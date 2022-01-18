Venus Acquisition : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM - Form 8-K/A 01/18/2022 | 06:35am EST Send by mail :

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of Venus Acquisition Corporation Opinion on the Financial Statement We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Venus Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") as of February 11, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the "financial statement"). In our opinion, the financial statement presents fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of February 11, 2021 in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Restatement of Financial Statement As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statement, the accompanying financial statement as of February 11, 2021 has been restated. Basis for Opinion This financial statement is the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statement based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statement is free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statement. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statement. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ Friedman LLP Friedman LLP We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020. New York, NY May 19, 2021, except for the effects of the restatement discussed in Notes 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 as to which the date is January 14, 2022 F-2 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) (Restated) February 11,

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 5,355 Cash held in escrow 1,960,956 Total current assets 1,966,311 Security deposit 3,248 Cash held in Trust Account 45,120,075 TOTAL ASSETS $ 47,089,634 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 30,472 Amounts due to related parties 207,956 Total current liabilities 238,428 Warrant liabilities 380,000 Deferred underwriting compensation 1,150,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,768,428 Commitments and contingencies Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, 4,600,000 shares (at redemption price of $10.10 per share) 46,460,000 Shareholders' deficit: Ordinary shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized; 1,450,000 shares issued and outstanding (excluding 4,600,000 subject to possible redemption) 1,450 Accumulated deficit (1,140,244 ) Total shareholders' deficit (1,138,794 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT $ 47,089,634 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the financial statement. F-3 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Venus Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") is a blank check company incorporated in the Cayman Islands on May 14, 2018. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses ("Business Combination"). Although the Company is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating a Business Combination, the Company intends to focus on businesses that have a connection to the Asian market. The Company is an early stage and emerging growth company and, as such, the Company is subject to all of the risks associated with early stage and emerging growth companies. The Company has selected December 31 as its fiscal year end. At February 11, 2021, the Company had not yet commenced any operations. All activity through February 11, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the "Initial Public Offering"). The Company will not generate any operating revenues until after the completion of a Business Combination, at the earliest. The Company will generate non-operating income in the form of interest income from the proceeds derived from the Initial Public Offering. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering became effective on February 8, 2021. On February 11, 2021, the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 4,600,000 ordinary units (the "Public Units"), which includes the full exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option in the amount of 600,000 Public Units, at $10.00 per Public Unit, generating gross proceeds of $46,000,000 which is described in Note 4. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of, 225,000 units (the "Private Placement Units") at a price of $10.00 per Private Placement Unit in a private placement to Yolanda Management Corporation (the "Sponsor"), generating gross proceeds of $2,250,000, which is described in Note 5. Transaction costs amounted to $2,462,765, consisting of $805,000 of underwriting fees, $1,150,000 of deferred underwriting fees and $507,765 of other offering costs. In addition, at February 11, 2021, cash of $5,355 and cash held in escrow of $1,960,956 were held outside of the Trust Account (as defined below) and is available for the payment of offering costs and for working capital purposes net with $1,339,925 transferred to Trust Account on February 18, 2021. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on February 11, 2021, an amount of $45,120,075 from the net proceeds of the sale of the Public Units in the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Units was placed in a trust account (the "Trust Account") and $1,339,925 was transferred from cash held in escrow to Trust Account on February 18, 2021. The aggregate amount of $46,460,000 ($10.10 per Public Unit) will be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting certain conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the completion of a Business Combination and (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below, except that interest earned on the Trust Account can be released to the Company to pay its tax obligations. F-4 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and sale of the Private Units, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. NASDAQ rules provide that the Business Combination must be with one or more target businesses that together have a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the balance in the Trust Account (as defined below) (less any deferred underwriting commissions and taxes payable on interest earned) at the time of the signing of an agreement to enter into a Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. The Company will provide its shareholders with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. In connection with a Initial Business Combination, the Company may seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination at a meeting called for such purpose at which shareholders may seek to redeem their shares, regardless of whether they vote for or against a Business Combination. The Company will proceed with a Business Combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks shareholder approval, a majority of the outstanding shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the Company seeks shareholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association provides that a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a "group" (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act")), will be restricted from seeking redemption rights with respect to 15% or more of the Public Shares without the Company's prior written consent. If a shareholder vote is not required and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association, offer such redemption pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and file tender offer documents containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. The shareholders will be entitled to redeem their Public Shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially $10.10 per Public Share, subject to increase of up to an additional $0.30 per Public Share in the event that the Sponsor elects to extend the period of time to consummate a Business Combination (see below), plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). The per-share amount to be distributed to shareholders who redeem their Public Shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriter (as discussed in Note 10). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's rights or warrants. The ordinary shares will be recorded at redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." F-5 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) The Sponsor and any of the Company's officers or directors that may hold Founder Shares (as defined in Note 7) (the "shareholders") and the underwriters will agree (a) to vote their Founder Shares, the ordinary shares included in the Private Units (the "Private Shares") and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination, (b) not to propose an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association with respect to the Company's pre-Business Combination activities prior to the consummation of a Business Combination unless the Company provides dissenting public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment; (c) not to redeem any shares (including the Founder Shares) and Private Shares into the right to receive cash from the Trust Account in connection with a shareholder vote to approve a Business Combination (or to sell any shares in a tender offer in connection with a Business Combination if the Company does not seek shareholder approval in connection therewith) or a vote to amend the provisions of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association relating to shareholders' rights of pre-Business Combination activity and (d) that the Founder Shares and Private Shares shall not participate in any liquidating distributions upon winding up if a Business Combination is not consummated. However, the shareholders will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering if the Company fails to complete its Business Combination. The Company will have until February 11, 2022 to consummate a Business Combination. However, if the Company anticipates that it may not be able to consummate a Business Combination within 12 months, the Company may extend the period of time to consummate a Business Combination up to nine times, each by an additional month (for a total of 21 months to complete a Business Combination (the "Combination Period"). In order to extend the time available for the Company to consummate a Business Combination, the Sponsor or its affiliate or designees must deposit into the Trust Account $153,333 (approximately $0.033 per Public Share), up to an aggregate of $1,380,000, or $0.30 per Public Share, on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for each one month extension. Any funds which may be provided to extend the time frame will be in the form of a loan to us from our sponsor. The terms of any such loan have not been definitely negotiated, provided, however, any loan will be interest free and will be repayable only if we compete a business combination. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but no more than ten business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the outstanding Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned (net of taxes payable and less interest to pay dissolution expenses up to $50,000), divided by the number of then outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders' rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining shareholders and the Company's board of directors, proceed to commence a voluntary liquidation and thereby a formal dissolution of the Company, subject in each case to its obligations to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of applicable law. The underwriter has agreed to waive its rights to the deferred underwriting commission held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). The Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company, if and to the extent any claims by a vendor for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has discussed entering into a transaction agreement, reduce the amounts in the Trust Account to below (i) $10.10 per share or (ii) such lesser amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the date of the liquidation of the Trust Account due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, except as to any claims by a third party who executed a waiver of any and all rights to seek access to the Trust Account and except as to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriters of the Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). In the event that an executed waiver is deemed to be unenforceable against a third party, the Sponsor will not be responsible to the extent of any liability for such third-party claims. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. F-6 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) NOTE 2. RESTATEMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENT On April 12, 2021, the Acting Director of the Division of Corporation Finance and Acting Chief Accountant of the SEC together issued a statement regarding the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies entitled "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" (the "SEC Statement"). Specifically, the SEC Statement focused on certain provisions that provided for potential changes to the settlement amounts dependent upon the characteristics of the holder of the warrant, which terms are similar to those contained in the warrant agreement governing the Company's warrants. The Company's management evaluated the warrants under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 815-40, Contracts in Entity's Own Equity. ASC Section 815-40-15 addresses equity versus liability treatment and classification of equity-linked financial instruments, including warrants, and states that a warrant may be classified