 23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 from 75.8 m or 3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 from 90 m. The drill program, designed to confirm the continuity

of high grade zones and provide additional metallurgical samples, is part of the Company's updated Feasibility Study for an underground mine. The significant intersections from ML343M included the following: • 119.2 m @ 0.8% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.0% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m including • 45 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.2% Sn Eq* from 147 m, or • 23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 1.7% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m, or • 9 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 2.6% Sn Eq* from 90 m, or • 3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 or 4.3% Sn Eq* from 90 m.

The outstanding assays from the rest of recently announced ML340M have now been received increasing the original intersection of 147 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 (Refer to ASX announcement 16 December 2021) to 213 m @ 0.7% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 90m.

Venture has completed drilling on the Main Skarn's High Grade MacDonald Shoot and currently drilling similar targeted holes on the No. 2 Skarn's High Grade Radford Shoot. The preliminary assay results reported here

were from a nearby laboratory that generated results using a similar analytical technique for some of the suite of elements that are routinely assayed for on Mount Lindsay drill core. The pulps will be submitted to the preferred laboratory to provide assays for the missing elements and to check the values reported here using the analytical method chosen for the JORC compliant resource (Refer Table Three).

The underground Feasibility Study will advance previous scoping study work and includes additional drilling (currently in progress) to further confirm the continuity of the High-Grade MacDonald (named after Tom MacDonald, who discovered the Main Zone at Mount Lindsay in 1909 - Refer to ASX Announcement 27 October 2008 and Figure 1 for photo of tin mining operations in 1914) Shoot in the Main Skarn, and the High-Grade Radford (named after local identity) Shoot in the No.2 Skarn. Current drilling will also provide material for finalising a cost

effective, gravity-focused, processing flowsheet to concentrate the high-density minerals cassiterite (tin oxide - 79% Sn) and scheelite (81% WO3) (Refer Figures 2 & 3).

The Company recently engaged BHM Processing Consultants to manage the Metallurgical part of the Study. Additional work will include further detailed engineering studies to firm up the mine design and updating of the permit to reflect the change in mining and processing strategies. Venture continues to build a dedicated team to manage the Study program and to that end has just engaged a Resource Development Geologist, the

Company will continue to update shareholders as further key appointments are made.