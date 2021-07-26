Log in
    2500   CNE100003PJ8

VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.

(2500)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venus Medtech Hangzhou : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 1, 2021 TO JUNE 30, 2021

07/26/2021 | 05:18am EDT
Venus MedTech HangZhou Inc. published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


Financials
Sales 2021 632 M 97,4 M 97,4 M
Net income 2021 30,1 M 4,64 M 4,64 M
Net cash 2021 2 505 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2021 602x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 245 M 3 278 M 3 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 29,7x
EV / Sales 2022 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 509
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.
Duration : Period :
Venus Medtech (Hangzhou) Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 48,17 CNY
Average target price 72,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhen Jun Zi Executive Director & General Manager
Haiyue Ma Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Min Zeng Chairman
Yan Xiao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hou-Sen Lim Executive Director, COO & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-26.94%3 838
STRYKER CORPORATION7.19%99 085
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC2.95%19 135
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-4.98%5 394
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.32.36%4 793
GLAUKOS CORPORATION-33.67%3 989