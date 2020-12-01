Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Venus Concept Inc.    VERO

VENUS CONCEPT INC.

(VERO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venus Concept to Host Virtual “Aesthetic & Hair Restoration Technology” Event on December 10th

12/01/2020 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced today that the Company will host a virtual Aesthetic & Hair Restoration Technology event on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The live webcast of the event will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

During the event, Venus Concept will feature discussions and demonstrations of key technologies driving growth in the global aesthetic and hair restoration markets, including the Company’s current noninvasive fat and body contouring platform, the Venus Bliss, IOT data functionality and recent advancements in the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration Systems.

Venus Concept will also discuss the future of robotic technologies in aesthetic medicine, including a preview of the Company’s initial robotic technology for aesthetic medicine, the Venus RoboCor, which is designed for minimally invasive directional skin tightening treatments for various body zones. Lastly, the event will include opportunities for participants to ask questions about Venus Concept technologies to members of both the leadership team and the Company’s Medical Advisory Board.

The live webcast of the presentations will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.venusconcept.com. A replay of the presentations and any related materials will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 25 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Heal, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft®, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS® and ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Venus Concept:

Mike Piccinino, CFA

VenusConceptIR@westwicke.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about VENUS CONCEPT INC.
04:05pVenus Concept to Host Virtual “Aesthetic & Hair Restoration Technology&..
GL
11/24VENUS CONCEPT : A Second California State Court Enforces Federal Forum Provision..
AQ
11/16VENUS CONCEPT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/16VENUS CONCEPT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16VENUS CONCEPT : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/16VENUS CONCEPT INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
11/16VENUS CONCEPT : Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020 Financial ..
AQ
11/16Venus Concept Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020 Financial..
GL
11/03VENUS CONCEPT INC : . to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conferenc..
AQ
11/03Venus Concept Inc. to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conferenc..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -77,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,07x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,9 M 97,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 525
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart VENUS CONCEPT INC.
Duration : Period :
Venus Concept Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENUS CONCEPT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,15 $
Last Close Price 2,38 $
Spread / Highest target 219%
Spread / Average Target 158%
Spread / Lowest Target 68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Domenic Serafino Chief Executive Officer & Director
R. Scott Barry Chairman
Søren Maor Sinay Chief Operating Officer
Domenic Della Penna Chief Financial Officer
Yoni Iger Vice President-Clinical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VENUS CONCEPT INC.-49.36%98
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC39.56%184 288
DANAHER CORPORATION46.36%159 572
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.22.82%85 351
SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.85.46%62 353
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION7.88%52 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