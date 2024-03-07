Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about October 21, 2021, Ventyx conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling over 9 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.

On November 6, 2023, Ventyx announced results from the Phase 2 SERENITY Trial for its plaque psoriasis treatment, VTX958, disclosing that “[a]lthough the trial achieved its primary endpoint, the magnitude of efficacy observed did not meet [the Company’s] internal target to support advancement of VTX958,” and that the trial would be terminated.

On this news, Ventyx’s stock price fell $11.36, or 80.6%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 7, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 22, 2023, Ventyx disclosed that the Company’s President and Chief Medical Officer would no longer serve in those roles.

If you purchased Ventyx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