as a component of equity only if, among other things, the warrant is indexed to the issuer's common stock. Under ASC Section 815-40-15, a warrant is not indexed to the issuer's common stock if the terms of the warrant require an adjustment to the exercise price upon a specified event and that event is not an input to the fair value of the warrant. The Company's Private Warrants are not indexed to the Company's common shares in the manner contemplated by ASC Section 815-40-15 because the holder of the instrument is not an input into the pricing of a fixed-for-fixed option on equity shares. In addition, the tender offer provision included in the warrant agreement fails the "classified in shareholders' equity" criteria as contemplated by ASC Section 815-40-25. Management of the Company and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, following discussion with its independent auditors, have determined that only the Private Warrants should be classified as liabilities and the Public Warrants should be classified as equity. The Company previously accounted for the Public Warrants as components of liabilities. In further consideration of the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 815-40, Derivatives and Hedging - Contracts in Entity's Own Equity ("ASC 815"), the Company concluded that a provision in the warrant agreement related to certain transfer provisions precludes the Private Warrants from being accounted for as components of equity. As the Private Warrants meet the definition of a derivative as contemplated in ASC 815, the Private Warrants should be recorded as derivative liabilities on the balance sheet and measured at fair value at inception (on the date of the Initial Public Offering) and at each reporting date in accordance with ASC 820, Fair Value Measurement, with changes in fair value recognized in the Statements of Operations in the period of change. In addition, the Company concluded it should restate its financial statements to classify all ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in temporary equity. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, ASC Topic 480, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity (ASC 480), paragraph 10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require ordinary shares subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. The Company had previously classified a substantial portion of its ordinary shares in permanent equity. Although the Company did not specify a maximum redemption threshold, its charter provides that the Company will not redeem its public shares in an amount that would cause its net tangible assets to be less than $5,000,001. The Company considered that the threshold would not change the nature of the underlying shares as redeemable and thus would be required to be disclosed outside equity. As a result, the Company restated its previously filed financial statements to classify all ordinary shares as temporary equity and to recognize accretion from the initial book value to redemption value at the time of its Initial Public Offering and in accordance with ASC 480. The change in the carrying value of redeemable shares of ordinary shares resulted in charges against additional paid-in capital and accumulated deficit. F-7 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) In accordance with SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 99, "Materiality," and SEC Staff Accounting Bulletin No. 108, "Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements;" the Company evaluated the changes and has determined that the related impacts were material to any previously presented financial statements. Therefore, the Company, in consultation with its Audit Committee, concluded that its previously issued financial statements impacted should be restated to report all public shares as temporary equity. The impact to the previously presented financial statement is presented below: Adjustment #1 refer to Public warrant reclassify from warrant liabilities to equity component. Adjustment #2 refer to classify all public shares as temporary equity. As Previously As Reported Adjustments #1 Adjustments #2 Restated Balance sheet as of February 11, 2021 Warrant liabilities 6,420,000 (6,040,000 ) - 380,000 Total liabilities 7,808,428 (6,040,000 ) - 1,768,428 Ordinary shares subject to possible redemption 34,281,198 - 12,178,802 46,460,000 Ordinary shares 2,656 - (1,206 ) 1,450 Additional paid-in capital 5,108,455 6,040,000 (11,148,455 ) - Accumulated deficit (111,103 ) - (1,029,141 ) (1,140,244 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 5,000,008 6,040,000 (12,178,802 ) (1,138,794 ) Notes 3, 4, 7 and 8 have been updated to reflect the restatements. NOTE 3. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (AS RESTATED) Basis of Presentation The accompanying financial statement is presented in U.S. Dollars and conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. F-8 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) Emerging Growth Company The Company is an "emerging growth company," as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the "JOBS Act"), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the auditor attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's financial statements with another public company which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of financial statement in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statement and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the financial statement, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company did not have any cash equivalents as of February 11, 2021. Cash Held in Escrow At February 11, 2021, $1,960,956 of cash was held in the escrow account with Wilmington Trust, National Association, among which, $1,399,925 was released to the trust account, $207,956 was released for payments of offering costs and $413,075 was released to the Company's operating bank account for working capital purposes on February 18, 2021. Cash Held in Trust Account At February 11, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. F-9 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) Warrant accounting The Company accounts for warrants as either equity-classified or liability-classified instruments based on an assessment of the warrant's specific terms and applicable authoritative guidance in Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 480, Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity ("ASC 480") and ASC 815, Derivatives and Hedging ("ASC 815"). The assessment considers whether the warrants are freestanding financial instruments pursuant to ASC 480, meet the definition of a liability pursuant to ASC 480, and whether the warrants meet all of the requirements for equity classification under ASC 815, including whether the warrants are indexed to the Company's