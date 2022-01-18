Venus Acquisition : Current Report (Form 8-K)

United States

January 7, 2022

Venus Acquisition Corporation.

Item 4.02-Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Report.

On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the SEC together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "SEC Statement"). Specifically, the SEC Statement focused on certain provisions that provided for potential changes to the settlement amounts dependent upon the characteristics of the holder of the warrant, which terms are similar to those contained in the warrant agreement governing the warrants of Venus Acquisition Corporation (the "Company"). As a result of the SEC Statement, on January 7, 2022, the Company reevaluated the accounting treatment of the 4,600,000 warrants that were issued to the Company's public shareholders in the Company's Initial Public Offering (the "Public Warrants"). The Company previously accounted for the Public Warrants as components of liabilities. The Company should have classified the Public Warrants as components of equity in its previously issued financial statements.

The Company's accounting for the Public Warrants as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities did not have any effect on the Company's previously reported operating expenses or cash.

In addition, in accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, ASC Topic 480, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity (ASC 480), paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a portion of its ordinary shares in permanent equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter provides that currently, the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. On January 7, 2022, the Company determined that the threshold would not change the nature of the underlying shares as redeemable and thus would be required to be disclosed outside equity.

As a result, the Company's previously issued (i) audited balance sheet as of

June 10 , 2021 included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on June 14 , 2021, (ii) audited interim financial statements as of June 30, 2021 and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021 (collectively, the "Affected Periods"), in each case, should be corrected to classify public warrants as equity and all of the public shares as temporary equity and should no longer be relied upon.

In connection with the restatement, the Company's management reassessed the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures for the periods affected by the restatement. As a result of that reassessment, the Company's management determined that its disclosure controls and procedures for such periods were not effective due to a material weakness in internal controls over financial reporting related to the classification of the Company's warrants as components of equity instead of as derivative liabilities and the allocation and treatment of the initial transaction costs of the initial public offering. For more information, see Item 9A included in this Annual Report on Form 10- Q/A.

The Company has reflected these corrections in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed with SEC on November 12, 2021. The Company does not expect the changes described above to have any impact on its cash position or the balance held in the trust account. The Company has not amended its previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K for the period affected by the restatement. The financial information that has been previously filed or otherwise reported for these periods is superseded by the information in this interim Report on Form 10-Q/A, and the financial statements and related financial information contained in such previously filed reports should no longer be relied upon.

The Company's management and the Audit Committee have discussed the matters disclosed in this Current Report on Form 8-K pursuant to this Item 4.02 with Friedman LLP, the Company's independent registered public accounting firm.

