Venture Minerals : Mount Lindsay delivers another exceptional Tin Intersection
02/14/2022 | 05:57pm EST
The intersection in ML343M included a high grade zone of23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3from 75.8 m or3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3from 90 m.
New Drilling at the Mount LindsayTin-TungstenProject continues to deliver exceptional intersections of high grade mineralisation whilst targeting high grade zones within the existing Main Skarn deposit including 119.2 metres (m) @ 0.8% Tin (Sn) and 0.2% Tungsten (WO3) from 75.8 m and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results.
ASX Announcement
Tuesday 15 February 2022
Mount Lindsay delivers another exceptional Tin intersection - 119 metres @ 0.8%
The significant intersections from ML343M include the following:
• 119.2 m @ 0.8% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.0% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m including
• 45 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.2% Sn Eq* from 147 m, or
• 23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 1.7% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m, or
• 9 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 2.6% Sn Eq* from 90 m, or
• 3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 or 4.3% Sn Eq* from 90 m.(Refer Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 1 to 3)
The outstanding assays from the rest of recently announced ML340M have now been received
increasing the original intersection of 147 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3(Refer to ASX announcement 16
December 2021)to213 m @ 0.7% Sn and 0.2% WO3from 90m.
Drilling on the Main Skarn's High Grade MacDonald Shoot is completed and the rig is now drilling
on No. 2 Skarn's High Grade Radford Shoot.
Tin is an EV Metal(Refer Figure 6). It is listed as a Critical Mineral (as is Tungsten) by
numerous countries around the world and is currently trading at ~US$44,000/t which is
over four times the price of Copperat ~US$10,000/t. There is currently about two day's
global supply of tinheld in stockpiles by the London Metal Exchange (LME).
Mount Lindsay is already one of the largest undeveloped tin projects in the world,
containing in excess of 80,000 tonnes of tin metaland, within the same mineralised body,
a globally significant tungsten (Critical Mineral in Australia) resource containing 3,200,000
MTU (metric tonne unit)1 of WO3.Over 100,000m of diamond core drilling has been
completed on the projectpredominately by Venture, which hosts a JORC compliant
resource, 70% of which is in the Measured & Indicated categories(Refer Table Three).
Commenting on the latest high-grade results from the new drilling at Mount Lindsay, Venture Minerals' Managing Director Andrew Radonjic, said:
"The new drilling at Mount Lindsay continues to deliver outstanding tin intersections within the high-grade MacDonald Shoot beneath historical tin workings. The value of Mount Lindsay today continues to grow having already more than 80,000 tonnes of tin metal in JORC complaint resources at a time of record Tin prices."
"Venture looks forward to completing this Feasibility Drilling shortly and ramping up our exploration efforts with drilling scheduled to test multiple high priority targets over the coming months within Australia's premier tin district on the West Coast of Tasmania."
*See Table One for definition of % Sn Eq.
Venture Minerals Limited (ASX: VMS) ("Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that new Drilling
at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7), continues to deliver exceptional intersections of high grade mineralisation whilst targeting high grade zones within the existing Main Skarn deposit including 119.2 m @ 0.8% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 75.8 m and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results.
The intersection in ML343M (Refer Figure 4) included a high grade zone of 23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 from 75.8 m or 3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 from 90 m. The drill program, designed to confirm the continuity
of high grade zones and provide additional metallurgical samples, is part of the Company's updated Feasibility
Study for an underground mine.
The outstanding assays from the rest of recently announced ML340M have now been received increasing the original intersection of 147 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3(Refer to ASX announcement 16 December 2021) to 213 m @ 0.7% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 90m.
personalVenture has completed drilling on the Main Skarn's High Grade MacDonald Shoot and currently drilling similar t rgeted holes on the No. 2 Skarn's High Grade Radford Shoot. The preliminary assay results reported here
were from a nearby laboratory that generated results using a similar analytical technique for some of the suite of elements that are routinely assayed for on Mount Lindsay drill core. The pulps will be submitted to the preferred laboratory to provide assays for the missing elements and to check the values reported here using the analytical method chosen for the JORC compliant resource (Refer Table Three).
The underground Feasibility Study will advance previous scoping study work and includes additional drilling (currently in progress) to further confirm the continuity of the High-Grade MacDonald (named after Tom MacDonald, who discovered the Main Zone at Mount Lindsay in 1909 - Refer to ASX Announcement 27 October 2008 and Figure 1 for photo of tin mining operations in 1914) Shoot in the Main Skarn, and the High-Grade Radford (named after local identity) Shoot in the No.2 Skarn. Current drilling will also provide material for finalising a cost effective, gravity-focused, processing flowsheet to concentrate the high-density minerals cassiterite (tin oxide - 79% Sn) and scheelite (81% WO3) (Refer Figures 2 & 3).
ff ctive, gravity-focused, processing flowsheet to concentrate the high-density minerals cassiterite (tin oxide - 79% Sn) and scheelite (81% WO3) (Refer Figures 2 & 3).
The Company recently engaged BHM Processing Consultants to manage the Metallurgical part of the Study. Additional work will include further detailed engineering studies to firm up the mine design and updating of the permit to reflect the change in mining and processing strategies. Venture continues to build a dedicated team Forto manage the Study program and to that end has just engaged a Resource Development Geologist, the
C mpany will continue to update shareholders as further key appointments are made.
Figure One | Mount Lindsay Tin Mining Operations in 1914
personalThe Mount Lindsay Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7) is already classified by the Australian Government as a International Tin Association is predicting a surge in demand driven by thelithium-ionbattery market, of up to
Critical Minerals Project2 with an advanced Tin-Tungsten asset, which is significantly enhanced by the recent discovery of two new skarn zones, one within the Renison Mine Sequence in the Mount Lindsay area and the
other along strike from Mount Lindsay's main tin deposits (Refer to ASX Announcement 27 September 2021). Mount
Lindsay is already one of the largest undeveloped tin projects in the world, containing in excess of 80,000 tonnes of tin metal and within the same mineralised body a globally significant tungsten resource containing 3,200,000 MTU (metric tonne unit) of WO3. The Australian Government is supporting the Critical Minerals
Tin is now recognised as a fundamental metal to the battery revolution and new technology (Refer Figure 6). The International Tin Association is predicting a surge in demand driven by the lithium-ion battery market, of up to 60,000tpa by 2030 (world tin consumption was 328,400t in 2020).
Tin is now recognised as a fundamental metal to the battery revolution and new technology (Refer Figure 6). The
60,000tpa by 2030 (world tin consumption was 328,400t in 20203). For
A Metric Tonne Unit ('MTU') is equal to ten kilograms per metric tonne and is the standard weight measure of tungsten. Tungsten prices are generally quoted as US dollars per MTU of tungsten trioxide (WO3).
Refer to 'Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus 2021' report prepared by the Australian Government represented by the Australian Trade and
Investment Commission (Austrade) and Geoscience Australia, December 2020.
DATA: International Tin Association, CRU, WBMS.
