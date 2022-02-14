Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Venture Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMS   AU000000VMS6

VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED

(VMS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venture Minerals : Mount Lindsay delivers another exceptional Tin Intersection

02/14/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The intersection in ML343M included a high grade zone of 23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3from 75.8 m or 3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3from 90 m.
New Drilling at the Mount Lindsay Tin-TungstenProject continues to deliver exceptional intersections of high grade mineralisation whilst targeting high grade zones within the existing Main Skarn deposit including 119.2 metres (m) @ 0.8% Tin (Sn) and 0.2% Tungsten (WO3) from 75.8 m and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results.

ASX Announcement

Tuesday 15 February 2022

Mount Lindsay delivers another exceptional Tin intersection - 119 metres @ 0.8%

HIGHLIGHTS only

use

The significant intersections from ML343M include the following:

119.2 m @ 0.8% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.0% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m including

45 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.2% Sn Eq* from 147 m, or

23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 1.7% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m, or

9 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 2.6% Sn Eq* from 90 m, or

personal

3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 or 4.3% Sn Eq* from 90 m. (Refer Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 1 to 3)

The outstanding assays from the rest of recently announced ML340M have now been received

increasing the original intersection of 147 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 (Refer to ASX announcement 16

December 2021) to 213 m @ 0.7% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 90m.

Drilling on the Main Skarn's High Grade MacDonald Shoot is completed and the rig is now drilling

on No. 2 Skarn's High Grade Radford Shoot.

Tin is an EV Metal(Refer Figure 6). It is listed as a Critical Mineral (as is Tungsten) by

numerous countries around the world and is currently trading at ~US$44,000/t which is

over four times the price of Copperat ~US$10,000/t. There is currently about two day's

global supply of tinheld in stockpiles by the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Mount Lindsay is already one of the largest undeveloped tin projects in the world,

containing in excess of 80,000 tonnes of tin metaland, within the same mineralised body,

a globally significant tungsten (Critical Mineral in Australia) resource containing 3,200,000

MTU (metric tonne unit)1 of WO3. Over 100,000m of diamond core drilling has been

completed on the projectpredominately by Venture, which hosts a JORC compliant

resource, 70% of which is in the Measured & Indicated categories(Refer Table Three).

ForC mmenting on the latest high-grade results from the new drilling at Mount Lindsay, Venture Minerals' Managing Director Andrew Radonjic, said:

"The new drilling at Mount Lindsay continues to deliver outstanding tin intersections within the high-grade MacDonald Shoot beneath historical tin workings. The value of Mount Lindsay today continues to grow having already more than 80,000 tonnes of tin metal in JORC complaint resources at a time of record Tin prices."

"Venture looks forward to completing this Feasibility Drilling shortly and ramping up our exploration efforts with drilling scheduled to test multiple high priority targets over the coming months within Australia's premier tin district on the West Coast of Tasmania."

*See Table One for definition of % Sn Eq.

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au| www.ventureminerals.com.au

ASX-VMS

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX: VMS) ("Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that new Drilling

at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7), continues to deliver exceptional intersections of high grade mineralisation whilst targeting high grade zones within the existing Main Skarn deposit including 119.2 m @ 0.8% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 75.8 m and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results.

The intersection in ML343M (Refer Figure 4) included a high grade zone of 23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 from 75.8 m or 3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 from 90 m. The drill program, designed to confirm the continuity

of high grade zones and provide additional metallurgical samples, is part of the Company's updated Feasibility

Study for an underground mine.

The significant intersections from ML343M included the following:

only

use

119.2 m @ 0.8% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.0% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m including

45 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.2% Sn Eq* from 147 m, or

23.2 m @ 1.6% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 1.7% Sn Eq* from 75.8 m, or

9 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.03% WO3 or 2.6% Sn Eq* from 90 m, or

3 m @ 4.1% Sn and 0.1% WO3 or 4.3% Sn Eq* from 90 m.

The outstanding assays from the rest of recently announced ML340M have now been received increasing the original intersection of 147 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 (Refer to ASX announcement 16 December 2021) to 213 m @ 0.7% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 90m.

personalVenture has completed drilling on the Main Skarn's High Grade MacDonald Shoot and currently drilling similar t rgeted holes on the No. 2 Skarn's High Grade Radford Shoot. The preliminary assay results reported here

were from a nearby laboratory that generated results using a similar analytical technique for some of the suite of elements that are routinely assayed for on Mount Lindsay drill core. The pulps will be submitted to the preferred laboratory to provide assays for the missing elements and to check the values reported here using the analytical method chosen for the JORC compliant resource (Refer Table Three).