own ordinary shares and whether the warrant holders could potentially require "net cash settlement" in a circumstance outside of the Company's control, among other conditions for equity classification. This assessment, which requires the use of professional judgment, is conducted at the time of warrant issuance and as of each subsequent quarterly period end date while the warrants are outstanding. For issued or modified warrants that meet all of the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as a component of equity at the time of issuance. For issued or modified warrants that do not meet all the criteria for equity classification, the warrants are required to be recorded as liabilities at their initial fair value on the date of issuance, and each balance sheet date thereafter. Changes in the estimated fair value of the warrants are recognized as a non-cash gain or loss on the statements of operations. The Company has elected to account for its Public Warrants as equity and the Private Warrants as liabilities. Ordinary Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its ordinary shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Topic 480 "Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity." Ordinary shares subject to mandatory redemption are classified as a liability instrument and are measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable ordinary shares (including ordinary shares that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) are classified as temporary equity. At all other times, ordinary shares are classified as shareholders' equity. The Company's ordinary shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at February 11, 2021, 4,600,000 ordinary shares subject to possible redemption are presented at redemption value as temporary equity, outside of the shareholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Offering Costs Payable The Company accounts for its costs related to Initial Public Offering under current liability - offering costs payable. At February 11, 2021, $207,956 of offering costs payable represented the amounts owed for Company legal representation, printing fees and etc. and was repaid subsequently. Income Taxes The Company complies with the accounting and reporting requirements of ASC Topic 740, "Income Taxes," which requires an asset and liability approach to financial accounting and reporting for income taxes. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are computed for differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities that will result in future taxable or deductible amounts, based on enacted tax laws and rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. F-10 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company's management determined that the Cayman Islands is the Company's only major tax jurisdiction. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, if any, as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits as of February 11, 2021 and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. The Company may be subject to potential examination by foreign taxing authorities in the area of income taxes. These potential examinations may include questioning the timing and amount of deductions, the nexus of income among various tax jurisdictions and compliance with foreign tax laws. The Company's management does not expect that the total amount of unrecognized tax benefits will materially change over the next twelve months. The Company is considered to be an exempted Cayman Islands company with no connection to any other taxable jurisdiction and is presently not subject to income taxes or income tax filing requirements in the Cayman Islands or the United States. As such, the Company's tax provision was zero for the periods presented. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentration of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. As of February 11, 2021, approximately $46.8 million was over the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) limit. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures," approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Recently Issued Accounting Standards Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's financial statement. NOTE 4. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (AS RESTATED) Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 4,600,000 Units, which includes a full exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option in the amount of 600,000 Public Units, at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one ordinary share, one right ("Public Right") and one redeemable warrant ("Public Warrant"). Each Public Right will convert into one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share. Each Public Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one-half of one ordinary share at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (see Note 7). All of the 4,600,000 Public Shares sold as part of the Public Units in the IPO contain a redemption feature which allows for the redemption of such Public Shares if there is a stockholder vote or tender offer in connection with the Business Combination and in connection with certain amendments to the Company's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, or in connection with the Company's liquidation. In accordance with the SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, which has been codified in ASC 480-10-S99, redemption provisions not solely within the control of the Company require common stock subject to redemption to be classified outside of permanent equity. F-11 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) The Company's redeemable common stock is subject to SEC and its staff's guidance on redeemable equity instruments, which has been codified in ASC 480-10-S99. If it is probable that the equity instrument will become redeemable, the Company has the option to either accrete changes in the redemption value over the period from the date of issuance (or from the date that it becomes probable that the instrument will become redeemable, if later) to the earliest redemption date of the instrument or to recognize changes in the redemption value immediately as they occur and adjust the carrying amount of the instrument to equal the redemption value at the end of each reporting period. The Company has elected to recognize the changes immediately. The accretion or remeasurement is treated as a deemed dividend (i.e., a reduction to retained earnings, or in absence of retained earnings, additional paid-in capital). As of February 11, 2021, the ordinary shares reflected on the balance sheet are reconciled in the following table. February 11, 2021 Gross proceeds $ 46,000,000 Less: Proceeds allocated Public Warrants (647,162 ) Proceeds allocated Public Rights (103,044 ) Offering costs of Public Shares (2,422,602 ) Plus: Accretion of carrying value to redemption value 3,632,808 Common stock subject to possible redemption $ 46,460,000 NOTE 5. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor and the underwriters purchased an aggregate of 225,000 Private Units at a price of $10.00 per Private Unit, ($2,250,000 in the aggregate), in each case, from the Company in a private placement. The proceeds from the sale of the Private Units were added to the net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering held in the Trust Account. The Private Units are identical to the Units sold in the Initial Public Offering, except for the private warrants ("Private Warrants"), as described in Note 7. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period, the proceeds from the sale of the Private Units will be used to fund the redemption of the Public Shares (subject to the requirements of applicable law) and the Private Units and underlying securities will be worthless. NOTE 6. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares In May 2018, the Company issued one ordinary share to the Sponsor for no consideration. On August 21, 2019, the Company cancelled the one share for no consideration and the Sponsor purchased 1,150,000 ordinary shares for an aggregate price of $25,000. F-12 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) The 1,150,000 founder shares (for purposes hereof referred to as the "Founder Shares") include an aggregate of up to 150,000 shares subject to forfeiture by the Sponsor to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment was not exercised in full or in part, so that the Sponsor will collectively own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering (assuming the shareholders do not purchase any Public Units in the Initial Public Offering and excluding the Private Shares underlying the Private Units). As a result of the underwriters' election to fully exercise their over-allotment option, no Founder Shares are currently subject to forfeiture. The founders and our officers and directors have agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of the Founder Shares (except to certain permitted transferees) until, with respect to 50% of the Founder Shares, the earlier of (i) six months after the date of the consummation of a Business Combination, or (ii) the date on which the closing price of the Company's ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.50 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations and recapitalizations) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing after a Business Combination, with respect to the remaining 50% of the Founder Shares, upon six months after the date of the consummation of a Business Combination, or earlier, in each case, if, subsequent to a Business Combination, the Company consummates a subsequent liquidation, merger, stock exchange or other similar transaction which results in all of the Company's shareholders having the right to exchange their ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Advance from Related Party The advances are non-interest bearing and due on demand. The outstanding balance advanced of $26,750 was repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on February 11, 2021. Promissory Note - Related Party On June 10, 2019, as amended on January 16, 2020, the Company issued an unsecured promissory note to the Sponsor, pursuant to which the Company may borrow up to an aggregate principal amount of $450,000 (the "Promissory Note"). The Promissory Note is non-interest bearing and payable on the earlier of (i) December 31, 2021 or (ii) the consummation of the Initial Public Offering. The outstanding balance under the Promissory Note of $262,250 was repaid at the closing of the Initial Public Offering on February 11, 2021. Administrative Services Arrangement An affiliate of the Sponsor agreed, commencing on February 8, 2021 through the earlier of the Company's consummation of a Business Combination and its liquidation, to make available to the Company certain general and administrative services, including office space, utilities and administrative services, as the Company may require from time to time. The Company has agreed to pay the affiliate of the Sponsor $10,000 per month for these services. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor or an affiliate of the Sponsor, or the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required ("Working Capital Loans"). Such Working Capital Loans would be evidenced by promissory notes. The notes would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of notes may be converted upon consummation of a Business Combination into additional Private Units at a price of $10.00 per Unit. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. F-13 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) Related Party Extension Loans As discussed in Note 1, the Company may extend the period of time to consummate a Business Combination up to nine times, each by an additional month (for a total of 21 months to complete a Business Combination). In order to extend the time available for the Company to consummate a Business Combination, the Sponsor or its affiliates or designees must deposit into the Trust Account $153,333 (approximately $0.033 per Public Share), up to an aggregate of $1,380,000, or $0.30 per Public Share, on or prior to the date of the applicable deadline, for each one month extension. Any such payments would be made in the form of a loan. The terms of the promissory note to be issued in connection with any such loans have not yet been negotiated. If the Company completes a Business Combination, the Company would repay such loaned amounts out of the proceeds of the Trust Account released to the Company. If the Company does not complete a Business Combination, the Company will not repay such loans. Furthermore, the letter agreement with the shareholders contains a provision pursuant to which the Sponsor has agreed to waive its right to be repaid for such loans in the event that the Company does not complete a Business Combination. The Sponsor and its affiliates or designees are not obligated to fund the Trust Account to extend the time for the Company to complete a Business Combination. NOTE 7 - SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT (AS RESTATED) Ordinary Shares The Company is authorized to issue 50,000,000 ordinary shares, with a par value of $0.001 per share. Holders of the ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each ordinary share. At February 11, 2021 there was 1,450,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, excluding 4,600,000 ordinary shares subject to possible redemption. Rights Each holder of a right will receive one-tenth (1/10) of one ordinary share upon consummation of a Business Combination, even if the holder of such right redeemed