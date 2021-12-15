Venture Minerals : Record Breaking Drill Hit at Mt Lindsay - 147 m @ 1.0% Tin

• 147 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO 3 or 1.2% Sn Eq from 90 m including

Venture Minerals Limited (ASX: VMS) ("Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that new Drilling at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7), targeting high grade zones within the existing deposit, continues to return substantial intersections of high grade mineralisation with 147 metres @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO from 90 m and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results. The intersection in onlyML340M (Refer3Figure 4) included a high grade zone of 45 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.3% WO3 from 93 m or 9 m @ 3 from 183 m. The drill program, designed to confirm the continuity of high grade zones and provide additional metallurgical samples, is part of the Company's updated Feasibility Study for an

useVenture continues to drill additional holes on the Main Skarn's High Grade MacDonald Shoot, this will be followed by similar targeted drilling on the No. 2 Skarn's High Grade Radford Shoot. The preliminary assay results for ML340M, as for ML339M, were from a nearby laboratory that generated results using a similar analytical technique for some of the suite of elements that are routinely assayed for on Mount Lindsay drill core. The pulps will now be submitted to the preferred laboratory to provide assays for the missing elements and to check the values reported here using the analytical method chosen for the JORC compliant resource

(Refer Table Three).

personalThe underground Feasibility Study will advance previous scoping study work and includes additional drilling (currently in progress) to further confirm the continuity of the High-Grade MacDonald (named after Tom MacDonald, who discovered the Main Zone at Mount Lindsay in 1909 - Refer to ASX Announcement 27 October 2008) Shoot in the Main Skarn, and the High-Grade Radford (named after local identity) Shoot in the No.2 Skarn. Current drilling will also provide material for finalising a cost effective, gravity-focused, processing flowsheet to c ncentrate the high-density minerals cassiterite (tin oxide - 79% Sn) and scheelite (81% WO3) (Refer Figures 1 to 3). Additional work will include further detailed engineering studies to firm up the mine design and updating of the permit to reflect the change in mining and processing strategies. The Company is in the process of building a dedicated team to manage the Study program and will update shareholders as carefully selected individuals with strong backgrounds in the development of base metals assets in Australia with a focus on Tin and/or Tungsten, join the group.

The Mount Lindsay Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7) is already classified by the Australian Government as a Critical Minerals Project2 with an advanced Tin-Tungstenasset, which is significantly enhanced by the recent discovery of two new skarn zones, one within the Renison Mine Sequence in the Mount Lindsay area and the other along strike from Mount Lindsay's main tin deposits (Refer to ASX Announcement 27 September 2021). Mount Lindsay is already one of the largest undeveloped tin projects in the world, containing in excess of 80,000

Fortonnes of tin metal and within the same mineralised body a globally significant tungsten resource containing 3,200,000 MTU (metric tonne unit) of WO3. The Australian Government is supporting the Critical Minerals Sector through several initiatives including the establishment of a A$2 billion finance facility announced in September to be administered by Export Finance Australia which Venture is working to access for the project.

Tin is now recognised as a fundamental metal to the battery revolution and new technology (Refer Figure 6). The International Tin Association is predicting a surge in demand driven by the lithium-ion battery market, of up to 60,000tpa by 2030 (world tin consumption was 328,400t in 20203).