The underground Feasibility Study will advance previous scoping study work and includes additional drilling (currently in progress) to further confirm the continuity of the High-Grade MacDonald (named after Tom MacDonald, who discovered the Main Zone at Mount Lindsay in 1909 - Refer to ASX Announcement 27 October 2008 and Figure 1 for photo of tin mining operations in 1914) Shoot in the Main Skarn, and the High-Grade Radford (named aft r local identity) Shoot in the No.2 Skarn. Current drilling will also provide material for finalising a cost

ff ctive, gravity-focused, processing flowsheet to concentrate the high-density minerals cassiterite (tin oxide - 79% Sn) and scheelite (81% WO3) (Refer Figures 2 & 3).

The Company recently engaged BHM Processing Consultants to manage the Metallurgical part of the Study. Additional work will include further detailed engineering studies to firm up the mine design and updating of the permit to reflect the change in mining and processing strategies. Venture continues to build a dedicated team Forto manage the Study program and to that end has just engaged a Resource Development Geologist, the

C mpany will continue to update shareholders as further key appointments are made.

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au| www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 2

Figure One | Mount Lindsay Tin Mining Operations in 1914

onlyuse

personalThe Mount Lindsay Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7) is already classified by the Australian Government as a International Tin Association is predicting a surge in demand driven by the lithium-ionbattery market, of up to

Critical Minerals Project2 with an advanced Tin-Tungsten asset, which is significantly enhanced by the recent discovery of two new skarn zones, one within the Renison Mine Sequence in the Mount Lindsay area and the

other along strike from Mount Lindsay's main tin deposits (Refer to ASX Announcement 27 September 2021). Mount

Lindsay is already one of the largest undeveloped tin projects in the world, containing in excess of 80,000 tonnes of tin metal and within the same mineralised body a globally significant tungsten resource containing 3,200,000 MTU (metric tonne unit) of WO3. The Australian Government is supporting the Critical Minerals

S ctor through several initiatives including the establishment of a A$2 billion finance facility announced in S ptember to be administered by Export Finance Australia which Venture is working to access for the project.

Tin is now recognised as a fundamental metal to the battery revolution and new technology (Refer Figure 6). The

60,000tpa by 2030 (world tin consumption was 328,400t in 20203). For

  1. A Metric Tonne Unit ('MTU') is equal to ten kilograms per metric tonne and is the standard weight measure of tungsten. Tungsten prices are generally quoted as US dollars per MTU of tungsten trioxide (WO3).
  2. Refer to 'Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus 2021' report prepared by the Australian Government represented by the Australian Trade and
    Investment Commission (Austrade) and Geoscience Australia, December 2020.
  3. DATA: International Tin Association, CRU, WBMS.

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au| www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 3

Figure Two | Photo of coarse grained cassiterite (outlined in yellow) 188.4-189 m within a 3 metre

interval assaying 3.1% Tin in ML343M

For personal use only

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au| www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 4

Figure Three | Photo of coarse grained scheelite glowing blue under short wave ultraviolet light in drill

core at 141.6m in ML343M

For personal use only

Venture Minerals Limited | ASX : VMS

Level 3, Suite 3, 24 Outram Street, West Perth, Western Australia

T: + 61 8 6279 9428 | F: + 61 8 6500 9986 | admin@ventureminerals.com.au| www.ventureminerals.com.au

Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Venture Minerals Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 22:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED
05:57pVENTURE MINERALS : Mount Lindsay delivers another exceptional Tin Intersection
PU
01/23VENTURE MINERALS : CHN survey returns multiple new targets on Julimar Lookalike
PU
01/06VENTURE MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notices
PU
01/06VENTURE MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - VMS
PU
2021Venture Minerals Raises Over $4 Million from Oversubscribed Share Purchase Plan
MT
2021VENTURE MINERALS : Update - Proposed issue of securities - VMS
PU
2021VENTURE MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - VMS
PU
2021Venture Minerals Hits Wide Tin Mineralization at Mount Lindsay Project
MT
2021VENTURE MINERALS : Record Breaking Drill Hit at Mt Lindsay - 147 m @ 1.0% Tin
PU
2021Venture Minerals Limited Announces That New Drilling At the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -11,8 M -8,37 M -8,37 M
Net cash 2021 9,49 M 6,76 M 6,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,8 M 47,6 M 47,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 439x
EV / Sales 2021 30 529x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venture Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Radonjic Managing Director & Executive Director
Jamie Byrde Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Norman Mel Ashton Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Johann Baptist Jetter Independent Non-Executive Director
Stuart Owen Exploration Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENTURE MINERALS LIMITED-2.33%50
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.73%177 433
RIO TINTO PLC17.05%129 765
GLENCORE PLC11.41%74 366
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.68%59 085
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.44%38 668