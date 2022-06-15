Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Venus Metals Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VMC   AU000000VMC0

VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED

(VMC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  09:31 2022-06-14 pm EDT
0.1500 AUD   -6.25%
01:40aVenus Metals Corporation Limited Henderson Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences
AW
06/08Rox Resources Verifies Lode Continuity at Youanmi Gold Project
MT
06/07Venus Metals Corporation Limited New Midway lode at Youanmi Gold Project Extended
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Venus Metals Corporation Limited Henderson Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences

06/15/2022 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Henderson Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is pleased to announce the start of Phase 2 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at its Henderson Project, located ca. 50km northwest of Menzies in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1*).

The drilling will test the depth extension and potential spatial zonation of LCT pegmatites identified from outcrop mapping and sampling, with noticeably Lithiumrich pegmatites present at the Emerald SE Prospect (Maximum 5.8 % LiO2 - refer ASX release 27 May 2022, 7 February 2022).

The RC drilling will also test encouraging gold anomalies intersected in the Phase 1 aircore (AC) drilling programme, including 7m @ 1.13 g/t Au at the Emerald S Prospect (Refer ASX release 9 September 2021).

The Henderson Project comprises five exploration licences covering an approximately 800 km2 area (Figure 1*). The current drilling is focussed on tenement E30/520 (90% Venus, 10% Prospector) which covers about 25km strike length of the Mt Ida/Ularring Greenstone Belt, historically known for its gold production but more recently also recognised as an emerging Lithium Province following the discovery of spodumene-rich pegmatites near the Mt Ida gold Mine, located some 15km northwest from the Henderson Project area (Figure 1*) (Refer Red Dirt Metals, ASX release 28 September 2021).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1Q9J5K73



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited



Contact:

Matt Hogan
Managing Director
Venus Metals Corporation Limited
Tel: +61 8 9321 7541

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
01:40aVenus Metals Corporation Limited Henderson Lithium Project RC Drilling Commences
AW
06/08Rox Resources Verifies Lode Continuity at Youanmi Gold Project
MT
06/07Venus Metals Corporation Limited New Midway lode at Youanmi Gold Project Extended
AW
06/07VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) New Midway lode at Youanmi Gold Project Extend..
AQ
05/31Venus Metals Finds Rare Earth at Youanmi Project; Shares Rise 5%
MT
05/30Venus Metals Corporation Limited Youanmi Base Metals Project-Anomalous REE Encountered
AW
05/30VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED (AS : VMC) Youanmi Base Metals Project-Anomalous REE Enco..
AQ
05/30Venus Metals Corporation Limited Provides Update on Recent Exploration Activities at it..
CI
05/26Venus Metals Hits Lithium Mineralization at Western Australia's Mt Ida Project; Shares ..
MT
05/26Venus Metals Corporation Limited Henderson Project - Encouraging Lithium Assays Receiv..
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,14 M 0,09 M 0,09 M
Net income 2021 -3,01 M -2,07 M -2,07 M
Net cash 2021 6,68 M 4,60 M 4,60 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,2 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 142x
EV / Sales 2021 166x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 40,0%
Chart VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Venus Metals Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew Vernon Hogan Managing Director & Executive Director
Peter Charles Hawkins Non-Executive Chairman
Barry Fehlberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Selvakumar Arunachalam Executive Director
Kuan Yoong Tan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VENUS METALS CORPORATION LIMITED-2.86%17
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.37%162 269
RIO TINTO PLC13.80%114 506
GLENCORE PLC28.67%76 286
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.44%51 938
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)47.77%36 737