Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX) on behalf of Ventyx stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Ventyx has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2023, STAT published an article regarding Ventyx’s decision to halt the development of an experimental drug for treating plaque psoriasis. Ventyx’s decision was made in spite of the Company’s reporting “proved safe and moderately effective in a mid-stage trial.”

On this news, the price of Ventyx shares declined by $11.36 per share, or approximately 80.62%, from $14.09 per share to close at $2.73 on November 7, 2023.