all shares held by it in connection with a Business Combination. No fractional shares will be issued upon exchange of the rights. No additional consideration will be required to be paid by a holder of rights in order to receive its additional shares upon consummation of a Business Combination as the consideration related thereto has been included in the Unit purchase price paid for by investors in the Initial Public Offering. If the Company enters into a definitive agreement for a Business Combination in which the Company will not be the surviving entity, the definitive agreement will provide for the holders of rights to receive the same per share consideration the holders of the ordinary shares will receive in the transaction on an as-converted into ordinary share basis and each holder of a right will be required to affirmatively convert its rights in order to receive 1/10 share underlying each right (without paying additional consideration). The shares issuable upon exchange of the rights will be freely tradable (except to the extent held by affiliates of the Company). If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of rights will not receive any of such funds with respect to their rights, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such rights, and the rights will expire worthless. Further, there are no contractual penalties for failure to deliver securities to the holders of the rights upon consummation of a Business Combination. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the rights. Accordingly, the rights may expire worthless. F-14 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) Public Warrants Each public warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half (1/2) of one ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per full share, subject to adjustment as described in this prospectus. Pursuant to the warrant agreement, a warrant holder may exercise its warrants only for a whole number of shares. This means that only an even number of warrants may be exercised at any given time by a warrant holder. No public warrants will be exercisable for cash unless the Company has an effective and current registration statement covering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating to such ordinary shares. It is the Company's current intention to have an effective and current registration statement covering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants and a current prospectus relating to such ordinary shares in effect promptly following consummation of an initial business combination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if a registration statement covering the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the public warrants is not effective within 90 days following the consummation of our initial business combination, public warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when we shall have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a cashless basis pursuant to an available exemption from registration under the Securities Act. In such event, each holder would pay the exercise price by surrendering the warrants for that number of ordinary shares equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of ordinary shares underlying the warrants, multiplied by the difference between the exercise price of the warrants and the "fair market value" (defined below) by (y) the fair market value. The "fair market value" shall mean the average reported last sale price of the ordinary shares for the 10 trading days ending on the day prior to the date of exercise. For example, if a holder held 300 warrants to purchase 150 shares and the fair market value on the date prior to exercise was $15.00, that holder would receive 35 shares without the payment of any additional cash consideration. If an exemption from registration is not available, holders will not be able to exercise their warrants on a cashless basis. The warrants will become exercisable on the later of the completion of an initial business combination and March 31, 2022. The warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the fifth anniversary of our completion of an initial business combination, or earlier upon redemption. The Company may redeem the outstanding warrants (including any outstanding warrants issued upon exercise of the unit purchase option issued to Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., Inc.,), in whole and not in part, at a price of $0.01 per warrant: ● at any time while the Public Warrants are exercisable, ● upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each Public Warrant holder, ● if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the ordinary shares equals or exceeds $16.50 per share, for any 20 trading days within a 30 trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the notice of redemption to Public Warrant holders, and ● if, and only if, there is a current registration statement in effect with respect to the issuance of the ordinary shares underlying such warrants at the time of redemption and for the entire 30-day trading period referred to above and continuing each day thereafter until the date of redemption. F-15 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) If the foregoing conditions are satisfied and the Company would issue a notice of redemption, each warrant holder can exercise his, her or its warrant prior to the scheduled redemption date. However, the price of the ordinary shares may fall below the $18.00 trigger price as well as the $11.50 warrant exercise price per full share after the redemption notice is issued and not limit our ability to complete the redemption. The redemption criteria for the warrants have been established at a price which is intended to provide warrant holders a reasonable premium to the initial exercise price and provide a sufficient differential between the then-prevailing share price and the warrant exercise price so that if the share price declines as a result of our redemption call, the redemption will not cause the share price to drop below the exercise price of the warrants. If the Company call the warrants for redemption as described above, our management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise warrants to do so on a "cashless basis." In such event, each holder would pay the exercise price by surrendering the whole warrants for that number of ordinary shares equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of ordinary shares underlying the warrants, multiplied by the difference between the exercise price of the warrants and the "fair market value" (defined below) by (y) the fair market value. The "fair market value" shall mean the average reported last sale price of the ordinary shares for the 10 trading days ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is sent to the holders of warrants. Whether