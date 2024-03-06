The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or about October 21, 2021, Ventyx conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling over 9 million shares of common stock at $16.00 per share.

On November 6, 2023, Ventyx announced results from the Phase 2 SERENITY Trial for its plaque psoriasis treatment, VTX958, disclosing that “[a]lthough the trial achieved its primary endpoint, the magnitude of efficacy observed did not meet [the Company’s] internal target to support advancement of VTX958,” and that the trial would be terminated.

On this news, Ventyx’s stock price fell $11.36, or 80.6%, to close at $2.73 per share on November 7, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 22, 2023, Ventyx disclosed that the Company’s President and Chief Medical Officer would no longer serve in those roles.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Ventyx securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306402806/en/