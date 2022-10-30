Venus Metals Corporation Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Venus Metals Corporation Limited's (ASX:VMC) activities conducted during the quarter ending 30 September 2022 include and highlight the following:



YOUANMI GOLD MINE (OYG JV 30% Venus; 70% RXL):



Recently the Scoping Study was completed based on the resource estimate of 27.9Mt at 3.57g/t Au for 3.2Moz Au contained gold.



- Scoping Study indicates the Youanmi Gold Project is set to be a high return project with low capital and operating costs against industry benchmarks.



- Average annual gold production target of approximately 71koz per annum with average gold head grade of 5.0g/t Au for total gold production target of approximately 569koz over an 8-year life of mine.



- First three years of the production target underpinned by 79%/21% Indicated to Inferred Resource Material in the production target plan.



- Pre-tax and unleveraged Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately $303m, IRR of 45 % (at a gold price of $ 2 ,450/oz).



- Combination of gold-in-concentrate and carbon-in-leach bullion production target considered optimum commercialisation strategy for Youanmi (refer RXL ASX release 19 October 2022).



Mangaroon North Rare Earth Project (100% Venus):



Venus's Mangaroon North project tenements which abuts Dreadnought Resources Ltd (DRE) are considered highly prospective for REE.



- Same host lithologies as Yin and Yangibana are present within Venus' tenements. Geological continuity from Yin and Yangibana along the regional northwest strike.



- Linear and circular structures along major northwest-trending translithospheric faults, including the Edmund Fault, intersect Venus' tenements. These faults are interpreted to have acted as pathways for carbonatitic or ferro-carbonatitic melts or brine-melts.



- Proven ironstones in the carbonatite complex have distinct signatures in ASTER and Sentinel maps. Presence of ironstones and K, Th, and U anomalies shown in all Venus tenements.



- A reconnaissance field sampling program has been completed in September 2022 to evaluate multiple targets. Analyses are in progress.



Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project (100% Venus):



- Soil samples (UltraFine(TM)) contain up to 6,092 ppm TREO (total rare earth oxide), including 702 ppm Nd2O3 on and adjacent to bedrock.



- The analytical results define REE anomalies along the ~25 km strike length of the arcuate aeromagnetic high and suggest the presence of REE-rich bedrock associated with the prominent magnetic features. Shallow AC drilling is planned targeting residual clay zones on REE-rich bedrock to test for clay-hosted REE mineralisation. So far, only surface samples have been analysed and there is scope for heavy REE (HREE) enrichment at depth in the weathering profile.



Youanmi Pincher Well Zinc-Copper Prospect (100% Base Metals and 50% Gold):



Best results from recent RC drilling include:



- Strong gold mineralisation encountered at Linda Gossan Prospect: VMC054: 9m @ 15.6 g/t Au from surface including 3m @ 35.2 g/t Au from 1m (VMC JV 50% - regional gold rights part of Youanmi Gold Project agreements).



- Base metals mineralisation extended at Conductor PCW03: VMC036: 12m @ 2.22% Zn, 0.15% Cu and 0.1 g/t Au from 128 m including 4m @ 5.02%. Zn from 128m.



- Base metals mineralisation confirmed at IP anomaly, south of Pincher North Dome: VMC058: 20m @ 1.2% Zn, 0.38% Pb and 0.17 g/t Au from 68m.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9296E37C







