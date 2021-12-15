Venture Minerals : Record Breaking Drill Hit at Mt Lindsay - 147 m @ 1.0% Tin
12/15/2021 | 05:59pm EST
(Refer Table Three).
ASX Announcement
Thursday 16 December 2021
Record Breaking Drill Intersection at Mount Lindsay - 147 metres @ 1.0% Tin
HIGHLIGHTS
only
and 0.3% WO3from 183 m.
New Drilling at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project, targeting high grade zones within
the existing deposit, continues to return substantial intersections of high grade
mineralisation including 147 metres @ 1.0% Tin (Sn) and 0.2% Tungsten (WO3) from 90 m
and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results. The intersection in ML340M
included a high grade zone of 45 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.3% WO3from 93 m or 9 m @ 5.9% Sn
use
The significant intersections from ML340M include the following:
• 147 m @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.2% Sn Eq* from 90 m including
• 114 m @ 1.2% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.5% Sn Eq* from 93 m, or
• 99 m @ 1.4% Sn and 0.2% WO3 or 1.6% Sn Eq* from 93 m, or
• 45 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.3% WO3 or 2.9% Sn Eq* from 147 m, or
• 9 m @ 5.9% Sn and 0.3% WO3 or 6.2% Sn Eq* from 183 m.(Refer Tables 1 & 2 and Figures 1 to 3)
personal
TIN
TUNGSTEN
Tin @ 189.1 m in ML340M
Tungsten @ 140-160 m in ML340M
Tin is an EV Metal(Refer Figure 6). It is listed as a Critical Mineral (as is Tungsten) by
numerous countries around the world and is currently trading at ~US$39,000/t which is
four times the price of Copperat ~US$9,500/t. There is currently less than two day's global
supply of tinheld in stockpiles by the London Metal Exchange (LME).
For
Mount Lindsay is already one of the largest undeveloped tin projects in the world,
containing in excess of 80,000 tonnes of tin metal and, within the same mineralised body,
a globally significant tungsten (Critical Mineral in Australia) resource containing 3,200,000
MTU (metric tonne unit)1 of WO3. Over 100,000m of diamond core drilling completed on the projectpredominately by Venture, which hosts a JORC compliant resource, 70% of which is in the Measured & Indicated categories
Commenting on the latest high-grade results from the new drilling at Mount Lindsay, Venture Minerals' Managing Director Andrew Radonjic, said:
"This new drilling at Mount Lindsay, focused on the high grade zones, is starting to unveil the exceptional value that Mount Lindsay truly holds. At current metal prices, this 147 metre drill intersection has an average recovered value of A$680 per tonne, taking into account metallurgical recovery test work from our previous feasibility study. This high value per tonne makes Mount Lindsay a very attractive proposition for underground mining."
*See Table One for definition of % Sn Eq.
Venture Minerals Limited (ASX: VMS) ("Venture" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that new Drilling at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7), targeting high grade zones within the existing deposit, continues to return substantial intersections of high grade mineralisation with 147 metres @ 1.0% Sn and 0.2% WO3 from 90 m and still open down the hole awaiting further assay results. The intersection in ML340M (Refer Figure 4) included a high grade zone of 45 m @ 2.5% Sn and 0.3% WO3 from 93 m or 9 m @ 5.9% Sn and 0.3% WO3 from 183 m. The drill program, designed to confirm the continuity of high grade zones and provide additional metallurgical samples, is part of the Company's updated Feasibility Study for an underground mine. The significant intersections from ML339M included the following:
u5.9%dergroundSn and mine.0.3% WOThe significant intersections from ML339M included the following:
useVenture continues to drill additional holes on the Main Skarn's High Grade MacDonald Shoot, this will be followed by similar targeted drilling on the No. 2 Skarn's High Grade Radford Shoot. The preliminary assay results for ML340M, as for ML339M, were from a nearby laboratory that generated results using a similar analytical technique for some of the suite of elements that are routinely assayed for on Mount Lindsay drill core. The pulps will now be submitted to the preferred laboratory to provide assays for the missing elements and to check the values reported here using the analytical method chosen for the JORC compliant resource
The underground Feasibility Study will advance previous scoping study work and includes additional drilling (currently in progress) to further confirm the continuity of the High-Grade MacDonald (named after Tom MacDonald, who discovered the Main Zone at Mount Lindsay in 1909 - Refer to ASX Announcement 27 October 2008) Shoot in the Main Skarn, and the High-Grade Radford (named after local identity) Shoot in the No.2 Skarn. Current drilling will also provide material for finalising a cost effective, gravity-focused, processing flowsheet to concentrate the high-density minerals cassiterite (tin oxide - 79% Sn) and scheelite (81% WO3) (Refer Figures 1 to 3). Additional work will include further detailed engineering studies to firm up the mine design and updating of the permit to reflect the change in mining and processing strategies. The Company is in the process of building a dedicated team to manage the Study program and will update shareholders as carefully selected individuals with strong backgrounds in the development of base metals assets in Australia with a focus on Tin and/or Tungsten, join the group.
The Mount Lindsay Project (Refer Figures 5 & 7) is already classified by the Australian Government as a Critical Minerals Project2with an advancedTin-Tungstenasset, which is significantly enhanced by the recent discovery of two new skarn zones, one within the Renison Mine Sequence in the Mount Lindsay area and the other along strike from Mount Lindsay's main tin deposits(Refer to ASX Announcement 27 September 2021). Mount Lindsay is already one of the largest undeveloped tin projects in the world, containing in excess of 80,000
Fortonnes of tin metal and within the same mineralised body a globally significant tungsten resource containing 3,200,000 MTU (metric tonne unit) of WO3. The Australian Government is supporting the Critical Minerals Sector through several initiatives including the establishment of a A$2 billion finance facility announced in September to be administered by Export Finance Australia which Venture is working to access for the project.
Tin is now recognised as a fundamental metal to the battery revolution and new technology (Refer Figure 6). The International Tin Association is predicting a surge in demand driven by the lithium-ion battery market, of up to 60,000tpa by 2030 (world tin consumption was 328,400t in 20203).
A Metric Tonne Unit ('MTU') is equal to ten kilograms per metric tonne and is the standard weight measure of tungsten. Tungsten prices are generally quoted as US dollars per MTU of tungsten trioxide (WO3).
Refer to 'Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus 2021' report prepared by the Australian Government represented by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and Geoscience Australia, December 2020.
DATA: International Tin Association, CRU, WBMS.
Venture Minerals Limited published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:58:04 UTC.