the Company will exercise our option to require all holders to exercise their warrants on a "cashless basis" will depend on a variety of factors including the price of our ordinary shares at the time the warrants are called for redemption, the Company's cash needs at such time and concerns regarding dilutive share issuances. NOTE 8 - FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (AS RESTATED) The fair value of the Company's financial assets and liabilities reflects management's estimate of amounts that the Company would have received in connection with the sale of the assets or paid in connection with the transfer of the liabilities in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In connection with measuring the fair value of its assets and liabilities, the Company seeks to maximize the use of observable inputs (market data obtained from independent sources) and to minimize the use of unobservable inputs (internal assumptions about how market participants would price assets and liabilities). The following fair value hierarchy is used to classify assets and liabilities based on the observable inputs and unobservable inputs used in order to value the assets and liabilities: Level 1: Quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. An active market for an asset or liability is a market in which transactions for the asset or liability occur with sufficient frequency and volume to provide pricing information on an ongoing basis. Level 2: Observable inputs other than Level 1 inputs. Examples of Level 2 inputs include quoted prices in active markets for similar assets or liabilities and quoted prices for identical assets or liabilities in markets that are not active. Level 3: Unobservable inputs based on our assessment of the assumptions that market participants would use in pricing the asset or liability. F-16 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) The following table presents information about the Company's assets that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis at February 11, 2021 and indicates the fair value hierarchy of the valuation inputs the Company utilized to determine such fair value: February 11, Quoted Prices In Active Markets Significant Other Observable Inputs Significant Other Unobservable Inputs Description 2021 (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Assets: U.S. Treasury Securities held in Trust Account* $ 45,120,075 $ 45,120,075 $ - $ - Liabilities: Warrant liabilities (As restated) $ 380,000 $ - $ - $ 380,000 * included in cash and investments held in trust account on the Company's balance sheet. The private warrants are accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrant liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets. The Company established the initial fair value for the private warrants at $380,000 on February 11, 2021, the date of the Company's Initial Public Offering, using a Black-Scholes model. The Company allocated the proceeds received from the sale of Private Units, first to the private warrants based on their fair values as determined at initial measurement, with the remaining proceeds recorded as ordinary shares subject to possible redemption, and ordinary shares based on their relative fair values recorded at the initial measurement date. The warrants were classified as Level 3 at the initial measurement date due to the use of unobservable inputs. The key inputs into the binomial model and Black-Scholes model were as follows at their measurement dates: February 11,

2021

(Initial measurement) Input Share price $ 10.00 Risk-free interest rate 0.46 % Volatility 44 % Exercise price $ 11.50 Warrant life 5 years On February 11, 2021, the aggregate value of the Private Warrants was $0.38 million. To the extent that valuation is based on models or inputs that are less observable or unobservable in the market, the determination of fair value requires more judgment. Because of the inherent uncertainty of valuation, those estimated values may be materially higher or lower than the values that would have been used had a ready market for the investments existed. Accordingly, the degree of judgment exercised by the Company in determining fair value is greatest for investments categorized in Level 3. Level 3 financial liabilities consist of the Private Warrant liability for which there is no current market for these securities such that the determination of fair value requires significant judgment or estimation. Changes in fair value measurements categorized within Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy are analyzed each period based on changes in estimates or assumptions and recorded as appropriate. F-17 VENUS ACQUISITION CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET (Currency expressed in United States Dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares) NOTE 9 - COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Risks and Uncertainties Management has evaluated the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's future financial position and/or search for a target company, there has been a significant impact as of the date of the financial statement. The financial statement do not include any adjustments that might result from the future outcome of this uncertainty. Registration Rights Pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into on February 8, 2021 the holders of the Founder Shares, Private Units (and their underlying securities) and any Units that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans (and underlying securities) are entitled to registration rights. The holders of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain "piggy-back" registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the consummation of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Leases The Company entered into short-term agreements for temporary office space expiring on October 31, 2021. Underwriter Agreement The underwriters are entitled to a deferred fee of two and one-half percent (2.5%) of the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering, or $1,150,000, of which the Company will have the right to pay up to 40% of such amount to other advisors retained by the Company to assist it in connection with a Business Combination. The deferred fee will be paid in cash upon the closing of a Business Combination from the amounts held in the Trust Account, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. NOTE 10 - SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company evaluated subsequent events and transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date up to the date that the financial statement was issued. Except for the effect of the restatement discussed in Note 2, the Company did not identify any subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the financial statement. F-18 Attachments Original Link

